Thor Industries: Duopolies, Buffett, And Investment Success

Investors need to balance the strong quality of Thor and its valuation with the underlying cyclicality of its industry, but should also factor in the likely benefits of the recently acquired duopoly structure of its market.

Thor Industries (THO) is the world's largest recreational vehicle (RV) manufacturer. The company is the dominant player in the North American RV duopoly, and if the pending acquisition of Hymer in Germany goes through, Thor will also be participating in the RV oligopoly in Europe. While many investors discuss the quality and attractive growth of Thor and the RV industry in general, they may be underestimating the impact of the recently formed duopoly in North America on Thor's ability to improve profitability and navigate cyclical downturns. This article will discuss the investment case for Thor from the duopoly (and potentially European oligopoly) angle.

The North American RV market becomes a duopoly

The North American RV market was not always as concentrated as it is today. In fact, Thor is largely responsible for rolling up the industry into the current duopoly through decades of acquisitions. As the below graphic shows, Thor has been extremely busy buying up its competition.

Source: Company website

With the purchase of Jayco and their 13% market share in 2016, Thor essentially turned the North American RV market into a duopoly with Forest River. We might not be giving enough credit to Grand Design with over 5% market share or Winnebago (WGO) with over 3% market share, but Thor and Forest River control over 80% of the market, making it at least close to a duopoly. We also find it curious that both Thor and Forest River are headquartered in the same small town of Elkhart, Indiana, the state where over 80% of North American RV production takes place.

Source: Company 2018 third quarter investor presentation

However, it is important to note that this high level of concentration is relatively new. Just ten years ago, Thor put its market share for travel trailers and fifth wheels at 30% and for motorhomes at 15%. Fast forward to 2018 and those market shares are now near 50% and 40%. The recent consolidation means that it is quite unclear what impact a duopoly like structure will have on pricing power and ultimately, return on investment for the industry. It is also unclear how the industry will react in a recession or financial crisis as the concentration of market share has increased dramatically since the crisis of 2008 and 2009.

Our prediction is that the new duopoly like market structure will dampen the impacts of a recession and improve industry profitability over the mid to long term.

Oligopolies Ultimately Lead To Higher Profitability

Investors shouldn't underestimate the power of oligopolies. There is a reason why antitrust laws exist to prevent the over-consolidation of industries. Powerful players in an industry really can control pricing to some degree and ultimately, achieve more attractive returns. Market domination helps keep competitors out, acting as a barrier to entry, and the reduced competition leaves the remaining companies with the ability to focus more on their own bottom line.

The North American RV industry is not unlike most major industries in the US. Over about the last couple of decades, nearly all big industries in the US have become more consolidated. Concentration has resulted through a number of factors including dramatic merger and acquisition volume unhindered by antitrust cases which has not been offset by new company starts. It certainly seems as though antitrust restrictions have loosened up and allowed for increasing industry concentration.

Source: Merger Manias: 1890-2015, Taylor Mann, Pine Capital

This phenomenon is particularly dramatic when viewed through the scope of publicly-listed companies in the US. According to a recent Credit Suisse study, the number of US-listed companies declined by about 50 percent between 1996 and 2016. US industries have fewer companies which end up being larger and older players with more control. Competition seems to be dissipating into thin air.

Source: Charles Schwab, World Bank data as of October 29, 2017

So, there are fewer and fewer companies fighting for the same pie with the top companies gobbling up a higher and higher percentage of the profits. But does the higher level of industry concentration really lead to tangible advantages? A fascinating study by Gustavo Grullon, Yelena Larkin, and Roni Michaely titled, "Are Industries Becoming More Concentrated?" sheds some light on the subject. The study concludes that the more concentrated an industry is, the higher the return on assets. And more importantly, it determined the source of the higher return finding that "the higher returns on assets are mainly driven by firms' ability to extract higher profit margins." With the effect being highly material, we can only conclude that oligopolies really do mean companies can focus less on competition and more on their bottom line.

At this point, some investors might be wondering if Thor's recently attained duopoly status is relevant for its future stock price performance. Lucky for us, Grullon and his colleagues also investigated whether investing in increasingly concentrated industries would result in superior investment returns. Their findings are quite spectacular and best described using their own words.

To examine the changes to investors' welfare, we look at the performance of portfolios sorted on the change in concentration levels in their respective industries. Unlike in earlier periods, we find that over the period of 2001-2014, a zero-investment strategy of buying firms in industries with the largest increase in concentration levels and shorting firms in industries with the largest decrease in concentration levels, generates excess returns of approximately 9% per year, after controlling for standard risk factors. Thus, the higher profit margins that firms enjoy as a consequence of the change in concentration since the turn of the century are reflected in higher returns to shareholders."

That conclusion paints a rather rosy picture for Thor and Forest River which, after substantial recent industry consolidation, are now the Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) of the North American RV industry.

Warren Buffett and the RV industry

Forest River is the second biggest RV manufacturer in North America behind Thor, and it just happens to be owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A). It's no secret that Mr. Buffett is a fan of oligopoly situations. Buffett will often talk about economic "moats" that protect many of his investments from too much competition, allowing them to operate at consistently attractive profitability levels. It's no coincidence that most oligopolies exist because of substantial barriers to entry or economic moats. In fact, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk recently joked about Buffett's use of the "moat" term by tweeting, "Saying you like 'moats' is just a nice way of saying you like oligopolies." Considering the conclusions of Grullon's study, it's not surprising that Buffett seems to look for oligopolies when deploying capital.

Some investors might not praise an effort to support high levels of industry concentration and the dampening impacts it tends to have on competition, but fans of Buffett's investment success looking to benefit from a position in Thor Industries might find comfort in the fact that the Oracle of Omaha owns the other side of the duopoly. The potential negative impacts duopolies have on industries such as stifled innovation and productivity deserve a larger discussion, but the resulting higher profit margins might bode well for Buffett or Thor investors willing to turn a blind eye to those inconvenient consequences.

A quick note on Thor's Hymer acquisition

Thor recently agreed to acquire Erwin Hymer Group which is the number one RV manufacturer in Europe (based on revenue). The acquisition will increase Thor's scale and give it a strong foothold in the European market. It won't likely affect the duopoly situation in North America much beyond the small piece of Hymer's North American sales and also through indirect effects related to design/technology and cost synergies. But one can argue that the European RV market is also an oligopoly with Hymer as the largest player with nearly 30% of the industry. The European RV market might not be as consolidated as in the US, but Thor is still mainly a North American company and may benefit from continued consolidation in Europe as well.

Source: Thor Investor Presentation October 2018

Conclusion: Thor's duopoly status will benefit investors

Thor is the largest player in a highly concentrated industry. The company is clearly high quality with consistently high levels of return on equity and return on invested capital and has demonstrated the ability to navigate through the cyclicality of its end markets. The company's underlying quality combined with the industry's structural growth through demographic and lifestyle trends should be enough to tempt astute investors. However, the cyclicality and dramatic share price drops in previous recessions are cause for hesitation considering the current economic backdrop and business cycle. A substantial margin of safety should be a priority.

Keeping the fundamental attributes of Thor's investment case in mind, this article focuses more on the potential longer-term benefits of the recently acquired duopoly status (a factor often overlooked by investors). Industry concentration should lead to more pricing control and the potential to better navigate cyclical downturns. Ultimately, Thor should reach higher levels of profitability and return on assets over time thanks to its leading role in the duopoly. In turn, investors will stand a better chance at achieving market-beating returns with Thor Industries stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information enclosed in this article is deemed to be accurate and reliable, but is not guaranteed to or by the author. This article does not constitute investment advice.