American Campus: Last REIT Standing

Two years after Campus Crest Communities was taken private, EdR was acquired by Greystar in a $4.6 billion deal, leaving American Campus as the lone student housing REIT remaining.

Private investors, seeking a defensively-oriented and diversified real estate asset, continue to see significant value in student housing, pushing values to levels that exceed those ascribed by REIT investors.

A microcosm of the trends seen across the REIT sector over the last four years, the student housing REIT sector has been gobbled up by the private markets.

REIT Rankings: Student Housing

Student Housing Sector Overview

The student housing sector comprises 1% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within our Hoya Capital Student Housing Index, we track the lone student housing REIT, which accounts for roughly $5 billion in market value: American Campus Communities (ACC).

A microcosm of the trends seen across the REIT sector over the last four years, the student housing REIT sector has been gobbled up by the private markets. Private domestic and international investors, seeking a defensively-oriented and diversified real estate asset, continue to see significant value in student housing, pushing values to levels that exceed those ascribed by REIT investors. Two years after Campus Crest Communities was taken private by private equity firm Harrison Street in a $1.9 billion deal, EdR was acquired by Greystar in a $4.6 billion deal, leaving American Campus as the lone student housing REIT remaining. Now the second largest owner of student housing beds, American Campus own an estimated 1% of the total US student housing market.

For student housing, "quality" is a function of several factors including the proximity to campus, the quality of the academic institution, and the barriers-to-entry characteristics of the markets each REIT targets. These firms own a mix of on-campus, near-campus, and off-campus facilities, oftentimes in partnership with the university. While real estate ownership is the primary revenue source, these REITs also offer development, consulting, and management services to university partners.

These REITs utilize several different models to create value. The most profitable of these models is the public-private-partnership. A university, in need of new dorms but without the capital to build one, leases land to the REIT, which then builds, owns, and manages the facility. The university gets an annual ground-lease rent check (without deploying any capital) and the students get a new dorm. The university, in turn, guarantees a steady flow of renters. For ACC, this partnership is called the ACE Plan. Revenue from these models comprises roughly a quarter of total revenue.

The other two-thirds of revenue typically comes from a traditional private off-campus ownership model (sometimes in partnership with a university) which is generally more exposed to supply/demand imbalances and changes in university housing policies. Generally, facilities closer to campus are believed to have higher barriers-to-entry and are less exposed to oversupply or other idiosyncratic risks. Both REITs have undergone a multi-year capital-redeployment towards these higher quality on-campus and near-campus assets.

Bull and Bear Case for Student Housing REITs

A significant percentage of the current housing stock at universities is physically and operationally outdated. The average age of dorm facilities at many universities exceeds 40 years, built for the boomer generation in an era where privacy, connectivity, and amenities in dormitories were afterthoughts. State or endowment funding for student housing is generally a tough sell to school boards and politicians when budgets are tight and it comes at the expense of other academic programs.

Over the past decade, student housing REITs have built a stellar reputation as the leaders in student housing development and the stalwarts of the public-private-partnership model. Despite the NAV discounts, student housing REITs are expected to remain very active developers and should re-expand the pipeline once the NAV discount dissipates. Below, we outline the three primary reasons that investors are bullish on the sector.

A significant lingering concern for student housing REITs is a negative demographic trend that will continue to put downward pressure on enrollment. The effects of this demographic shift have already been felt in higher education and it has been readily apparent in the fundamentals of student housing REITs. After several years of negative growth in the 18-22 demographic, however, we should see modest growth over the next decade.

Total college enrollment has been declining since the end of the recession. It's important to note, however, that the decline is concentrated in the "lower-quality" institutions including for-profit schools and community colleges. Rising tuition costs and a strong labor market have also contributed to the downward pressure on college enrollment. Below, we see the enrollment trends from the last several years from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

A strong economy, rising wages, and increasingly negative attitudes towards traditional liberal arts college curriculum have also contributed to declining enrollment. According to Pew Research, nearly 40% of Americans now believe that colleges and universities have a negative effect on the country, up sharply from 27% in 2010. Below we outline the three reasons that investors are bearish on the sector.

Recent Share Performance

Back in June, EdR announced that it reached an agreement to be purchased by Greystar in a $4.6 billion deal that valued the firm at a roughly 15% premium to the prior closing price. As we discussed in our prior report, student housings REITs were trading at a 10-20% discount to NAV at the time, opening the door for potential M&A activity. Generally seen as a win for EdR investors with an attractive purchase price, the transaction closed on September 20.

Boosted by the positive tailwind from the EdR acquisition, ACC has outperformed the broader REIT index this year despite somewhat disappointing fundamental results and a downward guidance revision last quarter. Seen as a defensively-oriented sector with high interest rate sensitivity, the sector has held up rather well in the face of a continued surge in interest rates and solid performance in the broader equity market.

American Campus remains lower by more than 20% over the last two years, significantly underperforming the broader REIT average. The sector has seen modest outperformance in recent weeks as the economic outlook has become more cautious and investors have begun to rotate into defensive-oriented sectors.

Recent Fundamental Performance

Expectations continue to be low after a series of disappointing earnings misses over the last two years. Construction delays, expense overruns, and choppy leasing results have plagued recent results, but there are signs that the worst of the issues may be behind the sector. ACC reported results that generally met estimates in 3Q18 with a slight upward revision to full-year NOI guidance, aided by a favorable downtick in expense growth. ACC maintained the midpoint of adjusted FFO for full-year 2018.

The story at the national-level continues to be about rising supply and slowing enrollment growth in key university markets but there are signs that the higher-quality segment of the market is seeing more favorable supply/demand conditions. As ACC notes in their earnings call, "In ACC’s own markets, we’re currently tracking approximately 20,000 beds under construction, which reflect a decrease in new supply of 24%." ACC continues to believe that the runway for continued "modernization" of outdated units is several decades long.

Rental revenue projections for the '18/'19 school year call for a 3.6% growth in rental revenue, an improvement over the '17/'18 school year rate of 2.3%. The 3.6% rate is composed of a 2.0% rise in rental rates and a 160 basis point uptick in same-store occupancy at 97.0%.

While same-store metrics have seen steady growth over recent years, core FFO growth has been disappointing amid a multi-year plan of capital recycling into the headwind of a NAV discount. The robust growth in 2013 and 2014 was powered by external growth funded by equity sold at a NAV premium. Amid broader pressure on REITs since mid-2016, this NAV premium has become a steep NAV discount, forcing these REITs to re-evaluate their capital allocation strategy. ACC grew Core FFO by 2% in 2017 but sees 0% growth in 2018. EDR grew Core FFO by a more robust 7% in 2017, but saw a decline of 2% in 2018 in their last report before acquisition.

Capital Markets & External Growth

Based on recent transactions in the private market, capitalization rates for student housing assets have continued to compress, sending values higher despite this weak performance in student housing REITs over the past two years. Institutional demand for student housing assets remains insatiable. According to National Real Estate Investor, private-market sales of student housing assets totaled roughly $8 billion in 2017, the second-best year ever after $10 billion in 2016. According to data compiled by ARA Student Housing, transaction volume is on place to exceed $8 billion again this year as the valuation discount applied to student housing relative to multifamily assets has all but disappeared.

The sizable disconnect between public and private market real estate values, an endemic issue across many REIT sub-sectors, has forced REITs to re-evaluate their operating and capital recycling strategy. REITs have been net sellers since 2015, trimming their portfolio year-by-year and recycling those proceeds back into the development pipeline. Still, though, the NAV discount has persisted.

In EdR's case, they "attacked" this undervaluation through an outright sale of the firm. ACC has responded to the undervaluation by continuing to sell off assets at a premium into the public markets while scaling back the development pipeline. The firm is expecting dispositions to amount to 7% of their total portfolio in 2018.

Ground-up development has historically been the modus operandi and growth engine for the student housing sector. Development yields have compressed in recent years from over 9% to a range of 6.25-6.75% in the last update from ACC. Rising construction costs rise, an impaired cost of capital, and moderating fundamentals have limited the scope of development opportunities. The moderating development premium, however, should help keep supply in-check and lead to improving fundamentals in future years.

Of note, American Campus announced last quarter that it has executed an agreement with Disney (DIS) to be the exclusive provider to develop a $615 million student housing project for participants in the Disney College Program. The project will represent a sizable portion of ACC's development pipeline over the next four to five years. Seen as a hybrid between student and workforce housing, the move is an interesting first step into the corporate housing world, which shares similarities with the student housing business model.

We believe that the dynamics of the student and workforce housing industries are sufficiently distinct from the apartment sector to warrant their categorization in a unique sector with different risk/return features. While we tend to see the multifamily space as more commoditized and determined by market forces, the student and workforce housing sectors have idiosyncratic characteristics not shared with typical multifamily units including their dependance on a single institutional entity (a university or business), the ground-lease development structure, and the rapid turnover of units. We see corporate housing as a natural evolution of the student housing model and expect to see similar deals in the coming decade.

Valuation Of Student Housing REITs

Compared to the other REIT sectors, student housing REITs now appear cheap across all three metrics. Student housing REITs trade at a Free Cash Flow (aka AFFO, FAD, and CAD) discount to the REIT average and appear attractive in the FCF/G metric. As we stated above, the sector trades at an estimated 5-15% discount to NAV.

Sensitivities To Equities And Interest Rates

Student housing REITs are more "bond-like" than the typical REIT, exhibiting the second highest interest rate sensitivity among REIT sectors. Rising interest rates over the past several months have put considerable downward pressure on valuations. The sector exhibits very little correlation with the S&P 500 and is generally seen as a "defensive" sector that generally outperforms when economic data disappoints.

We separate REITs into three categories: Yield REITs, Growth REITs, and Hybrid REITs. (Click to read more information about our methodology.) ACC is a classic Yield REIT that is highly sensitive to interest rates and less sensitive to economic growth.

Dividend Yield And Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, student housing REITs rank towards the upper-end, paying an average yield of 4.6%. Student housing REITs pay out 83% of their available cash flow, one of the highest payout ratios of any REIT sector.

Bottom Line: Last Man Standing

A microcosm of the trends seen across the REIT sector over the last four years, the student housing REIT sector has been gobbled up by the private markets. Private investors, seeking a defensively-oriented and diversified real estate asset, continue to see significant value in student housing, pushing values to levels that exceed those ascribed by REIT investors.

Two years after Campus Crest Communities was taken private, EdR was acquired by Greystar in a $4.6 billion deal, leaving American Campus as the lone student housing REIT remaining. Student housing fundamentals remain challenged amid a slowdown in enrollment growth and surging supply growth in key markets. ACC has diversified into corporate housing with their deal with Disney. Despite the short-term valuation dislocations, the long-term secular growth story appears intact. Cash-strapped universities will increasingly utilize private-public-partnerships to modernize their aging stock of dormitories to remain competitive.

