MKS Instruments Is Interesting

MKS Instruments hasn't been this inexpensive for several years. This is strange for a company that has grown so rapidly in that time.

Over the past twelve months, the shares of MKS Instruments (MKSI) are down about 28%, and that price move has put the firm on my radar. I think now would be a good time to buy and I’ll go through my reasons for saying so below. I’ll look at the financial history, and will review the stock itself. I’ll also make an appeal to authority and will offer an options strategy that presents less risk than a simple buy and hold approach. This growth company is currently trading at multi year lows, and I think investors with a longer time horizon would benefit from buying at these levels. In my view, price and value can remain decoupled for some time, but eventually they meet. I think investors would be wise to buy now before price inevitably rises to match value.

About the Company

MKS Instruments provides solutions to improve manufacturing productivity and process improvement. The company’s products are derived from their core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, residual gas analysis, and leak detection. The company’s primary served markets are the manufacturers of capital equipment for semiconductor manufacturing, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, as well as research and defense.

The company is often described as a “semiconductor play”, but in my view that is only partially true, given that revenues for the years 2017, 2016, and 2015 from semiconductor capital equipment manufacturers were 57%, 56%, and 69% respectively. Life and health sciences are also important customers. I think investors would be wise to keep this customer diversification in mind.

In April of 2016, the company completed the acquisition of Newport Corporation, and so far the acquisition seems to be working, given the financial results described below. Coincident with that acquisition, the company changed to two reportable segments, the “Vacuum and Analysis Segment” and the “Light and Motion Segment.” The former represents legacy MKS business, and the latter represents legacy Newport business.

Financial Snapshot

It seems that this company has all the characteristics of a “growth” company, as evidenced by the rapid rise in revenue (up at a CAGR of 23% over the past five years) and net income (up at a CAGR of 57% over the same period). Although net income has experienced some volatility, the trend has been favorable. Additionally, it seems that growth is in tact given that revenue and net income are up nicely in the first six months of this year relative to last. This success has benefited shareholders, too, given that dividends per share have grown at a CAGR of 2% over the past five years.

Turning very briefly to the capital structure, the company has paid down a massive amount of debt over the past two years, and now sits on more cash than debt outstanding.

There’s always a trouble area, and MKS Instruments is no exception. Shareholders have been (slightly) diluted over the past several years. I would love it if the company would use some of the cash hoard to buy back stock, especially at these bargain basement prices.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I’ve tried to come up with creative ways to make this point, and I confess that I’m out of ideas. I’ll just say it plainly. The more you pay for a stream of future cash flows, the lower will be your returns. Thus, finding a company that’s growing like this is barely half the battle. As important, perhaps far more important, is paying the right price for those future cash flows. I must therefore spend some time talking about the stock of this growth company as distinct from the company itself.

I’m happy to report that the stock itself is actually quite inexpensive, so it checks that box for me, too. The following graphic makes the point quite powerfully I think.

Source: Gurufocus

For your enjoyment and edification I spent five seconds circling the last time this stock was this inexpensive on a price to free cash flow basis (early 2013). It’s as if the shares used that depressed valuation as a springboard to rally nicely. While I’m not suggesting that history will necessarily repeat itself, I will say that in my view, buying at current levels is far less risky than at any time over the past 5 ½ years. I should also point out that the shares remained relatively flat for years after this valuation was last seen. Buying inexpensive stocks is a profitable game, but not always a quick one.

Appeal To Authority

Some investors are much better than others. Some combination of temperament and training makes some people simply more successful at this. When those people make moves, the rest of us would be wise to at least be aware of it. At the very least we can avoid a catastrophe if a host of more skilled and knowledgeable investors are fleeing our favorite name like rats off a sinking ship. They can help us avoid loss, but the public maneuvers of these people can also help us make some money if we’re on the same side of the trade,

With that in mind, I would point out that this past summer, Joel Greenblatt added about 13,000 shares to his holdings, bringing the total shares owned to 84,234, That said, I should also point out that both Greenblatt and Ken Fisher have been variously adding to and reducing their shares in this company over the past few years. As of the most recent filings, though, each are still significant owners (Fisher owns 574,609 shares as of the latest filings).

Options to the Rescue

Although the shares are at a multi year low, an investor could be forgiven for assuming that they’ll go lower still. If an investor has a long time horizon, I think a short put strategy is ideal at this point. If the shares continue to drop from these levels (i.e. they become even more of a bargain), investors may as well earn some premium for having the courage to buy when others flee. In particular, I like the January put options with a strike of $60 (i.e. a strike 16% below the current market price). At the moment, these puts are bid at $1.15. In my view, selling this put makes sense because it provides the investor with a “can’t lose” situation. If the shares rally from here, the investor simply pockets the premium, and sets themselves up to do it again in January. If the shares drop in price, the investor will be obliged to buy at a net price that’s about 17.5% below the current, already inexpensive, price.

Conclusion

I think there’s much to like about this investment at the moment. The shares are trading at multi year lows, and the last time they were this inexpensive, they rallied nicely. In addition, we on the long side are in good company given that the likes of Joel Greenblatt and Ken Fisher are also owners. For those who are nervous about buying at these levels, I offer a way to benefit by either collecting premium or buying 17.5% lower than the current price. As I stated in my opening paragraph, I think price and value can remain decoupled for some time. I think it would be wise to ignore the noise and take the plunge now, at a point of heightened anxiety. I think investors who do so will be glad they did.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MKSI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be selling the puts mentioned in this article over the next five trading days.