Can India Dethrone China?

Inherent risks of an emerging market apply to India as well, but India is well positioned for growth and investors should overlook India at their own risk.

Services sector is contributing the most to the GDP - a reflection of economic changes that occurred in China in the late '90s.

Overview

China and India, the two most populous yet fastest growing nations in Asia have seen tremendous success in recent years. The fact that China has always superseded India and other economies to become the second largest economy in the world no longer comes as a surprise. India is about a third of China's size and focusing on the economy of China, the country has a five times bigger economy, more resources, huge sources of investment, and a large number of global partners.

Two decades back, it would have been unfathomable to even imagine that India would become the driving force to dethrone China as the world's fastest-growing economy but as things are, India is well and truly the one country that is continuing to challenge China's economic power not only in Asia but also on a global scale.

Early investors in capital markets of China were able to reap noteworthy rewards as Chinese stock markets reached all-time highs based on stellar corporate earnings. However, it's time for investors to shift the focus from China to an alternative economy to seek double-digit returns as the Chinese economy is slowing down. In order to assess whether India could turn out to be the next driver of global economy, a comparison between China and India should be conducted.

Success drivers of China and India's economic performance

China turned the tables in early '90s by encouraging an export-oriented manufacturing approach and the agricultural sector that dominated economic activities in China fell behind industrial sectors for the first time in its history. This paradigm shift enabled China to emerge as an economic powerhouse as foreign direct investments flowed into the country from world-renowned multinational companies that were keen to participate in China's growth story while enjoying relatively low labor costs. Given China's production-centric approach, it can be noted that the nation relentlessly relied on its own resources than external sources. China currently is focusing more on the services sector, which has helped them gain traction with technology-driven economic growth.

GDP contribution by sector (2007-2017)

(Source - Statista)

It is important to note how India is also following the same path as China. From being an economy dominated by agriculture, India now relies on the services sector to uplift their economy.

(Source - Wikipedia)

The IT services sector in India is contributing handsomely to the GDP and the availability of a large pool of low-cost, highly skilled, fluent English speaking workers are attracting billions of dollars as investments from multinational companies around the world.

Petroleum products and chemicals, pharmaceuticals and the banking sector have also contributed meaningfully to help India's search for economic dominance in Asia.

Geographically, India is about a third of China's size which precisely explains a Chinese economy that is five times bigger than India and a robust growth in investment. Despite the major structural differences, the IMF pegged India's growth projections at 7.5% for FY19 while China's economy is expected to grow at 6.7%.

The Indian economy grew 8.2% in the second quarter of 2018 on an annualized basis. Additionally, the GDP growth rate in the previous three months was above the market expectation of 7.7%. While it is known to have been the strongest growth rate since the first quarter of 2016, China's economy, on the other hand, grew at an annualized rate of 6.7% in the same quarter easing from a 6.8% annualized growth rate reported in the corresponding period last year. The Chinese economy witnessed the weakest pace of expansion since the third quarter of 2016. As per a recent analysis by TradingEconomics, the boost in India's economy is attributable to a boost in household spending, financial, real estate, and manufacturing activities while China went through a rough patch dealing with the ongoing debt crisis.

The robust 8.2% annualized GDP growth rate in the first quarter of the year suggested that regardless of a huge wealth difference between India and China, India's wealth has trended upward strongly. Credit Suisse estimated that India added 7,300 more millionaires during the 12 months to mid-2018. Despite a major global financial crunch and frequent currency fluctuations, the wealth of India rebounded and grew at an average rate of 7%.

Wealth per adult over time - India

(Source - Economic Times)

Remarkably, wealth in India has grown at an annualized rate of 9.2% since 2000 whereas the global average has been 6% for the same period. India has accumulated wealth at a faster rate than the rest of the world and this is despite a stellar rate in population growth as well.

Catalysts for growth

Low debt-to-GDP ratio

India's debt is relatively low as a percentage of its GDP than some of the other emerging economies in the world. The latest IMF findings in the year 2017 suggested that private and government debt in India was close to 125% of the GDP while China's liabilities were found to be a little less than double at 247% of its GDP. Essentially, a lower debt to GDP ratio alone does not provide a clear indication of a country's financial position, but for sure it provides with a margin of safety as opposed to a country with a much higher debt to GDP ratio. India would be able to service its debt much more efficiently than China.

Implementation of the Goods and Services Tax

The Goods and Services Tax Act (GST) that was introduced and implemented last year encourages business activities and passes along tax savings to both businesses and consumers alike.

Key takeaways of the new tax act:

1. Double taxation will now be avoided and reduced taxes would be paid by the final consumer of goods and this will incentivize manufacturers to produce more and the economy will grow based on higher production and higher consumption as well since prices of goods will decrease over time to reflect tax savings and additional supply.

2. Exports will increase as Indian manufacturers would be able to price their products attractively due to cost savings. This will enable India to compete with other global manufacturers and capture a meaningful market share of global consumer spending.

3. Government revenues will increase as the simpler taxation model will allow government regimes to identify clearly as to who owns what as taxes and this is expected to contribute positively in GDP calculations.

Labor market growth

China is currently facing an ageing problem as 17.3% of its current population is over 60 years of age and the figure is expected to reach 35% in 2050. Since the implementation of the "one child policy" in 1979, population growth has been capped and the country is now facing dire consequences of this decision.

Contrary to the situation in China, India is experiencing solid growth in its labor market and number of employed persons in India are at a record high.

Number of employed persons in India

(Source - TradingEconomics)

The labor market growth and especially the contributions coming in from the younger generation will enable Indian corporates to pursue new ventures without incurring higher labor costs and the continuous addition to the labor force is keeping labor costs steady despite the increasing number of jobs created every day.

Improving living standards

India for a long time has lagged behind the Asian superpower China in terms of social factors that have an equal contribution in the development of a nation. Some of the most decisive components are poverty, adequate and equitable provisions of healthcare and educational facilities. Almost a decade ago, half of children in India were undernourished compared with a very tiny proportion in China. The country has tremendously improved on that front in recent years. The 2018 global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) released by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) states that poverty rate in India has nearly halved, falling from 55% to 28% over the course of ten years (between 2005/2006 and 2015/2016). The recent estimates show that around 271 million people have escaped multi-dimensional poverty in ten years. The MPI index looks beyond income to determine how people experience poverty in multiple ways. Health, education, and living standards among other factors are considered to be basic parameters to measure poverty.

Improving living standards is a result of economic growth and one could argue that it cannot be deemed as a catalyst for a country's growth. On the contrary, India's improved living standards will attract foreign direct investments and the nation would turn out to be much more efficient in conducting business activities than a poverty-stricken one. In addition, productivity is naturally expected to improve along with living standards. Therefore, improving living standards will have a reverberating effect on the Indian economy and this positions India to take on China on an economic front.

Challenges

Widening current account deficit

The current account deficit of India remains a subject of concern to investors. India is the world's third largest crude oil importer. The recent depreciation of the Indian rupee against the dollar and the recent hike in oil price have both contributed to the widening current account deficit.

Current account deficit

(Source - TradingEconomics)

Rupee depreciation

The US dollar has been strengthening over other currencies during the best part of this year and Fed rate hikes are fueling this. Another Fed rate hike is planned for December and this would further appreciate the dollar and the Indian rupee will take another hit with this. A further slide in the rupee has inflationary implications. Taking into cognizance the second-order impact of a weak currency, the RBI could be forced to hike rates. An increase in the interest rates will consequently lower the demand for money and this will lead to reduced consumption on the other hand, which could be the first trigger of an economic slowdown. It is detrimental, especially at a time when the Indian economy posted the highest growth rate in two years at 8.2%.

In addition, India's debt burden as a government will worsen as the rupee depreciates against the dollar since bulk of these debt repayments would be denominated in dollars.

Investing in India

Investing in equity securities of India could be achieved in few different ways.

American Depository Receipts (ADR) Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) Opening a stock brokering account as a foreign individual

Using ADRs and ETFs to invest in India is straightforward as these are listed on American stock exchanges.

In order to invest directly in companies listed on Indian stock exchanges, a Demat account is required along with a Permanent Account Number (PAN). A Demat account can be opened by contacting any stock brokering company in India. An application can be submitted to obtain a PAN by visiting this website.

Investors should further educate themselves on applicable taxes such as the Capital Gains Tax as well.

Conclusion

India has its own strengths and weaknesses, but one thing is for sure; the country is headed toward an era in which they will probably close the gap between themselves and China to become a leading economic power in the world. As educational standards pick up, the labor force of India will represent the largest pool of educated and cost-effective professionals in the world and this will surely attract billions of dollars in investments.

It can be wrong to say that the Indian economy has no tools to bear the brunt of the recent economic crunch. Despite the weakening currency and the widening deficits, the economy is expected to stabilize as it always has. While one may have valid reasons to put the argument down that India is still weak and underdeveloped, India is reforming its economic policy to support growth the same way China did in early '90s and investors should overlook this at their own risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.