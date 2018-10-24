Weekly Review: Real Estate CEFs - The Benchmark Made A Little Retracement

Introduction

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are companies that own or finance income-producing real estate properties. Their securities have traits of both equities and fixed income securities. Their high-dividend yields provide consistent income, but valuations can swing along with the equity market. Historically, REITs have good performance but lately, this sector is under pressure like other fixed-income investments in a rising rate environment. When we add the effect of leverage and the fact that closed-end funds are mostly targeted and used by retail investors, this makes them much more volatile and offers various opportunities for investors and traders like us.

The News



This week there was no significant news affecting the sector.

The Benchmark

Vanguard Real Estate (VNQ) rebounded from the bottom during this week. The fund started the week at $75.79 and finished the week at $78.12, gaining 2.33 points.



1. Highest Z-Score

We use the Z-Score to find statistically undervalued or overpriced funds in the sector. If the value of Z-Score is negative, it signals a "buy" opportunity. Conversely, if you are looking for a "sell" candidate, you should be interested in a positive Z-Score value. We use a one-year basis to see how many times the current discount deviates from its mean for that period.

At this point, we can see that there is only one fund with positive Z-Score, the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) at 0.10. That means that based on statistics there are no funds suitable for short trades.

2. Lowest Z-Score

Here things look a little bit different. As we see from the table, there are plenty of undervalued closed-end funds. In other words, here we can choose several "buy" candidates which we can add to our portfolios. Of course, we should not forget that this is only from a statistical perspective and we are scratching the surface here; so before entering a trade, deeper research should be done.

The average Z-Score for the group is -0.97.

3. 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

The aim of the below ranking is to show us the senior loan funds with the higher yields based on the net asset value. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is the foundation of our research for potential "long" candidates.

4. Highest Premium

In this little CEF universe, there are no funds trading at a premium. This means that we will have a hard time finding shorts for hedging reaction.

5. Biggest Discount

Based on the discount, we have plenty of funds for this category. This market environment is more suited for short trades, but there are no candidates based on the statistic.

In this small CEFs REIT universe there are three Cohen & Steers Capital Management funds. The Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI) uses 0% effective leverage and has 112 holdings. The top ten are as follows:

The Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) uses 24.45% effective leverage and has 126 holdings. The top ten are as follows:

Those funds have almost equal top holdings. The not leveraged one - the Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a negative Z-Score of -1.50, trades at a discount of -6.51% and the 52-week average discount is at -3.23%.

The chart translated into numbers:

So if you want to have long exposure to the REIT sector with this CEF (RFI) you can use the other one (RQI) as hedging reaction - it has not the needed the positive Z-Score and premium but in the negative scenario for the sector, it is supposed to lose more value because of the leverage. The above idea will work if the cost for shorting is affordable and the execution of the trade is with proper timing.

This is the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund's price to NAV performance.

The current discount is very close to its 52-week average discount.

6. Highest Distribution Rate

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important.

The average distribution rate on price for all Real Estate CEFs is 8.78%.

7. Highest Effective Leverage

From a leverage perspective, we have one closed-end fund whose effective leverage is equal to zero, the Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund. The other two funds, the Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) at 0.28% and the CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) at 13.07%, which are not very leveraged, are diversified by geographic region.

In an environment with a flattening yield curve, do not underestimate the effect of the leverage. Be sure it's included in your analysis.

Conclusion

Real estate is one of the basic asset classes of the so-called real assets. It has historically exhibited a lower correlation to a wide variety of investment alternatives, so it's a good instrument for diversification. Besides that, in a rising rate environment, the CEFs, especially the leveraged ones, will have a hard time. So, if you try mean-reversion trades on the long side, my advice is to start small and be patient.

Note: This article was originally published on Oct. 21, 2018, and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

