Conatus Pharmaceuticals: Emricasan And Severe Portal Hypertension

Previous data have provided limited and mixed results, however, I believe an in-depth understanding of Emricasan and NASH-related Severe Portal Hypertension can help elucidate a long thesis for the upcoming readout.

Emricasan is an orally available pan-caspase inhibitor that has been shown to significantly reduce caspase-3/7, which are "executioner" caspases responsible for apoptosis.

Introduction

Caspases are a family of 11 proteases (enzymes capable of breaking down proteins) that are essential for apoptosis (programmed cellular death) and inflammation. The functions of caspases can be subdivided into three main types: apoptosis initiators (capase-2/8/9/10), apoptosis executioners (caspase-3/6/7), and inflammation (caspase-1/4/5/12). In apoptosis, these enzymes work through a chain reaction effect, where initiator caspases attach to a cell and signal for the executioner caspases to cleave (breakdown into subunits) the cell and allow for a controlled death.

Emricasan (IDN-6556), is a first-in-class orally available liver-targeted pan-caspase inhibitor that is under development by Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT). Currently, it is being investigated in three concurrent phase IIb trials for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) related severe cirrhotic portal hypertension (ENCORE-PH), NASH-related fibrosis (ENCORE-NF), and NASH-related cirrhosis (ENCORE-LF). All of these indications are directly related to liver injury stemming from a buildup of fat in the liver, so how do we go from a fatty liver to cirrhosis and why might emricasan be effective in preventing further injury?

If then one wished to know the cause of each thing, why it comes to be or perishes or exists, one had to find what was the best way for it to be, or to be acted upon, or to act. – Socrates, Phaedo

NASH and Hepatocyte Apoptosis

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NALFD) is an umbrella disease that is globally on the rise and is projected to increase 21% to 100.9 million cases by 2030 in the US alone. The risk factors include obesity, insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome, which is characterized by enlarged gut, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, high serum triglycerides, and low serum HDL. While NAFLD is very common in the general population (25% globally), it is rather benign in its earliest phase as non-alcoholic fatty liver (NAFL), however, when it progresses to NASH, hepatocyte (liver cell) injury caused by fat accumulation and inflammation significantly increases mortality. As NASH further progresses, apoptosis increases, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), compensated cirrhosis (asymptomatic liver damage), decompensated cirrhosis (symptomatic liver damage), and ultimately death.

To best understand how emricasan might be useful in treating NASH, let’s look at how hepatocyte apoptosis becomes a cascading problem:

When a hepatocyte is injured, caspases activate to start apoptosis. These damaged cells then release biologically active microparticles (exosomes) which can create a devastating effect of continuous injury, ultimately leading to liver failure. Building on this knowledge, it seems that if the apoptosis cycle can be inhibited during the caspase activation phase, the liver can then be given time to heal itself.

I hope at this point it is starting to become clear how emricasan's method of action (MOA) could be beneficial in preventing hepatocyte apoptosis.

Emricasan and Portal Hypertension

Now that we have established an understanding of how emricasan works, it is important to look at some data. In numerous studies1,2,3 aspartate transaminase (AST) and alanine transaminase (ALT) (enzymes indicative of liver injury) serum levels have been significantly reduced. These studies have also shown a significant decrease in caspase-3/7, suggesting that the theorized MOA is, in fact, being expressed. There are no known serious adverse events for emricasan relative to placebo.

The upcoming catalyst we are analyzing is the ENCORE-PH study, as defined by Mean Change in Hepatic Venous Pressure Gradient (HVPG), so first let's take a quick look at what portal hypertension is:

Portal hypertension is high blood pressure in the hepatic portal vein and it's tributary branches. This vein is responsible for carrying blood, nutrients, and toxins from the GI system to the liver. When cirrhosis occurs and the liver is altered structurally, pressure on the branches of the portal vein increases.

Notice that in the image on the left of the normal liver, the structure is smooth and homogeneous, facilitating blood flow. In contrast, in the image on the right of the cirrhotic liver, the structure is irregular and stiff, impinging blood flow. This is why the prevalence of portal hypertension is a strong indicator of cirrhosis, which is measured by the Hepatic Venous Pressure Gradient (HVPG). It is worth noting that some gamesmanship has been utilized by Conatus in these images, showing the healthy liver in color and the cirrhotic liver in black and white. While this could be viewed as somewhat misleading, it does not change the fact that PH is caused by an increase in vascular resistance due to structural changes of the liver.

An HVPG <5 mmHg is considered healthy and should be little to no cause of concern. When HVPG >5 mmHg, this is considered portal hypertension (PH), however subjects with PH without the presence of varices (abnormally dilated blood vessels) and an HVPG <10 mmHg, have a low one-year mortality rate (<1%)4. Once HVPG = 10 mmHg and varices and/or ascites (buildup of fluid in the abdomen) are present, one-year mortality drastically increases, ranging from 1-20%4. When HVPG increases to >12 mmHg, known as Severe Portal Hypertension, cirrhosis is now considered to be decompensated and one-year mortality is >20%4, with a mean life expectancy of 2 years5. A meta-analysis of patients with decompensated cirrhosis who had any type of bacterial infection had a one-year mortality rate of 67%6.

Now that we are aware of the relationship between cirrhosis and portal hypertension, and the increased risk of mortality associated with severe PH, let's look at the emricasan pilot study that was the basis for the ENCORE-PH study:

In a multicenter, open-label study, Conatus Pharmaceuticals enrolled 23 subjects with compensated cirrhosis and PH (HVPG >5 mmHg). Emricasan 25 mg BID (twice daily) was given for 28 days. Overall, there was no significant change in HVPG for the whole population. However, HVPG decreased significantly (mean [SD] -3.7[4.05] mmHg; p=0.003) in those with severe PH (n=12). 4/12 had a ≥20% decrease; 8/12 had a ≥10% decrease; and 2/12 HVPG decreased below 12mmHg7.

While the outcome of this study might be relatively discouraging on its face value, I believe that while limited in power, the data provides a strong rationale for why this trial might produce a clinically significant result for lowering HVPG in subjects with severe PH.

ENCORE-PH

Looking at the previous study it is clear that little change can be expected in those with HVPG <12 mmHg. In hindsight, it seems reasonable to suggest that we should not expect this subgroup to respond nearly as well as those with HVPG ≥12 mmHg due to the clinical features associated with severe PH. An argument can be made that this study is weakened because the pilot study used a post-hoc subgroup analysis, but the literature suggests that an HVPG ≥12 mmHg is not an arbitrary number and these patients are at the greatest risk for decompensation which warrants this as a strong inclusion criterion for ENCORE-PH. The study also had a short duration of treatment, a small sample size, and a lack of a control group, but we have to understand that this study was done in an exploratory context.

Now that we have established a solid foundation for the basis of studying emricasan in those with severe cirrhotic portal hypertension, let's take a quick look at the design of ENCORE-PH:

This is a phase IIb, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of emricasan, 240 subjects have been enrolled with an HVPG ≥12 mmHg and compensated cirrhosis or decompensated cirrhosis with no more than 1 prior significant decompensating event for a treatment period of 24 weeks. Four treatment arms will be tested: emricasan 5 mg BID, 25 mg BID, 50 mg BID, and matching placebo BID. The primary outcome is "mean change from baseline in hepatic venous pressure gradient (HVPG)." The secondary outcomes are "20% reduction from baseline in HVPG," "whether emricasan compared to placebo decreases Caspase 3/7 biomarkers," "whether emricasan compared to placebo decreases non-specific (ALT) biomarkers," and "differences in adverse events between emricasan and placebo."

While the pilot study wasn't necessarily poorly designed, in hindsight its only failure was not including sicker patients with decompensated cirrhosis. ENCORE-PH avoids this pitfall and is powered to look for a dose-response relationship with three conviction endpoints and two unknown endpoints. Besides the overall design, there isn't a lot more information we can glean from the trial, but we can apply our understanding of emricasan, caspase inhibition, hepatocyte apoptosis, and the clinical significance of severe portal hypertension to help us understand why there is a good foundation for us to believe that this trial will be a success. It also worth noting that the length of this trial is 6x longer than the pilot study. When factored in with our current understanding that cirrhosis is spontaneously reversible over a long period of time8, we can only assume that this will help produce a beneficial outcome for ENCORE-PH.

Current Treatments and Potential Market

The current gold standard for treating patients with cirrhotic portal hypertension are non-selective beta-blockers ((NSBBs)). NSBBs have been shown to significantly reduce HVPG and can be combined with endoscopic band ligation to help prevent variceal bleeding9. However, NSBBs have only a ~60% hemodynamic response rate10, leaving a significant portion of the population without effective treatment. Non-responders also have an increased risk of death11.

For those who do respond to NSBBs, they are not without significant side effects. These include bronchospasm, bradycardia, blunting of hypoglycemia recovery, depression, fatigue, and sexual dysfunction. In one study, NSBBs showed a significant increase in death (2.6x) for patients with refractory ascites12. NSBBs have also been shown to significantly reduce the chance of developing spontaneous bacterial peritonitis (SBP). Paradoxically, NSBBs increased the risk of death after the first episode of SBP and also increased the risk of developing hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) and acute kidney injury (AKI)13.

NSBBs have been the mainstay for primary prophylaxis in treating patients with cirrhotic portal hypertension for 35 years now. However, there is a large portion of that population that does not respond to NSBBs or experiences significant negative side effect that warrants investigating new treatments for PH.

This need is further compounded by massive growth in patients diagnosed with NASH-related cirrhosis over the past few decades. In 2010, there were 417,524 cases of NASH-related cirrhosis in the US alone; a 2.5x increase relative to a decade earlier14. This trend is expected to continue, with the prevalence of decompensated cirrhosis expected to grow by 180% by 2030 to over 3 million patients15.

The overall NASH market is expected to reach a whopping $20-35B by 2025. With cirrhosis being the end stage of the disease, we can expect Conatus to charge a significant sum for emricasan. Assuming a conservative annual cost of $10,000, market penetration of 10%, and a price/sales ratio of 2x, Conatus could be valued at over $6B.

Conatus Going Forward

ENCORE-PH has the potential to take emricasan to the forefront of NASH-related cirrhosis treatments. Data for ENCORE-PH is expected in the coming weeks. Adding two more shots on goal with ENCORE-NF (1H19) and ENCORE-LF (4Q19) only solidifies Conatus (CNAT) as a serious speculative play in treatments for a burgeoning epidemic.

In December of 2016, Conatus signed an exclusive option, collaboration, and license agreement with Novartis (NVS). Under this agreement, Novartis will pay for 50% of all three phase II trials, and 100% of any related phase III trials if emricasan were to succeed in ENCORE. With a quarterly cash burn of ~$5M and $57M in cash and marketable securities as of June 2018, Conatus is fully funded through all three phase II trials. Having Novartis pay for all phase III and combination trials as well makes it unlikely Conatus will need to raise any additional capital through shareholder dilution.

As with any small biotech company reliant on the outcome of clinical trials and dependent on a single drug pipeline, there are significant risks related to the total loss of capital. Please invest with caution.

