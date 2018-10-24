Time To Assess Advanced Micro Devices' Post Q3 Earnings Release Price

Because analysts' forward financials were not reduced to account for the tariffs impact, their AMD price target at $25 was not reflecting the impact from tariffs.

This is a tough time to do a fundamentally driven valuation on any stock.

After a series of analyst upgrades (+60%), immediately followed by another series of analyst downgrades (-25%), shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) have gone through a wide ride for the last 3 months. Ironically, most of these Street's revisions occurred sometime after the Q2 earnings release (ER) without additional new financial information. It is almost as if the Street needs time to make up its mind and then additional time to change its mind. After the swift price turnaround, I can only surmise that a lot of “air” has been taken out of AMD’s new valuation. With just about one day before AMD’s Q3 ER, now could be a good time to reassess the proper value that AMD should trade at to reflect the market’s expectation of the Q3 financials.

Forward Financials and AMD Stock Price

AMD’s shares have been historically related to some of the standard financial metrics, such as revenue, earnings, gross margin, and free cash flow. Simply because stock prices are forward-looking, the forward financials are always more useful than the actual financials. For this reason, I collected the consensus estimates of the various metrics since 2015. Their relationships with actual AMD stock prices are depicted in Figure 1A through Figure 1D. As AMD has grown significantly in the last few years, it is not surprising to see the strong correlation between the stock price and the forward financials. In particular, with the strive to regain CPU market share, AMD’s Ryzen and EPYC have delivered strong revenue growth which drives the recent stock price surge. As a result, there is a higher correlation between all 4 forward financials and AMD's stock price since 2015, the beginning of the new product launch. Further, the close relationship serves to price AMD's stock properly, given the most recent forward financials.

Forward Revenue Revisions

That being said,due to the recent gain in CPU and GPU market shares, as a result of Ryzen, Threadripper, and EPYC, and the diminishing impact from the slowing crypto-related demand, AMD’s revenue has been predicted to grow between fiscal Q3 2018 and Q3 2020. Figure 1E and Figure 1F illustrate a generally rising revenue growth trend into the next 8-10 quarters. The growth is evident in both over time and across each quarter. More importantly, in the last 4 ERs, the Street has consistently revised upward the revenue in each of these quarters in last 5 months (Figure 1F). In the last Q2 ER, maybe due to the concern over tariffs and a looming trade war, the Q3 and Q4 2019 revenue estimates were not revised upward for the first time (Figure 1F).

Forward Financials Model Price

Since there is a reasonably stable correlation between AMD's stock price and forward revenue, EPS, gross margin and free cash flow, I was able to use this relationship to estimate the corresponding AMD stock price, given the current forward financials. The historical “model price” is first compared with the AMD's actual price (Figure 2A) as well as with the Street’s estimated target price (Figure 2B). One way to read the chart is that, given today’s forward fundamentals, the financials would suggest that AMD should be trading around $23, while the Street’s price target is $24. In other words, AMD should trade between $23 and $25 (Figure 2).

The following are additional observations comparing the usefulness or predictability of the financial model price with analysts’ price target:

At least for 2018, the financials implied model price has been clearly more accurate than the Street’s target price in terms of predicting AMD's actual price. This is because price targets have been consistently above the actual price until recently, yet there were many “crossovers and overlaps” between model prices and actual prices. Whenever actual prices cross over model prices, often the actual price reverts back to the model price – a measure of predictability.

From a longer history, the average time for actual prices to revert back to model prices was less than one month. This also implies a useful time horizon for the correction to happen.

As actual prices shot through the roof two months after Q2 ER and dropped off the cliff after September, without significant changes in forward financials or the Street’s price target, it strongly suggests that there was something other than company financials at play. The September drop has been associated with a series of downgrades and the October drop was due to market-wide selloff. The good news is that current market-wide event was not company-specific and deemed recoverable.

Model Price Reflects Tariffs Impact But Target Price Does Not

More importantly, since nether analysts’ forward financials or Street’s price target was ever reduced through 2018, it implies analysts have not yet factored in the negative impact from tariffs. On the other hand, since the forward financial model price was estimated with actual market price which did reflect the impact of tariffs, this is why the model price ($23) came in lower than the target price ($25). The fact that financial model prices estimated by actual prices were on average 10% lower than the price target also implies that there may be a 10% trade war impact.

AMD Q3 ER Likely Outcomes

Using the above framework, I was able to estimate AMD's stock price reacting to various outcomes of the Q3 ER. Since the model price of $23 was based on the current consensus of the financial metrics, any "surprise" will move the price per the correlation relationship. In Table 1, I outlined the predicted price levels which are associated with various likely ER outcomes. In light of the ongoing trade dispute, the market will be most sensitive to AMD's management's lowering of Q4 revenue guidance. As a result, even with expected Q3 ER's beats, it is likely that post-ER price will be down between $20 and $23.

Limitations

The analysis and conclusions suffer from the following limitations:

In a similar post on Nvidia, an SA poster, Gio Graves, said, “The problem is in a bear raid, stocks don't trade on forward estimates anymore.” In another post, an SA poster, jaeger8888, said, “The author's valuation model is based on a rational market. The stock market is anything but rational. Fear and greed pulls the price to further extremes than is warranted.” The $23 price estimate is NOT AMD’s long-term fair value or fundamental target price. It is a near-term trading range which is supposed to reflect current forward financials and tariffs impact.

From my previous posts, I reaffirmed and stood by my AMD fair value estimate between $25 and $28, which is in line with the Street’s median estimate. This is not the time to change AMD’s fundamentally driven fair value. Instead, just because AMD’s stock has been trading in such an erratic manner in recent weeks should not prevent the stock from trading at a reasonable range in the short term. The bottom line is that, if shareholders believe that AMD should be free from the tariffs impact, AMD should return to the long-term fair value around $25. On the other hand, if investors recognize that the current AMD price has already factored in the 10% negative trade impact, the reasonable guess is that the stock should trade around $23 before the Q3 ER. It should be noted that the $23 estimate is based on the most recent forward financials consensus on Q3 ER. The actual post-Q3 ER AMD price will depend on if management lowers the Q4 guidance in light of the negative impact from tariffs. It is my estimate that there is more of a downside for AMD between $20 and $23 after Q3 ER.

Finally, with current market volatility, the finer details on AMD's valuation and post Q3-ER price predictions may all turn academic after all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.