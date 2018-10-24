Michael Kors: Market Expansion And Acquisitons Unlock Value For Shareholders

Based on 16 times 2019 earnings metric, I find fair value for the stock at $81, which implies a potential upside of 39% from current share price levels.

Acquisitions of Jimmy Choo and Versace are unlocking tremendous shareholder value and giving the company exposure to the fast growing Asia market.

Michael Kors is an industry leader in the luxury goods segment and the company will continue to remain so for years to come.

The Opportunity

Michael Kors Holdings Limited (KORS) is a multinational fashion and design company. It is a distinguished brand that is characterized as a symbol of fashion and luxury, was founded by Michael Kors in 1981. The company’s headquarters are located in London and New York and its operations are centered in the United States.

The company is distributed in 4 segments that operate in more than 100 countries: Jimmy Choo, MK Retail, Wholesale and Licensing. The retail division sells clothing for men and women, shoes, bags, fragrances and more.

The latest acquisitions have been of vital importance for the performance of the company. MK completed the acquisition of Jimmy Choo on November 1, 2017 for a value of $1.35 billion. The acquisition of Versace closed recently on September 25, 2018 for a total value of $2.1 billion. Both acquisitions were made with the intention of taking the company to a much higher prestige and market share level in the luxury goods segment.

Michael Kors Retail: It is the largest segment of the company. In the last year, it represented 57.5% of the company's total revenue on account of more than 800 stores worldwide.

Michael Kors Wholesale: Represented 34.7% of the company's revenue.

Michael Kors Licensing: In the last year it accounted for 3.1% of the revenue. This includes advertising, licenses, copyrights and trademarks.

Jimmy Choo: The new subsidiary company of MK accounted for 4.7% of the company's total revenue. It currently has 182 physical stores and a virtual network for goods retailing.

Luxury goods on the rise and new branding objectives

The market of luxury goods continues to expand globally with above average growth in the China geographic segment. The new trend is for an increasing number of millennial's to enter the luxury goods market, as their income increases and their spending preferences cater to specific brands.

Companies that sell luxury goods like Michael Kors are driven through social media to achieve an indirect marketing effect. For example, when a celebrity or an Instagram influencer uses a product of the brand, it indirectly advertises it to a wide social media audience. Although MK is not a brand catered for social media affluent consumers, the company has created a cheaper products to reach these consumers and create difference revenue drivers.

The three brand divisions of MK are:

Michael Kors Collection: It's a collection for women only. It is the most expensive and exclusive division of the company and it is characterized for being sophisticated. The prices of their products are between $300 and $7500.

MICHAEL Michael Kors: T he concept of this sub brand is luxury and exclusivity to maintain its prestige image among consumers. The prices of this division are between $50 and $600. What MK has done in the last year with the "MICHAEL Michael Kors" brand is to offer a portfolio of more affordable products for a medium-high income market.

Michael Kors Men's: It is a ready-to-wear products division that has prices between $50 and $1000 USD.

In the licensed products division of Michael Kors, the company has alliances for watches and jewelry with Fossil, eye-wear with Luxottica, perfumes & makeup with Esteé Lauder. The company has embraced the 4th industrial revolution by creating a small division of wearable technology. Within this segment, MK in partnership with Fossil, produces smartwatches with prices between $350 and $500.

Jimmy Choo

The goal of Michael Kors is to bring Jimmy Choo's sales up to a $2 billion dollars.

The purchase of Jimmy Choo is part of the company's strategy to boost its international and sector diversification. Currently, the company derives 30% of revenues from Asia, 45% from Europe and 25% from America. It contrasts with Michael Kors' customer distribution, which is mainly concentrated in America with 69% and just 13% in Asia. The business focuses on the sale of luxurious footwear for women. 78% of Jimmy Choo's revenue comes from the sale of footwear and the rest from other accessories such as purses or belts.

The goal that Michael Kors has with the newly combined company is to strengthen the sale of footwear for men and turn it into a higher percentage of overall revenue. They also want to grow in the Asian market in order to diversify the company and protect it from possible risks in the American market. It is expected that Michael Kors will diversify Jimmy Choo’s revenue to include 50% from accessories and not just footwear.

KORS’ Strengths

Michael Kors has a diversity of products that are in favor with consumers and are very important in the competitive market of luxurious goods.

One of the strong points of the company is the acquisition of Versace by Michael Kors. These two iconic and famous brands are known for being avant-garde in the fashion world. Since the closing of the acquisition, the company has experienced a great boost as it has given MK a new air of luxury and financial stability.

Michael Kors will increase the value of its stakeholders through the improvement of its sales and is also creating business strategies to reach more clients. Its focus will be to make better innovations in the products offered. Additionally, the company will introduce a series of trendsetting products that will define a key path to increase revenue. This will be done through the introduction of new sports and athletic products in the MICHAEL Michael Kors division.

MK also takes great advantages of customer loyalty with the own brand. The strategies in line with the engagement are:

Make promotions of products with celebrities and through the fashion press.

Introduce new stores in high-visibility places around the world.

Personalized buying experience strategy.

Increase the impact of social networks.

Improve and increase the Michael Kors VIP customer loyalty program.

Carry out semi-annual runaways to reinforce the visibility of the brand in the fashion world.

Asia is a challenge for Michael Kors; although the company has a good performance in the Asian market, the objective is to increase its presence in this part of the world. Only 13% of revenues come from Asia. What the company wants is to increase this number to more than 30%. Michael Kors's strategies are always in line with this objective. As an example, the recent acquisition of Versace is one of their strategies to achieve the goal.

The Versace Acquisition

Gianni Versace is a brand of Italian heritage and haute couture known worldwide for its exquisite designs and its creator famously murdered Gianni Versace. Currently the head of the company is his sister Donatella Versace.

Versace is one of the fashion companies with the best social recognition on the planet. Currently it is one of the brands with the most followers on Instagram and other social media.

Gianni Versace was purchased for a total value of $2.1 billion dollars. It is part of Michael Kors's strategy to diversify its markets and reach the Asian market with much more force.

Michael Kors seeks to boost Versace sales from $850 million to $2 billion in the long term. Versace has a tremendously strong presence in the Asian market. About 46% of its revenue comes from Asia, 36% from Europe and only 18% from America. It has 200 stores worldwide and that number is expected to increase to more than 300 due to the investments that Michael Kors will make in the company. Michael Kors also expects to achieve the revenues of the company coming from the sales of accessories & footwear to increase between 35% and 60%.

With the acquisition of Versace, revenue is expected to increase to $2 billion. Jimmy Choo is expected to grow to $1 billion and Michael Kors to $5 billion. The company's objective is to reach a combined $8 billion dollars in sales. This is positive news for the company as it represents a long-term buying opportunity that could bring great profits. Recently and due to the improvement of the future perspective of the company, Citi changed its outlook for Michael Kors, from hold to buy.

Valuation

The company has a very positive outlook. It is a stable company and its financial decisions have been successful when increasing the value of the shareholders. In recent years, Michael Kors has managed to define its position as a leading company in the fashion sector.

The acquisitions of Jimmy Choo and Versace have been fundamental to the future of the company. Since the most recent acquisition, the value of the stock has continued to rise. Michael Kors is positioning a new model for the fashion business and its peers.

Based on 16 times 2019 earnings metric, I find fair value for the stock at $81, which implies a potential upside of 39% to my target price. I anticipate the acquisition of Versace will be acretive to earnings and allow earnings per share to grow greater than 20% annually. The company will likely achieve a high single digit revenue growth rate between 8~10% as a result of increasing consumer demand in the luxury good segment.

Taking into account the good performance of the company and the amazing outlook for the quarters to come, the metrics that support my valuation are:

The $8 billion combined revenue potential that Michael Kors has with the acquisition of Jimmy Choo and Versace.

The business strategies that Michael Kors uses to revolutionize the fashion market and potential for brand appreciation in the eyes of consumers.

The overall cyclical increase in spending for the luxury goods market.

The opening of hundreds of new stores around the world and expanding the brand presence across Asia.

Capital expenditures in new technology to improve the in store shopping experience. The company has reinvested anywhere from $120 million in recent years, to as much as $360 million annually to improve the business.

Looking at the balance sheet, the company has a low level of cash ~$170 million on hand as of the most recent quarter. The main reason for this low level of cash and higher levels of debt is due the Versace acquisition for $2 billion of cash. The company is not in a dangerous liquidity position because of the strong free cash flow generation of $852 million annualized as of the most recent annual report. The free cash flow should only increase as the company incorporates Versace into their overall business model.

With $300 million of cash tied up in receivables and another $660 million in inventory, the company needs to execute to service their $960 million in current liabilities. From a long term debt perspective, the company has $674 million in debts maturing past 12 months. The company must perform to service their mounting long term debts and interest expense. The Versace and Jimmy Choo brands will add to free cash flow, but they come at the cost of increase interest expense.

MK is an exclusive brand that has managed to capture the attention of the world, that’s why the company is diversifying its presence in the Asian market, because the executives are aware about the growth potential concentrated in this part of the world.

