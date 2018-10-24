Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs - Statistically Overvalued CEF At A High Premium

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders such as us. Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The News

Source: Author's Software

Over the past week, several closed-end funds from the Flaherty & Crumrine sponsor declared their regular distributions:

The Boards of Directors of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Incorporated (NYSE: PFD), Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Incorporated (PFO), Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Incorporated (NYSE: FFC), Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Incorporated (FLC) and Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Incorporated (NYSE: DFP) today announced that they have declared per share dividends for November as follows:

Source: Yahoo Finance

There are no changes in the distribution amounts of the different closed-end funds.

The Benchmark

The past week was quite strong for the leading benchmark of the preferred stock sector (PFF). After the ETF hit a new low on Monday, it bounced back and finished the trading session in green territory. By the closing bell on Friday PFF closed the week at a price of $36.21 per share. Compared to its opening price of $35.87 per share on Monday, the index added to its price $0.34.

Source: barchart.com - PFF Daily Chart (6 months)

On the other hand, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) did not have such a delightful performance.

Source: barchart.com - TLT Daily Chart (6 months)

As we can easily see on the chart above, TLT finished the week in red territory. For several days the ETF traded in range of $114.85-$113.99 per share. On Thursday, however, the index broke through its support by opening with a gap as you can see. On the last trading day of the week, TLT again finished lower, closing the trading session at a price of $113.71 per share. On a weekly basis, this is a drop of $0.95 per share.

1. Sorted by Z-Score:

Source: cefconnect.com

Our leader on a regular bases did not let us down this time either. The Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (PFO) is still on top of the chart. Since our last weekly review, the fund has increased its Z-score with another 0.30 points. Currently PFO's Z-score is 1.60. Not only the fund is statistically overvalued, but it is trading at one of the highest premiums as well.

On the other hand, the Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fund (LDP) continues to disappoint us and makes us more and more eager. LDP's Z-score has not change during the week as today again we find it stuck in the score of -3.30. We should also notice that since our last article the fund has widened its NAV/Price spread even more. Currently, LDP is trading at a discount of -10.01%:

Source: cefconnect.com

The CEF made a new 1 year low during the past week. On Friday the fund closed at a price of $22.57 per share:

Source: barchart.com - LDP Daily Chart (1 year)

And finally I want to see what the numbers are going to tell us:

Source: cefconnect.com

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) performed positive over the past week. The fund has tightened its spread with a whole percent and added 0.50 point to its Z-score. However, the fund still is quite depressed.

Another fund which is undervalued from a statistical perspective is the Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC). The CEF has a negative Z-score of -2.30 and one of the biggest discounts in the sector as well.

2. Baseline Expense:

Source: cefconnect.com

From the above table, we could get information on how much the different funds charge us for managing our portfolio. As we can see, the average charge in percent is 1.20%. Anything over 1% is a little bit high for me, but 1.20% is still acceptable, especially when we keep in mind the delightful performance of the sector.

3. 5-Year Return On NAV:

Source: cefconnect.com

There are no major changes on the chart - everything is the same from last week. The sector has delivered delightful returns to the fixed income investors over this time frame. In truth - and as stated on must fund sponsor websites - past returns are no guarantee of future performance. And this is truer than ever, because we have yet to see the managers earn their management fee in a rising interest rate environment.

4. Discount/Premium:

Source: cefconnect.com

In the frames of this metric the John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) is our undisputed leader on a regular basis. As we can easily see on the table beneath the numbers are clearly showing us that this is the usual levels of trading for PDT:

Source: cefconnect.com

Another thing we should mention is that PDT's Z-score is equal to zero.

The last will eventually become first. This is what I am hoping for when I take a look at the table from above and see where FPF is positioned. Yes, at the lowest bottom if such thing exists. Despite that we discussed the 1% tightening during the last trading session, FPF still has plenty of space to improve: Source: barchart.com - FPF Daily Chart (1 year)

After hitting an all-time low on previous Friday, FPF bounced back and "bidders" started pushing the CEF. During the past week the fund has finished in positive territory despite the selling on the last trading day of the week. The highest yielder in the group is currently at the biggest discount. This could not be more unfair. Beneath we can see where is FPF compared to its peers: Source: cefdata.com

5. Effective Leverage:

Source: cefconnect.com

Leverage magnifies returns, both positively and negatively. And we look at the effective leverage percentage, we can understand these high return results that the funds provide us with. This indicator is also quite important when we do our homework on the closed-end funds. Basically, what we have concluded is that the leverage of the different funds is between 20% and 35%. The average leverage percent in the group is 31.65%.

6. Distribution Rate:

Source: cefconnect.com

Often, income-seeking investors become enamored with a CEF's distribution rate. They lose sight of the share price return. Chasing after exceptionally high distribution rates is one sure path to CEF investment disappointment. As pointed out, a high distribution rate can be accompanied by a declining share price return.

Conclusion

Lately, the sector got crushed under the heavy punches of the several rate hikes that experienced and will continue to feel this at least two more years. Currently, the fixed-income sector is depressed and we even witness some record lows and discounts. However, if we do not panic and understand the situation, we would see that whatever the circumstances are, there will always be profitable trades. In these hard times, we just need to be more patient and double the hard work.

Note: This article was originally published on 10/21/2018 and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.