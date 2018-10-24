LogMeIn: Ready To Take The High Road

Investment thesis

Shares of fast-growing SaaS company LogMeIn (LOGM) have recently corrected from their all-time highs which presents an unparalleled ‘buying the dip’ opportunity. With a 10X expansion target and intriguing company values, LogMeIn is ready to take the high road.

Corporate profile

LogMeIn is a fast-growing company operating conferencing SaaS targeting primarily the millennial workforce. Last year, the Boston-based company became a constituent of the S&P MidCap 400 index, replacing Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) which took the company’s previous position in the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Most of the company’s revenue is derived principally from subscription fees from its customers who comprise of large multinational companies as well as small and medium enterprises and individuals. Besides a relatively well-diversified portfolio of various initiatives and services, the company is built on a unique set of values of being accountable, thriving together, advancing confidently, collaborating openly and engaging fearlessly.

Short-term weakness, long-term strength

Even though the company experienced a little weakness in some areas of its business according to the latest quarterly earnings call transcript, in the long run, it seems to be on the right track. During the call, William Raymond Wagner, the company’s CEO and president, disclosed that particularly renewals for its collaborative and communication business were a bit disappointing, but overall felt optimistic which is also apparent from his concluding statement below:

''In a positive contrast, we're seeing great traction for our forward leaning products like Jive, LastPass and Bold360, all of which continue to meet or exceed our most optimistic expectations. And this tractions gives us further confidence in our longer-term strategic growth initiatives and overall outlook for the business.''

Exceptional ability to exceed analysts’ expectations

Over the last five years, LogMeIn has showcased an unbelievable ability to exceed analysts' revenue and earnings estimates. During the last five-year period, the company exceeded analysts' annual earnings expectations in four out of five years. On average, LogMeIn's positive earnings surprise totaled approximately 27 percent. This is relatively rare to see and generally a good sign of hidden profitability reserves. Moreover, as can be noticed in the latest quarterly earnings call, the company managed to build a rich analyst audience consisting of reputable analytical firms and investment banking houses.

Poised for a big expansion

Skimming through the 2017 December investor presentation, I came up to a slide that was particularly interesting. The slide (which can be seen below) displays the company’s current market opportunity and an expanded market opportunity based on the analysis of the global web conferencing market. From a quick calculus, the company has a 10X expansion target in place which is a very positive sign going on. As outlined in the company’s latest 10-K filing, to accomplish it, the company intends to continue acquiring new customers, increasing its sales to existing customers, expanding its service portfolio, and pursuing strategic international acquisitions.

Source: LogMeIn's 2017 December investor presentation

Valuation

Plugging in LogMeIn's financial statements' figures into my DCF template, the company appears to be slightly undervalued. Under the perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, constant 30 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and 6 percent EBIT margin, fair value of the stock comes at US$35. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at US$161 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 10x.

Source: Own Excel model

Based on a different valuation technique commonly-called as Peter Lynch earnings line, LogMeIn's shares look a little more attractive. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with a 25 percent adjusted operating earnings growth rate assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of December FY2023 is forecasted to hit US$406, which implies a total annualized rate of return upside potential of more than 30 percent.

Lastly, in the light of revenue variation of LogMeIn's popular earnings line for the projection of intrinsic per share values of the company, LogMeIn's shares appear also solidly undervalued. According to my model, assuming 30 percent annual revenue growth, zero annual equity dilution factor, a price-to-sales ratio of 4x, the company's per-share intrinsic value by the end of 2021 is forecasted to be roughly US$217. This suggests an average potential annualized rate of return of also more than 30 percent in the following years.

Source: Own Excel model

As you can see, the company's intrinsic value estimations greatly vary. Due to the company's high depreciation, depletion & amortization to sales ratio and changes in working capital to changes in sales inputs, the perpetuity growth version of a discounted cash flow model produces a rather very small intrinsic value figure. As the company still seems to be in its growth phase as recent revenue growth development suggests, these key model inputs are very likely to change as the company matures. Therefore, price-to-sales and price-to-operating earnings correlation lines working with the company's historical multiples may serve as more accurate estimators of the company's shares' future intrinsic value.

Key risks

The company’s services or computer systems may be breached and the company could suffer a reputational damage.

The company’s acquisition strategy may fail which could negatively disrupt the company’s operations.

The company may become subject to litigation if its services are used to commit fraud or other illegal acts.

If the company fails to attract new customers or take care of the existing ones, its results and operations may be negatively affected.

The company faces intense competitive pressures as the barriers to entry are low.

The company may lose its ability to keep up with rapid technological changes and timely respond to the market change.

A disruption of any company’s data centers could negatively impact the company’s operations.

The loss of any key employees or an inability to attract and retain additional personnel may impair its ability to grow its business.

The company is subject to considerable intellectual property infringement risks.

The company faces significant regulatory risks.

The bottom line

To sum up, LogMeIn is an outstanding company which appears to be even on a path to exponential growth and not only from the financial statements’ perspective. In terms of valuation, I believe investors should put more weight on price-earnings and price-revenue correlation lines as they may better indicate the future intrinsic value of the company. Despite an apparent contemplation of what worked well (Jive, LastPass and Bold360 initiatives) and what did not (renewals of its collaborative and communication businesses) in the latest quarterly earnings call, LogMeIn’s shares are very likely set to make new highs and provide a superior long-run rate of return. Lastly, almost debt-free balance sheet, healthy margins (TTM EBIT of 6.3 percent) and solid R&D spending (15.8 percent of annual revenues vs. 14.5 percent software & internet global industry average) make the company well positioned to overcome any potential general economy turbulence which may lie ahead.

