iAnthus Became A Top U.S. Cannabis Play After MPX Deal

iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF) announced on October 18th morning that it has agreed to acquire the U.S. assets of MPX Bioceutical (OTCQX:MPXEF) in an all-stock transaction worth $835 million. iAnthus will issue 0.1673 of its own shares for each MPX share and the combined company will be owned 51/49 by iAnthus and MPX shareholders. The acquisition only included MPX's U.S. assets and the Canadian assets are not part of the deal.

MPX shareholders will receive separate shares in MPX International, a separate entity that will seek to become publicly listed in Canada in the near future. In our view, the deal combines two smaller players to form a top competitor in the U.S. cannabis sector which represents an excellent outcome for shareholders of both companies. Based on the exchange ratio above and the iAnthus closing share price of $8.19, the current implied offer price excluding MPX International is $1.37 representing a 40% one-day premium.

(All amounts in C$ unless otherwise noted)

Why This Deal Make Sense

For investors unfamiliar with the U.S. cannabis industry and these two names, we recently initiated our coverage on both companies and it might be helpful to read these reports to get a sense of their business profile.

We think the deal makes sense from three important angles: attractive valuation arbitrage, complementary footprint, improved scale and access to capital. We will discuss each one in detail.

First of all, the deal is accretive due to the valuation arbitrage between the two stocks. The valuation between the two companies is huge because iAnthus was able to obtain a much higher valuation in the public markets despite little revenue. iAnthus was run by a former Goldman Sachs banker and it raised a $50 million investment from Gotham Green Partners in May this year which helped increase its investor awareness.

The valuation disparity between the two stocks represents an important feature of this deal because MPX shares are getting a massive re-rate as the combined company was trading at an estimated market cap/revenue of 31x after the deal was announced.

According to one of our articles published just before the deal was announced, iAnthus was trading at 601x whereas MPX was trading at 5.7x revenue. The combined company trades at much more reasonable levels but it still managed to obtain a premium compared to some peers. Likewise, investors cheered the deal and sent iAnthus's share price up 7% after the deal.

Secondly, iAnthus and MPX have highly complementary footprints as you can see clearly from the chart below. MPX only has a presence in Arizona with 4 dispensaries supported by 2 cultivation sites and 2 extraction centers. However, the company has received licenses to open dispensaries in three additional states: Massachusetts, Nevada, and Maryland. On the other hand, iAnthus has a similar story of having only 2 dispensaries open in Massachusetts and 1 open in Vermont but is in the process of opening up stores in New York and Florida.

Both companies are still in the early stage of developing their presence but the combined company holds a much broader and geographically diversified portfolio of licenses and cultivation assets. The combined company could rival larger peers including Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) and Medmen (OTCQB:MMNFF) by holding the coveted licenses in New York and Florida as part of a portfolio that spans across 7 states.

iAnthus has become one of the largest players after the acquisition and will be well-positioned to pursue further growth. Note that we excluded iAnthus's minority equity interest in ventures in Colorado and New Mexico because they are relatively immaterial. We also excluded California for MPX because they only announced an extraction agreement with a local processor which only represents potential ability for distribution.

Lastly, the combined company will benefit from improved size and access to capital markets. iAnthus is an early stage cannabis play that has minimal revenue at the moment whereas MPX already has a substantial amount of revenue but suffers from low valuation. The combined company has an improved revenue profile and a market capitalization of C$1.6 billion, making it one of the top 5 largest public U.S. cannabis companies.

Medmen, Green Thumb, and Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) have been the most popular stocks in the sector which means that iAnthus has more room for growth should the company execute on its stated strategy. The key going forward for iAnthus would be tangible revenue growth and execution of its dispensary buildout. If iAnthus could prove its plan, we can see the company closing the valuation gap with larger public peers which implies large upsides for investors.

(Investor Presentation)

Conclusion And Looking Ahead

We are the only author that has covered both stocks on SA and we have long said that MPX and Golden Leaf (OTCQB:GLDFF) were two companies that trade at extraordinarily cheap multiples relative to peers. Reasons for their lower valuation include a relatively low-key management team and a lack of investor awareness. We think the transaction makes so much sense from multiple angles and the combined company will be better positioned to compete in a fragmented industry that is undergoing consolidation at an accelerating pace.

The combined entity would have better access to capital, more investors, and stronger financials. We like this deal and would recommend investors to include iAnthus in their basket of U.S. cannabis stocks. The timing of the purchase is subject to market movements as the current selloff is likely to persist based on history.

