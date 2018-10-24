Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/22/18

|
Includes: AZZ, BBDC, FHN, IFF, KRYS, SNX
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/22/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are starting to wane, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until September-quarter financials are released.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • SYNNEX (SNX);
  • Krystal Biotech (KRYS);
  • International Flavors (IFF);
  • First Horizon National (FHN);
  • Barings BDC (BBDC), and;
  • AZZ (AZZ).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • GCP Applied Technologies (GCP);
  • Second Sight Medical Products (EYES);
  • BlackRock (BLK);
  • U.S. Bancorp (USB);
  • Twilio (TWLO);
  • Shake Shack (SHAK);
  • Shutterfly (SFLY);
  • International Seaways (INSW);
  • Garmin (GRMN);
  • Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR);
  • Salesforce.com (CRM), and;
  • Best Buy Co. (BBY).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

International Flavors

IFF

B

$17,785,169

2

Miau Matthew

DIR

SYNNEX

SNX

B

$9,564,384

3

Dalbergia Inv

BO

GCP Applied Technologies

GCP

B

$6,429,566

4

Williams Gregg

DIR,BO

Second Sight Medical Products

EYES

JB*

$3,997,783

5

Barings

FO,BO

Barings BDC

BBDC

B,JB*

$949,655

6

Ford William E

DIR

BlackRock

BLK

B

$790,419

7

Niswonger Scott M

DIR

First Horizon National

FHN

B

$788,244

8

Krishnan Krish S

CEO,DIR,BO

Krystal Biotech

KRYS

B

$500,000

9

Krishnan Suma

COO,DIR,BO

Krystal Biotech

KRYS

B

$500,000

10

Ferguson Thomas E

CEO,DIR

AZZ

AZZ

B

$228,835

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Asp Bb

BO

Blue Bird

BLBD

JS*

$27,155,800

2

Kao Min H

CB,DIR,BO

Garmin

GRMN

AS

$10,955,601

3

Bluemountain Cap

BO

International Seaways

INSW

S

$4,743,472

4

Select Equity

BO

Shake Shack

SHAK

S

$3,775,751

5

Interwest Partners X

BO

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

EIGR

S

$2,862,321

6

Lawson Jeff

CEO,DIR,BO

Twilio

TWLO

AS

$1,492,884

7

Benioff Marc

CB,CEO

Salesforce.com

CRM

AS

$1,421,113

8

Dolan Terrance R

VCB,CFO

U.S. Bancorp

USB

S

$821,375

9

Barry Corie S

CFO

Best Buy Co.

BBY

S

$493,823

10

Lokuge Ishantha

VP

Shutterfly

SFLY

AS

$384,289

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.