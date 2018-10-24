Loxo Oncology And Blueprint Medicines Wrap Up Round 2 In RET Showdown

Observing the market's reaction to very good results in RET and NTRK alterations, I am skeptical that anything is going to move the needle on Loxo's valuation and evaluate closing my position.

I reiterate that RET is a large target market, neither company is likely to have a clear competitive advantage, and investors largely overestimate the remaining regulatory risk for BPMC.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) and Loxo Oncology (LOXO) recently faced-off for round two in a good old-fashioned data-standoff between the two precision oncology companies.

I previously made my Seeking Alpha debut with an article in June discussing the data published from these duo’s precision oncology platforms. As a reminder, LOXO-292 and BLU-667 are small molecule kinase inhibitors that target rearranged during transfection (RET) alterations that are present in lung and thyroid cancer, among others. To recap, round 1 of this showdown left LOXO seemingly on top, with numerically higher response rates in lung and thyroid cancer. LOXO traded up 50% around the results, leaving BPMC to sink -25%.

I argued that the reaction in BPMC’s share price was overdone. I wrote that “there is no scientific rationale to predict an improved response to LOXO-292 over BLU-667” and predicted that response rates were likely to regress to the mean, “narrowing the gap in response rates” between the two drugs. I concluded that BPMC’s shares were undervalued and presented the dip as a buying opportunity.

In this article, I look at how these data hashed out in Round 2 and discuss implications for the two companies' valuations.

LOXO reports 59% ORR in medullary thyroid cancer, vs BPMC 62% ORR at high dose level

Here is a synopsis of the available data. The usual caveats apply when comparing dissimilar trials. The trials have different protocols for enrollment criteria, dosing, and dose escalation, which makes comparing results from the two groups speculative.

Table 1: Summary of data presented in RET altered cancers

Source: American Thyroid Association Presentations. BPMC and LOXO.

A few points stand out among the data presented, summarized as follows:

Deepening responses. Responses deepen over time in both datasets, as evidenced by the rising response rates in both cohorts since the data presented last Spring. Additionally, both LOXO and BPMC have seen a few patients with first responses observed after 6-12 months on treatment. 5/14 non-responders remain on treatment with LOXO-292 with stable disease and a treatment duration of fewer than 6 months. Similarly, 5/23 non-responders to BLU-667 with stable disease remain on treatment with a treatment duration of fewer than 6 months. I expect a handful of these patients from both trials to exhibit responses, accounting for a potential further ~5% increase in ORR.

Dose escalation. Both cohorts include provisions for intrapatient dose-escalation.75% of patients treated with LOXO-292 were escalated to the recommended part 2 dose of 160mg BID. It is unclear how many patients on the BLU trial received higher doses. Notably, BLU-667 exhibits a dose-dependent response where more patients appear to respond positively to treatment at a higher dose. This finding is in line with data previously presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (OTC:ASCO) annual meeting in June.

Image 1: Dose-response observed in patients treated with BLU-667

Source: BPMC Presentation

The ORR among patients receiving the high dose compares favorably to the LOXO-292 response rate. Although LOXO-292 did not exhibit an apparent dose-response, the results here may have been confounded by dose escalation.

Treatment safety. Adverse events of clinical grade 3 or higher occurred in 4/82 (5%) of patients treated with LOXO-292. By contrast, adverse event rates appeared to be slightly higher with 16% of BLU-667 patient’s experiencing hypertension and ~10% reporting low cell counts. Overall, both treatments appear to be very well tolerated. Adverse events grade 3 or higher are rare and appear to be effectively managed with dose interruption. These rates are determined by a handful of events. It is tough to nail down an absolute advantage in safety at this point. The bottom line is that RET inhibitors are very safe, especially compared with other treatment options.

Patient pretreatment. Loxo appeared to enroll a modestly more heavily pretreated population, with all patients receiving prior systemic therapy and an average of 3 prior lines of therapy. Based on responder analysis in patient subsets by prior treatment lines, the degree of pretreatment does not appear to have a substantial impact on overall response rates.

QD vs BID. Broadly, you can look at the effectiveness of small molecule kinase inhibitors in two ways.

Does the drug effectively block the molecular activity of an over-active kinase? Is there enough drug present to act effectively?

In my last article, I went over the biochemical potency of each drug in detail. In short, I suggest that both drugs effectively block the molecular activity of relevant RET alterations. However, A key difference between these two therapies is that BLU-667 is administered QD, or once daily, whereas LOXO-292 is administered BID, or twice daily. This makes it difficult to compare the true PK between the two drugs. Both companies have experimented with both dosing regimens, although they appeared to have settled in to their respective strategies.

As previously mentioned, BLU-667 exhibits a clear dose response. LOXO-292 does not, but this may be confounded by more widespread dose-escalation. The pharmacokinetics suggest that virtually all doses of BLU-667 should sufficient to achieve a plasma drug concentration IC90. By contrast, the lowest two doses of LOXO-292 (20 mg QD and 20 mg BID) are both below the plasma IC90 for wild-type RET. As a reminder, the IC90 value is the concentration of drug that is necessary to reduce RET activity by 90%. It is effectively a measure of how much drug is required to achieve a threshold of molecular activity.

Figure 2: Comparison of steady-state PK for BLU-667 (RIGHT) and LOXO-292 (LEFT)

Source: American Thyroid Association Presentations. BPMC and LOXO.

In light of the two dosing regimens, I start to wonder whether the dose-response seen with BLU-667 is due in part to the predominant once-daily dosing. At this point, it is impossible to draw any type of inference as to whether one dosing regimen may be preferable, although it remains a possible point which could differentiate the two therapies. However, in light of the dose-response seen with BLU-667, I expect to see improved responses as BPMC continues to dose new patients at an optimum therapeutic dose.

A brief note on valuation

BPMC recovered lost ground in the months following the ASCO presentation, gaining ~10-20% from a post-ASCO entry. Both companies have traded flat following the updated data release, amidst a sell-off in the broader market.

At this point, I consider LOXO to be fairly valued and consider closing my position from ASCO17. I expected the positive follow-up data for the RET and NTRK data releases and predicted a modest appreciation in value. Based on the market reactions to these positive catalysts it is clear I was wrong and that the technology/regulatory risk has been largely factored out of the larotrectinib/LOXO-292 programs. The predominant risk remaining is commercial and presents more potential downside than up.

It does appear that sell-side has yet to value potential cash flow from BPMCs RET program, and that BPMC may still be undervalued. Personally, I consider the technology to be well-validated between the data published from LOXO and BPMCs programs. A reasonable model accounts for low-intermediate technology/regulatory risk. As previously discussed, this is a potential multi-billion market and a risk-adjusted valuation of the RET program for BLU-667 remains favorable for BPMC.

