OIL Weekly: The Correction Persists

OIL replicates the performance of its sub-index, the S&P GSCI® Crude Oil Total Return Index, which invests directly in West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures. Issued by Barclays Bank PLC, OIL is riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities, given that it has no principal protection and that it is contingent to the creditworthiness of the issuer. With an expense ratio of 0.75% per year, the expense fee is slightly cheaper than other oil commodity funds. OIL is a decent short-term investment vehicle to get direct exposure to one-month crude oil future contracts. The ETN does not track directly spot prices and can therefore deviate substantially from it, due to variance in the shape of the futures curve over time. With a net asset value of $395.5 m, OIL is one of the most liquid oil funds on the market and enjoys an advantageous tax status, because the capital gains are taxed at the long-term capital gains rate, only when the ETN shares are sold. Thorough

In this report, I analyze weekly crude oil storage levels published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the vagaries of the Commitment of Traders report released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in order to assess investor and speculator behavior on the oil complex. Then, I identify key macroeconomic and geopolitical developments and their corresponding impacts on OIL shares.

Crude and petroleum stocks

According to the latest EIA report, U.S oil storage climbed 1.58% (w/w) to 416.4m barrels on the October 5 – 12 period, whereas Cushing (w/w) stock advance decelerated, up 6.61% to 28.63m barrels. With this fourth consecutive rise, oil inventories are now ‘en route’ to overcoming the five-year average storage level. Storage deficit establishes now at only 1.5% or 8 114k barrels below the 5-year average and 8.8% or 40 044k barrels under 2018 figures.

The moderate inventory build accounted by the EIA somewhat eased current oil storage shortage, which is now down only 2.4% or 10.1k barrels below the 5-year average and 11.3% or 52.2k barrels under last year’s level. With Hurricane Michael temporary disturbing some of Gulf of Mexico oil extraction platforms, oil deficit should persist in the short-term, remaining bullish for crude futures and OIL shares.

Source: EIA

Meanwhile, the five-year crude storage spread continued its ramping progress, reaching a shortage of only 14 193k barrels on the October 5 – 12 period and still remains supportive of oil futures and OIL shares.

Source: EIA

On the refined petroleum stocks side, storage declined over the week, due to weak refining utilization rates, working at only 88.8% of total capacity. Given that, gasoline (w/w) stockpile, declined 0.85% to 234.2m barrels, whereas distillate storage decrease 0.62% to 132.6m barrels.

In the meantime, U.S crude balance deteriorated during the week. With oil exports plunging 30.82% (w/w) to 1.78m barrels and net imports climbing 20.99% to 5.83m barrels, oil balance was hardly impacted by recent Hurricane conditions.

Source: EIA

Concomitantly, crude U.S production dipped for the first time since mid-September 2018, down 0.20% to 10.9m barrels, mainly due to the Gulf of Mexico oilrig shutdowns, following Hurricane Michael passage. Despite that, the number of oilrigs builds remains strong and will likely continue to put pressure on crude prices and OIL shares.

Source: Baker Hughes

In the interim, OIL dipped 3.32% to $8.45 per share, due to slowing global growth and weakening oil demand.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Legacy Commitment of Traders Report (COTR) released by the CFTC on October 9 – 16 period, crude net speculative length on Nymex futures dipped 6.59% (w/w) to 493 229 contracts, while OIL shares corrected 4.98% to $8.78 per share.

Source: CFTC

This is mainly due to long liquidations, losing 2.95% (w/w) to 614 423 contracts and robust short accumulations, up 15.35% to 121 194 contracts. During the week, OIL and speculative positioning correlation further weakened and will likely lead to OIL’s correction.

Since the beginning of the year, net speculative positioning on crude contracts plunged 20.98% or 130 984 contracts, while OIL shares surged 33.43% to $8.78 per share.

Fading U.S-Saudi Arabia tensions and slowing global growth keeps OIL under stress

Since my last article, OIL lost 3.32% to $8.45 per share, following fading tensions in the Middle East. Fears that Saudi Arabia will use oil production as a weapon to fight back eventual U.S sanctions, appeased when Saudi Energy Minister declared that Kingdom’s oil policy is isolated from the country’s politics. However, this episode reminds me of the first oil shock in 1973, when OPEC members and thus Saudi Arabia proclaimed an oil embargo on Western Nations for supporting Israel during the Kippur War. Khashoggi dispute is unlikely to extent, since it could go far beyond short-term oil price developments; damaging Saudi oil supply reputation and hurting long-term crude demand stability, on which the country is still highly dependent. Going forward, upcoming elections in Nigeria and Libya could play a big role in determining the price of OIL, given that crude production in both countries fluctuated significantly in recent years and that output rates in Iran and Venezuela are reaching a low.

Meanwhile, Brent-WTI spread narrowed from $10.04 to $9.49 per barrel on the October 9 – 16 period, amid weakening U.S-Saudi Arabia tensions and last week robust U.S storage build.

The dollar index (DXY) gauging the greenback’s strength against a basket of major currencies gained some slight thrust, establishing as a safe-haven in actual equity market turmoil. With the appreciation of the greenback, crude futures and OIL shares are set to lose momentum, given that the commodity is denominated in U.S dollars and that it slashes international investor purchase power.

Source: Tradingview

WTI backwardation curve flattened on close by maturities and further increased its steepening on future deliveries, indicating that short-term supply uncertainties somewhat eased during the week. The backwardation configuration still supports OIL share and should continue to do so, as Iranian sanctions loom in.

Given the above, OIL’s pullback should continue on the short-term, but I maintain my long-term bullish call, given mounting oil supply uncertainties in the Middle East.

