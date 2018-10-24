Clarifying The Recent Storm Of News Related To AcelRx's Dsuvia

On October 12, AcelRx (NASDAQ: ACRX) received positive news - an FDA Advisory Committee had voted 10-3 in favor of recommending that the FDA issue official approval for ACRX's lead drug candidate Dsuvia. Despite this, as I noted in my last ACRX article, the company's stock has yet to register any significant, sustained increase in price. Though the exact cause of this lack of upward price movement was initially unclear, it now appears that some investors are doubtful of the FDA's willingness to approve an opioid drug such as Dsuvia in the context of the current opiate abuse epidemic in the United States.

Unfortunately, the skepticism surrounding Dsuvia has now been exacerbated by negative public comments from Dr. Raeford Brown (head of the FDA Advisory Committee which voted on Dsuvia) and Massachusetts Senator Edward Markey. These statements then engendered a series of skewed, misleading news articles from an large cadre of news outlets, including Rolling Stone, Newsweek, and even Buzzfeed. This slew of negative media appears to have adversely impacted ACRX's stock, which closed on Tuesday at just $4.15; for context, ACRX closed at $3.98 the day before Dsuvia's crucial AdCom meeting. In an attempt to promote objectivity, I plan to outline and then debunk the various misleading media claims surrounding Dsuvia, while also addressing the legitimate concerns raised in the frenzy which has surrounded ACRX ever since its positive AdCom vote on October 12.

Comments From Dr. Raeford Brown and Public Citizen

One of the most outspoken critics of Dsuvia is Dr. Raeford Brown, Professor of Anesthesiology and Pediatrics at the University of Kentucky and Chair of the FDA's Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee - the same Advisory Committee which voted to recommend FDA approval of Dsuvia. Notably, Dr. Brown was absent for the Oct. 12 AdCom meeting in order to attend an anesthesiology conference, but spoke out after the meeting to condemn Dsuvia and the AdCom's vote supporting the drug.

In a letter from the public advocacy group Public Citizen to the FDA (on which Dr. Brown is a co-signer), Brown outlines his various concerns regarding Dsuvia's approval. Essentially, his concerns regarding Dsuvia can be summarized as follows:

Opioid drugs have the potential to cause significant societal harm, and there is no reason to further risk public health by approving another opioid such as Dsuvia Sufentanil in particular is extremely dangerous and divertible, due to its high potency and small dosage size Existing regulatory controls are insufficient to ensure that Dsuvia would only be used in closely controlled settings

On a macro level, Brown's concerns are legitimate - America is currently embroiled in the midst of an opiate abuse epidemic, and adding another opioid to the pool of potentially abusable drugs does seem foolish. However, the fact is that less than 1% of all opioid abuse cases stem from an inpatient experience, the only setting in which Dsuvia would be used. Rather, most opioid abuse issues originate from prescription drugs such as morphine, fentanyl, Vicodin, and OxyContin. As such, it is difficult to see how Dsuvia exacerbates in any way the current opioid crisis; rather, the drug represents an improvement to the current standard of care for inpatient acute pain management and offers tangible benefits to that niche of patients.

Brown's next two points are also somewhat easily addressed. Certainly, sufentanil in liquid form (used for IV administration) is highly potent and thus very dangerous if diverted. However, Dsuvia is simply a repackaging of sufentanil into a much less abusable and divertible form - it seems more likely that anyone attempting to divert sufentanil would prefer to simply steal small bottles of extremely potent liquid sufentanil, rather than trying to sneak out of a hospital with a few unwieldy, low-dose Dsuvia applicators. While Brown is correct in that regulatory controls thus far have been completely unable to prevent diversion of many existing opioids, this concern is of little relevance to Dsuvia. The medical practitioners who will be administering Dsuvia already have access to other far more easily divertible opioids, such as morphine (the current standard of care for acute pain); in fact, far fewer medical professionals will have access to Dsuvia than currently have easy, unfettered access to morphine or fentanyl. The drug is an improvement over morphine in most respects, including ease of diversion - as such, Dr. Brown's strong statements seem quite misguided.

Interestingly enough, Dr. Brown noted that despite his request, the FDA refused to change the date of Dsuvia's AdCom meeting. Additionally, the letter from Public Citizen attacks the FDA for failing to include more than two members of the FDA's Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee on Dsuvia's Advisory Committee. Based on these facts, Public Citizen accused the FDA of trying to tilt the outcome of Dsuvia's AdCom meeting in favor in approval. This claim may not actually be entirely far-fetched - however, if it is true, this would just represent another bullish signal for ACRX.

Comments From Senator Markey

Last Thursday, Senator Edward Markey (D-MA) issued a press release publicly denouncing the FDA Advisory Committee for recommending that the FDA approve Dsuvia. Unfortunately, Senator Markey's comments reflected a lack of complete understanding of the facts pertaining to Dsuvia, and I've included part of his statement below to provide evidence to this fact:

Boston (October 18, 2018) – Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) today blasted the decision by a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee to approve a powerful new opioid medication Dsuvia, an opioid painkiller that is up to 10 times more powerful than fentanyl and 1,000 times more powerful than morphine. This week, the FDA’s Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee voted 10-3 to accept the application for approval of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ sublingual sufentanil medication. The advisory committee vote, however, occurred without the presence of its chair Dr. Raeford Brown, who has publicly opposed the application. The FDA also failed to have the full Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee participate in the Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee meeting, thereby making approval of the application more likely. According to experts, the opioid sufentanil does not offer unique benefits over other available FDA-approved opioid products for treating serious pain and poses unique risks if it is misused or abused. An opioid that is a thousand times more powerful than morphine is a thousand times more likely to be abused, and a thousand times more likely to kill,” said Senator Markey. “Even in the midst of the worst drug crisis our nation has ever seen, the FDA once again is going out of its way to approve a new super-charged painkiller that would only worsen the opioid epidemic. It makes no sense to approve an opioid painkiller that has no benefits over similar medications and against the advice of experts. I call on the FDA to reject the vote of the advisory committee and stop the approval of this dangerously unnecessary opioid medication.

Per this statement, it appears that Markey may be unaware of the fact that sufentanil is already an FDA-approved drug. Though sufentanil itself in its current IV form may not have any particular benefits over any other opioids in terms of its efficacy treating acute pain, Dsuvia certainly offers tangible benefits over alternatives. First, Dsuvia is easier and safer to administer than the current standard-of-care treatment, and is less, rather than more, likely to be abused - the amount of sufentanil in just one 5 mL vial of a 50 mcg/mL sufentanil citrate solution is more than the amount contained in 8 Dsuvia single-use applicators. Below, I've provided a picture of a Dsuvia applicator:

Now, as a comparison, I've included a picture of a 5 mL vial - sufentanil citrate is commonly packaged in 1, 2, and 5mL vials. Though the picture below is not a medical vial, as it was difficult to find any images demonstrating the exact dimensions of a medical vial, the image I selected can help give readers a good idea of the size of a sufentanil citrate vial.

The vial above is actually taller and narrower than most sufentanil vials - as such, a vial of sufentanil citrate would probably be around 2" long. Given that each 5 mL vial contains slightly more sufentanil than eight Dsuvia applicators, once again, it seems highly unlikely that anyone would seek to divert Dsuvia in lieu of IV sufentanil, fentanyl, or morphine.

Sensationalist Headlines From Mainstream Media

Last week, several exaggerated and misleading news articles and headlines were published by various news outlets:

In general, these news stories are mostly just picking up on Brown and Markey's statements and adding some individualized commentary. However, it is clear from the headlines listed above that there is a general misunderstanding of the fact that sufentanil has already been approved by the FDA - Dsuvia is simply a repackaging of sufentanil into a less-abusable form. Fortunately, though the general public may not realize this fact, the FDA - a panel of trained medical experts - will likely recognize the benefits that Dsuvia offers.

Risks

Though I believe ACRX is in a strong position overall and has been the victim of an unfortunate media storm, as with any clinical-stage biotech company, investment in ACRX holds some significant risks. The greatest risk is simply that Dsuvia will not find approval, though the positive vote from the AdCom last Friday has greatly reduced the likelihood of a CRL. However, it is important to understand that a second CRL for Dsuvia in November would be nearly impossible for ACRX to recover from. Rejection from the FDA would likely mean another clinical trial, which would necessitate a raise of capital and further share dilution in the future. Given that stock price fell to as low as $1.55 in the aftermath of Dsuvia's first CRL, a second CRL would probably send share price below $1. Once again, though Dsuvia has been largely derisked at this point, investors should be aware of the possibility of massive losses that would result from a potential CRL.

AcelRx's Financial Potential

At Tuesday's close, ACRX's market cap was $251.5M - this appears to be a massive undervaluation of a company with a potential blockbuster drug for which approval is highly probable. Management has previously estimated that Dsuvia could generate as much as $1.1B in peak annual revenue; however, let's assume for the sake of conservatism that peak sales are just $550M, half of ACRX's projected figure. Though I have previously used a conservative 2x peak sales multiplier to arrive at rudimentary valuations for ACRX, I believe that a 3x multiplier is more appropriate at this point, given that the risk of a CRL has now practically been eliminated. This multiplier yields a valuation of $1.65B, which would represent a share price of just over $27.

Obviously, ACRX does not quite yet merit a valuation of $1.65B - it still has to successfully tackle the challenge of commercializing Dsuvia. That said, I think a valuation of $750M (around $12.50/share) is attainable by year-end. Though share price will likely increase gradually over the next few months, the resubmission of the Zalviso NDA sometime in Q4 may act as an additional catalyst.

On a positive note, the company is in quite good financial health. At the end of Q2, ACRX had $50.1M in cash on its balance sheet, not including the $20M raised by the July equity offering. Management has indicated that quarterly burn rate going forward will be $10-11M, meaning that ACRX has enough cash for at least the next year. In the event that the company tries to seek a buyout from a larger pharma company, ACRX's large cash balance and long runway also affords the company a stronger position from which to negotiate.

As Always, Full Steam Ahead

Playing the biotech game requires a strong stomach, and ACRX has certainly proven to be too much for some investors. However, despite all the negative press, nothing has changed materially about ACRX or Dsuvia - Dsuvia received a 10-3 positive vote at AdCom and is now on the doorstep of approval. As I have written in previous articles, ACRX is a potential billion-dollar company which could realistically reach double-digit share price by year-end if Dsuvia is approved; in my opinion, investors would be wise to ignore the media noise and stick with their guns and due diligence.

Though the media assault on ACRX seems to have slowed, it has not halted. MarketWatch is particularly relentless, as its reporter Emma Court has posted the same or similar article on multiple different days. The market relies on buyer confidence, and ACRX has certainly seen its stock suffer in part due to a lack of buyer confidence - largely as a result of the misleading and sometimes false information that is being spread surrounding the company. As such, I would ask that any readers who appreciate the content I've presented here share my article with others online and work to help counteract the flow of misleading ACRX-related news. In today's media-centric world, it is of paramount importance that news be accurate, and I have tried my best to represent that standard in this article - I hope that you as readers think so as well.

