Biogen: Examining The Upside Potential

BIIB does have enough profit drivers that I do not think the stock has undue risk; however, but as a biotech, not being unduly risky is a relative term.

Biogen (BIIB) reports Q3

I'd like to make a few comments about BIIB's Q3 results, its pipeline, and how its valuation ties into a theme I've noticed about biotechs the past few years since their fall from grace. All relevant links are BIIB's earnings report, slides and conference call can be found from BIIB's Seeking Alpha web page.

BIIB reported revenue of $3.44 B, up 11.7% yoy, and GAAP EPS of $7.15. So far, so good.

However, the internals were not inspiring.

Product revenues were up 6%. Royalties from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) were strong due to the booming sales of MS competitor Ocrevus, up 26% yoy. Note, elsewhere in its presentation of operating results, BIIB separates that royalty income into MS-related (Ocrevus royalties), and more oncology-related (royalties on Rituxan and Gazyva).

Pre-tax income rose an impressive $203 MM (Table 1 of the earnings report), or 12.6%. However, other income/expense provided $159 MM of that increase.

So one could say that aside from the lower tax rate plus one-off items, the quarter was not too hot - SG&A rose a disconcerting 15% or so yoy - but that would be ignoring the ramp in elective R&D spending of 13%. R&D is running about 15% of core revenues aside from one-offs, which is average for the pharmaceutical industry.

All in all, this was a decent quarterly report, and BIIB ended an up-down trading session up marginally at $316.15.

In the next section, I'd like to slice and dice its results other than from a consolidated P&L standpoint.

BIIB as an asset play

I continue to see BIIB first and foremost as a well-diversified play on marketed, highly profitable assets. I think of these buckets of income, beginning with Group 1:

Tecfidera ("Tec") franchise

other MS products (interferons and Tysabri)

royalties from Ocrevus.

Then there are several buckets that are singular, collectively Group 2:

Spinraza

other RHHBY royalties (from Rituxan/Gazyva)

biosimilars.

Taking these in order:

Tec

Sales annualized close to $4.4 B. Margins are immense. The drug is patent-protected in the US until February 2028. The company is partnering with Alkermes (ALKS) on a next-generation version, BIIB098 (aka ALKS 8700), which it hopes can come to market in the US early in 2020. I would assume there would be patent protection on the molecule and/or formulation that would extend the franchise. However, ALKS will receive about a 15% royalty on sales, so we will just have to see both the clinical data, P.I. if approved, and how BIIB pushes this drug versus Tec if marketing it.

I think I can give the Tec franchise a $20 B present value despite growing competition, with upside to that given patent protection to 2028 in the EU, if all litigation goes well for BIIB there. (See slide 19 of the 10-K for patent info on BIIB's products.) The upside potential could be significant, depending on competitive and pricing dynamics and how the ALKS drug works out.

Other MS products

Despite declining, these have significant, multi-billion dollar present values. Global sales annualized above $4.2 B, certainly with very high gross margins and limited SG&A costs. I guesstimate pre-tax profits on these if they were in a stand-alone company around $2.5 B. I believe there is well in excess of $10 B present value here, perhaps $15 B or more.

Ocrevus royalties

I estimate BIIB to be in line for about 12.5% royalties on global sales of this likely mega-blockbuster drug for two forms of MS. If, and it's early days for Ocrevus and eventual competition, Ocrevus has a present value on sales of $48 B, that would translate to a present value to BIIB around $5 B.

Spinraza

This is the most variable wild card of BIIB's marketed products. Clearly, if there were no competition in the SMA space, this would be a long-lived asset with multi-billion dollar annual sales, with Ionis (IONS) receiving about 15% in royalties. Spinraza is already annualizing near $2 B. That would suggest perhaps $4 B in peak revenues on a global basis, which could be achieved relatively soon. If that went on for 10 years and then dropped to zero revenues, I would get about $16 B in present value after accounting for the time value of money, royalties to IONS and the need to spend heavily to support patient identification, access, and ongoing clinical studies.

Upside potential comes from a collaboration with IONS for an improved product. Upside could have come from a gene therapy product, but that effort has stalled in the pre-clinical stage.

Downside is significant. Novartis (NVS) purchased AveXis to commercialize its gene therapy candidate for SMA (and for its pipeline and technology know-how), so the downside risk to Spinraza is severe just from this. Then there is the PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) candidate risdiplam, which RHHBY is taking to pivotal trials for Types 1, 2 and 3 SMA. Since risdiplam is given orally, it could be attractive for adults, who almost by definition have milder forms of SMA. Perhaps it could be used widely for infants, as well. Whether risdiplam would supplant Spinraza, be used alongside it, or perhaps allow Spinraza to be injected less often, is unknown.

In any case, the Spinraza franchise is both exciting from a medical and commercial standpoint, and under threat. (Staying tuned!)

Rituxan/Gazyva royalties

These are set to decline as Rituxan loses sales to biosimilars in the EU right now and in the US next year. Gazyva is a great product, but its sales potential is likely much smaller than Rituxan (and if memory serves, BIIB gets a higher royalty rate on Rituxan). However, given this income stream annualized at $1.5 B in Q3, or $1.2 B after taxes, there's a very meaningful and long-tailed revenue stream here. How badly will Rituxan revenues in the US suffer when biosims enter next year, and how rapid and sustained will the drop-off be? I don't think anyone really has a good fix on how quickly the biosim market will mirror the evolution of the small molecule generic trajectory. And, Gazyva is on the upswing. So I'm going to toss out a guesstimate present value of $5 B and move on.

BIIB and biosims

This is evolving, with revenues up 33% yoy to annualize at $0.54 B. BIIB is exercising its option to own more of the JV with Samsung Bioepis; exactly how that will affect profitability of its stake in this initiative is not quite clear to me. But broadly speaking, I'm good with BIIB using its marketing and antibody knowledge to snarf up some profits from the biotech world's equivalent of generics. It's a business with much lower gross margins than brands, but with lower marketing costs; and probably with shorter product cycles. So it's not thrilling, but given how limited BIIB's internal drug discovery capabilities are, it's likely an intelligent use of its strengths. Also, importantly, this is a business line with a future that could roll on for decades. So, again, I'm going to toss out a $5 B present value for this business line, which should see new products roll in as the current ones fade.

Interim summary

When I add up all the above, I get to a guesstimate of roughly $40 B present value for BIIB's various major income streams without factoring in Spinraza. Adding in a very optimistic view of Spinraza gets me to the $55-60 B range. However, taking a weighted average view of it adjusting for my guesses as to the extent, timing and severity of competition, I'm at more like $50 B total present value of BIIB's known franchises, with certain upside potential from line extensions (which could include Spinraza itself).

With BIIB's market cap near $64 B, that suggests to me that it may have moved up out of the absolute bargain basement level of the $275+/- range it was in during 2016-7 (adjusted for the hemophilia spin-off).

Is that justified? Pipeline comments

BIIB has what I view as an extremely risky pipeline for a major pharma company. Only the ALKS drug appears safe. The Alzheimer's program, led by "adu," could be a great waste if the amyloid hypothesis fails again. On the other hand, great riches could await if adu and the BACE inhibitor program succeed broadly. Given finite loss possibilities and very large upside, and with much of the expenses from adu's Phase 3 program and facility scale-up already expensed, I'm willing to give the AD program a positive risk-adjusted present value now; but what that value is cannot be readily determined. Pick your view both of the strength of the amyloid hypothesis and of BIIB's ability to beat competition from RHHBY and others in antibody approaches to it, and to beat out others in the BACE inhibitor and other approaches, and you can come up with all sorts of values.

Moving on, now just sharing my own opinions which may or may not be at all correct, I am not impressed with BIIB's other R&D programs as a group. The FDA's hold on its (partnered) gene therapy program at such an early stage is unimpressive. The failure of vixotrigine in low back/sciatica pain was disappointing; maybe it will succeed in other pain syndromes. But this is just Phase 2, and the drug cannot come to market for years at best. Given a Phase 2 failure, I give this in-licensed product no present value, maybe even negative value. The lupus candidate BIIB059 had a disappointing outcome in Phase 2 on its primary endpoint, but secondary endpoints looked better. So we shall see here, but at this point, I also give BIIB059 no present value.

Two other points on the pipeline:

1. BIIB keeps repurposing molecules. Tysabri has apparently finally been abandoned for stroke. Now it is in Phase 2 for epilepsy. Hmmm... Then there is an anti-LINGO-1 antibody, opicinumab. It also has been kicking around in Phase 2 for a long time. Finally, BIIB is placing an ancient diabetes drug, glibenclamide, into Phase 3 for a form of stroke. I certainly wish them well here, but I'm in a show-me frame of mind.

I have seen Gilead (GILD) go through this sort of dogged determination to make something out of nothing, and I don't like it. Big companies can, of course, afford these efforts, but my observation over the decades is that drugs that are going to hit big generally pan out from day 1.

2. BIIB does have some efforts that in theory should be winners, such as the focused ALS drug from IONS. But it's only for a small subset of ALS patients, and I doubt it will move the needle for BIIB even if successful. If a lot of smaller projects all hit, then collectively they can be winners, but one of the problems with having a $60 B valuation is that to have enough a 12-14X P/E, big winners have to be found to replace the aging products.

Conclusions and summary

On the surface, BIIB may look cheap. Looking more deeply, I see BIIB as having only one reliable growth driver, namely royalties from Ocrevus. The current major growth driver, Spinraza, has a wide range of possibilities. Within the pipeline, the dominant upside clearly comes from the AD program. How each investor thinks of Spinraza's present value, and the AD program, plus any opinion on the pipeline, maybe the major determinants of whether that investor finds BIIB a buy here. My own view is that BIIB may be near fair value. Given my uncertainties about both Spinraza's future and BIIB's AD program, I continue to watch it and root for it, but not own it. As shown, the company has a large and diversified set of ongoing profit drivers, but I'm not convinced of its ability to grow longer term.

In addition, BIIB is a mature company with massive free cash flows that refuses to pay a dividend. That's a negative for me.

One never really knows in the wild and woolly world of biotech investing, but for what it's worth, I continue to prefer RHHBY and AbbVie (ABBV) for income with the prospect of long-term growth despite aging major products, and Regeneron (REGN) for Eylea and Dupixent plus the potential of its pipeline.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY,ABBV,GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.