Textron Market Overreacted To Bad News

On October 18, 2018, the earnings were ugly. The stock fell 20% from the level 11 days earlier. Revenue is down 8% below expectations, but the decline is transitory, and new products and timing make it a buy.

In the 1960’s, two investors bought the remnants of the New England textile industry for pennies on the dollar. One created Textron (TXT) to resurrect the industry. The other salvaged what he could from his failure and left. Textron later acquired aviation and a collection of other businesses as textiles died. Last week, Textron signed a contract to sell 325 business jets to Net Jets owned by the investor who quit first– Warren Buffett. I suspect that Buffett will make more than Textron but Textron should do well.

Finance

The results for the first nine months are summarized below. Aviation makes up 33% and Bell Helicopters 23% so fixed wing and helicopters are 56% of the business. Systems makes up 11% of the revenue. Their products are hovercraft and flight simulators. Industrial produces golf carts, off road vehicles, and snowmobiles.

The large decline in operating income came from Industrial where income dropped 97% and Systems where production is switching to the new generation of hovercraft.

Bell V280

Bell produces both military and civil helicopters. They produce the V22 vertical takeoff aircraft, which was developed with Boeing (BA). Textron developed a lower cost vertical takeoff aircraft. Unlike the V 22, the wings do not rotate. They are fixed. This is shown below. This is in competition for the Future Vertical Lift (FVL) program, which will be built in several models to replace all current military helicopters. The main competitor is a Sikorski (LMT) design offered by a Boeing/Sikorski joint venture.

Textron has funded this development. They expect Army funding in late 2019. The army has said that they will reduce funding for the existing helicopters to switch to FVL. Textron loves that because they do not have the large current military production that Boeing and Sikorski do. The Army proposes to stop enhanced versions of existing production and move up FVL.

The opportunity is large but very uncertain. The more certain part is an Army development contract replacing the internal development spending.

PHOTO; Textron

Bell

Bell has a large civil helicopter line. This is a slow growing business.

Photo: Textron

Aviation

Aviation has picked up as the inventory of used aircraft has declined. The lower inventory makes it easier for an upgrade customer to sell his existing aircraft. Textron had lower deliveries of turboprop aircraft because it had more inventories last year. It expects a small increase in deliveries in the fourth quarter.

Textron combined the Cessna and Beechcraft businesses and produces piston engine and turboprop planes under both brands. The business jets are sold under the Cessna Citation brand. The longitude shown below has been in service for several years. It features a six-foot cabin height and an enclosed lavatory, which the previous models lacked. In the fourth quarter, the first Latitude model will be delivered. Next year, the first of Net Jets 175 Latitude will be delivered.

Net Jets has options on the 150 Hemisphere model, which is the first new aircraft in the $30 to $40 million price range in two decades. The engine compatible with this design failed to work on an earlier design of another manufacturer because of problems with the compressor. It will remain a risk until the ground test in mid-2019. Textron development costs are unusually high as it moves up-market to larger cabins.

Photo: Textron

Systems

Systems produce hovercraft, flight simulators, and other equipment. The new Hovercraft, the ship to shore connector, replaced a previous generation. The changeover took the Navy longer than expected. Therefore, production started later than expected, which, along with lower slight simulator shipments, caused a 23% decline in third quarter revenue. Work has now started on the 73 craft program.

Photo: Textron

Industrial

Revenue declined 11% and income declined 97% in the third quarter because of poor sales of off road vehicles and snowmobiles. In October, the management of Industrial was replaced. The off road had the biggest problem. Textron believes that it will take a year to fix this problem but that the snowmobile issue is less serious.

Photo: Textron

Conclusions

Aviation and helicopters should improve in the fourth quarter. The Systems business should be better as production of the ship to shore connector ramps up. The industrial recovery will be slow. Snowmobiles are better but Industrial problems could be longer lasting. The outlook is for a better fourth quarter. In the last half of 2019, the Army should pick up development for the V280. However, work on an armed scout, a smaller version of the V280, could offset that cost saving. The big unknown is the Future Vertical Lift program. This opportunity will be better defined in 2019

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.