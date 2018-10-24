South Africa And The Impossible Trinity

In this article we will provide an update on the economic outlook for South Africa based on the most recent economic data releases. The article should help refine readers views as it pertains to the short and longer-term outlook for South African financial assets and specifically as it pertains to the MSCI South Africa exchange traded fund (NYSEARCA:EZA). We will also provide some additional insights as it pertains to the longer-term outlook and importantly in the context of the recent Mid-Term Budget (MTB) presentation. The MTB will garner more attention this year given the recent appointment of former central bank governor Tito Mboweni, who replaced the incumbent Nhlanhla Nene, after the latter resigned following revelations related to the country’s ongoing corruption hearings.

Mr Mboweni is seen as a “trusted” pair of hands given his past tenure as the country’s central bank head between 1999 and 2009 and his largely conservative and pro-market views during this time. However, Mr Mboweni as finance minister will now face a different mandate, a mandate that ultimately calls for growth and not one simply containing inflation. Given Mr Mboweni’s political reinvention as a more populist leaning politician in recent years, the market will likely still remain somewhat watchful for any marked policy changes or shift in tone.

The MTB takes place at the mid-point in the annual fiscal year, which in South Africa runs from 1 April to 31 March. Major policy or tax changes are not usually announced during the MTB, but the update nevertheless provides an important marker for what the full-year fiscal numbers will look like. Given the poor growth outcome this year or at least thus far and despite tax increases announced in February, the prior budget targets are likely to be missed and the fiscal deficit revised higher.

Indeed as the table below shows taken from the recently released Mid-Term Budget publication documents, the deficit for the fiscal year 2018/19 is now expected to amount to 4.3% of GDP (verse a prior expectation of 3.8% of GDP) and narrowing only slightly from 4.4% in the prior fiscal cycle.

Source: National Treasury

The larger than expected fiscal deficit for the current fiscal cycle was mainly a function of a larger than expected miss with regard to tax collections amounting to ZAR 27bn. More importantly, as the chart below shows, this has significantly altered the long-term public debt trajectory relative to prior expectations and forecasts.

Source: National Treasury

How is the short-term outlook shaping up?

The South African economy (as depicted below) posted two consecutive quarters of contraction in H1 2018 and in this prior article we detailed some of the reasons or factors that were responsible.

Source:Tradingeconomics

However, we also said that we expected some rebound in growth during the second-half of the year, driven by the following factors –

Recent currency weakness may lend some support to the country’s manufacturing sector amid a global growth backdrop that still remains supportive on balance

Pent-up demand (reflected in the lack of inventory accumulation) and the backdated implementation of generous public sector pay increases in July could provide a temporary boost to consumer demand. As the chart below shows, the highly cyclical inventories component actually subtracted 2.9%pts from second quarter GDP.

Source: Statistics South Africa

This appears to be the case following recent manufacturing and retail sales data for August, both of which surprised on the upside. However, although surprising relative to consensus, it should still be noted that manufacturing output on a y/y basis slowed to 1.3% in August. Nevertheless, on a q/q basis, the sector is showing a fairly robust performance and suggests it will make a positive contribution to overall GDP growth in the third quarter of the year.

Source: Statistics South Africa

Retail sales showed an even stronger relative performance in August, with the rate of annual growth accelerating to 2.5% y/y.

Source: Statistics South Africa

Although this is still well below the recent cyclical highs recorded in the second-half of 2017, it does suggest the sector will also contribute positively to overall GDP growth in Q3 2018.

What about the longer-term outlook?

A revision lower in the expected growth outcome for 2018 will not come as a surprise and already ratings agency Moody’s appear to have signaled their willingness to overlook another year of fiscal slippage. More important perhaps are the fiscal numbers for the next three fiscal years, which as we have already indicated have shifted negatively compared to prior expectations and forecasts, which raises the risk of a further ratings downgrade sooner rather than later.

Mr. Mboweni is facing a delicate balancing act as finance minister needing to reignite the country’s growth engine while also implementing more fiscal consolidation in order to ensure that the country’s sovereign debt ratings remain stable. In a recent speech, Mr. Mboweni appeared to take aim at the bloated public sector wage bill and hinting that this was the most likely segment of the overall budget that required consolidation.

Source: Free Market Foundation

As detailed in this short blog post by the Free Market Foundation (FMF) South Africa has some 2.168mn civil servants (local and provincial governments included) earning an average salary of around ZAR 330,000. This amounts to roughly ZAR 700bn per annum and accounts for around 30% of total employee remuneration in the economy. Therefore, unfortunately for Mr. Mboweni and his president, the size of the public sector relative to overall GDP has gotten so large that any attempt at sustained fiscal consolidation or reduction in the public sector wage bill will have a negative impact on the economy or at least the consumption of demand-side of the economy.

As an example, if the overall public sector wage bill were to remain flat in nominal terms over the next five years (headcount reductions offset any modest pay increases), then in order for disposable income (or employee compensation at least) to grow in real terms (assuming an inflation rate of 5%), total private sector employee compensation would need to grow by between 8% and 9% per annum in nominal terms. This required rate of growth in remuneration contrasts quite starkly with the recent trend, which has seen gross nominal employee earnings growth (y/y basis) average just 3%, as depicted below.

Source: Statistics South Africa

Given the ongoing weak fixed investment spending backdrop (accelerating investment is often correlated with improved employment growth), this seems like an unrealistic outcome. As the chart below shows, fixed investment spending has contracted for five of the last six quarters.

Source: Statistics South Africa

Fiscal consolidation will also further limit public sector investment spending, suggesting that much of the heavy lifting will need to come from the private sector. Indeed, with real disposable income likely to stagnate over coming years (assuming the Ramaphosa administration pursues a policy of vigorous fiscal consolidation and the central bank maintains a relatively tight monetary stance), there is also little scope for a meaningful uptick in residential and commercial construction activity.

In fact, data for the first seven months of this year show that the net real value of all building plans passed has in fact contracted by 1.3% y/y, with a notable contraction in non-residential activity.

Source: Statistics South Africa

This suggests that any meaningful uptick in investment spending and growth will have to come from the country’s supply-side and export sectors. However, the recent weak investment spending is also a reflection of the challenges faced by the country’s supply-side sectors including the mining and manufacturing sectors. Although the manufacturing sector appears set for a rebound in the third quarter of 2018, the same can’t be said for the mining sector, which showed another large monthly contraction in August.

Indeed, as depicted in the chart below, mining output has largely stagnated over the past five years (in fact it has stagnated since 2005-06).

Source: Statistics South Africa

Conclusion

The above analysis suggests that the Ramaphosa administration is facing an impossible trinity. It is trying to accelerate underlying economic growth, while also attempting (at least in terms of public rhetoric) to implement sustained fiscal consolidation by reining in the public sector wage bill and via the central bank maintaining a credible inflation target and limiting any currency depreciation via a tight monetary policy stance. (tight monetary policy by our definition is one which targets a real interest rate higher than the country real growth rate).

Under this scenario, it will be mathematically impossible for the country to engineer a higher rate of growth or at least over the next several years, with downside risks should the global growth backdrop deteriorate. And we haven’t even considered the possible negative impact on growth that would emanate from another real electricity tariff shock, which is inevitable if the Ramaphosa administration refuses to restructure and transfer much of Eskom’s existing debt to the national balance sheet.

Yes, the implementation of important structural reforms could lead to an eventual uptick in investment spending and acceleration in growth. But this will take time and the question is does Mr. Ramaphosa and his cabinet have sufficient time from a political perspective? We are not so sure.

Therefore, in the final analysis, if the Ramaphosa administration chooses to pursue the impossible trinity outlined above, we believe it is very likely that real GDP growth will average less than 1% over the next few years. Therefore, although GDP growth may rebound and average above 2% for the second-half of the year (best-case), this will prove temporary and growth is likely to weaken again in early 2019, with downside risks intensifying should global growth also weaken in 2019.

As it pertains to the outlook for the country’s financial assets and specifically equity market, sustained low or sub 1% growth will make it very difficult for companies with a domestic focus to grow their earnings. As such, we would continue to avoid (NYSEARCA:EZA) and even look to short the security on any meaningful rally. In terms of a more nuanced investment strategy, it would be better to be short the overall index but own or stay long selected companies with offshore exposure or revenues derived mainly from export earnings.

As we detailed in this prior article, fair value for the Rand in our opinion ultimately closer to 20 to the USD then 13 or 14. If the Ramaphosa administration is going to jettison one of the three objectives that comprise the impossible trinity, it may be the illusion of maintaining a strong or relatively strong currency. A policy of fiscal consolidation supported by important structural reforms BUT coupled with a weak Rand policy (accommodated from a monetary policy perspective by the central bank), could perhaps provide the only real short or medium-term recipe for accelerating growth, while still achieving the goal of downsizing the bloated public sector.

