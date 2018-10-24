McDonald's: One That Got Away

The coil or symmetrical triangle that we pointed out in a recent article about McDonald's (MCD) seems to have played out after its third-quarter numbers. Coils are continuation patterns which means they usually follow through on the trend that had already been established. Shares of MCD from late 2016 to the beginning of 2018 rallied aggressively so the trend had been very bullish. The 6%+ move yesterday will now mean MCD will be able to post positive gains for the year.

We use technical analysis only when we want to time an entry. We were hoping for shares to return to the lower end of the triangle which is roughly around the $155 mark. Now though at close to 26 times earnings, MCD remains too pricey for our portfolio at this stage. We place valuation and fundamentals ahead of any attractive technical analysis setup. In saying this, McDonald's again demonstrated yesterday how it is able to withstand market volatility. The S&P 500 rallied between 2,691 and 2,753 yesterday, but trading in McDonald's remained very steady and strong throughout the day. The company's third-quarter earnings again demonstrated why this stock firmly remains on our watch-list. Here is what we liked about its results.

First, the huge task of re-modelling the stores in the US to an Experience Of The Future format was talked about on the earnings call and rightfully so. Results from established markets such as the US and France have been very good from this initiative so the roll-out was rightfully given the go-ahead in the home market. There have been some murmurs, however, among franchisees about the elevated costs in transforming the restaurants. In fact, some groups have already met up to discuss the issue. CEO Steve Easterbrook, though, remains committed to the roll-out and wants each and every franchisee to buy into the plan. Easterbrook knows that his plan has traction at present because of the growth numbers. In the company's latest earnings announcement, US comps grew by 2.4% and worldwide same-store sales of 4.2%. Any huge construction project in any company brings risk. However, that risk is minimized when the roll-out is taking place alongside growth. The "buy in" of the franchisees in the US remains key which Easterbrook has secured thus far.

Second, McDonald's on its recent earnings calls consistently stated that it felt it was losing some share on discounted offerings. Competitors have been very aggressive in this area over the past 18 months or so which led to MCD bringing back an updated version of the $1 menu. This move has definitely helped comps and now McDonald's wants to introduce some breakfast offerings onto this menu. Again (because of the sheer scale of the business), McDonald's will be hoping for further gains here as the new offerings will have been inspired by its present customers. Easterbrook, since he came on board, has tried to shake things up in a big way with respect to the menu. He lets successful products run and cuts the unsuccessful ones quickly. Any potential product which is customer led has a good chance of being successful. Management is expected announce details of new breakfast offerings in the fourth quarter.

Third, although the top line is expected to drop by about 8% this year, we expect to see stabilization in 2019. While re-franchising efforts over the past have hurt top line growth, just look at how margins have been trending. Gross margins are now at almost 50% and operating margins have climbed above 39% which is the highest print in more than a decade. In fact, net income numbers at present are on a par with 2013 when the restaurant chain did $7+ billion more in top line sales. This really demonstrates how much margins have improved over Easterbrook's tenure.

To sum up, MCD's shares bounced off their 50-day moving average on the 11th of this month at about $163 a share. Whereas the spiders went on to make a lower low, MCD's shares are now up 9%+ since that down-move. At close to 26 times earnings though, shares are too expensive to scale into a long position at this stage. The stock, though, remains firmly on our watch-list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.