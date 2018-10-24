Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs - Statistically Undervalued CEF At A 13% Discount

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders such as us.

Master Limited Partnerships, or MLPs, have had a couple of rough years, and we have been exposing ourselves to them through the related CEFs every now and then, as avid followers would have noticed from our articles. This group has now become part of our Weekly Reviews, so we can keep an eye on them in a more consistent manner and share our thoughts with you.

The News

Over the past week, there were no news that could affect the sector's performance.

The Benchmark

Over the past week, the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) finished the week in negative territory at a price of $10.50 per share. As we can see the ETF has entered in a sideways trend and hovers around its support line of $10.50 per share. Bidders tried several times to close the benchmark higher but without any success. The only positive day of the week for AMLP was on Tuesday when the index gained $0.14 per share (1.33%). However, by the end of the week AMLP closed at its lowest. On a weekly basis, the ETF lost $0.08 per share.

The U.S. Oil Fund (USO) has finished negative over the past week as well. On a weekly basis the ETF has dropped with $0.40 per share.

1. Highest Z-Score

Today there are shifts between the different closed-end funds as we can see at the table above. The Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP) is once again the leader of the group. The update is that the CEF is with positive Z-score compared to last week. Since our previous article NDP has gained 0.40 points.

The Clear Bridge America Energy MLP Fund (CBA) is still at the bottom of the chart. CBA's Z-score is 0.10 higher than last time, which is the only change since last week. The recently widened spread between the net asset value and price has tighten with 0.09% as well.

Between the different CEFs shown from above I have stopped my attention at the Tortoise MLP Fund (NTG). Let's see how the fund has been trading on the exchange before we jump into looking at the important metrics of the CEF:

As we can easily see, the story repeats several times. Currently, the fund is hovering around its 52-week lows. We can also notice the support line of NTG and how it bounces every single time from the level of $15.34 per share. Beneath the numbers can give us a clear idea where the fund is currently at and where it should be:

NTG distributes a quarterly dividend of $0.4225 per share:

2. Lowest Z-Score

Here the results are a bit higher if compared to last week. For example, the Clear Bridge Energy MLP Fund (CTR) has bounced back from the bottom of the chart. Last time the fund was the most undervalued CEF from statistical perspective with a negative Z-score of -2.20. Today we see that CTR has a Z-score of -1.60.

The Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund (TYG) is evaluated as one the most undervalued closed-end funds in the sector today with a negative Z-score of -1.90. This is how the fund looks like on the exchange:

The numbers speak for themselves:

3. 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

The aim of the above ranking is to show us the closed-end funds with the higher yields based on the net asset value. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "long" candidates.

Clearly, we do not have a positive result from any of the funds, excluding the First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN). This is the only CEF that the market participants are willing to pay a premium for, but I still do not think that the result is delightful.

4. Highest Premium

Not a single change is this metric. From all the 26 MLP closed-end funds only NDP is currently trading at a premium of 1.66%. As we already discussed, NDP is the only fund among the group which has a positive Z-score. Let's track how did the fund finish the trading session:

On a weekly basis the CEF has added $0.08 to its price. Last week the fund had a negative Z-score of -0.30 and a tiny premium of 0.17%. Things look different today. Only for NDP of course.

5. Biggest Discount

In our previous weekly review we discussed the unusual widened NAV/price spread in the Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM). A week later the fund has a 1% higher discount and has added 0.50 to its Z-score which currently is -1.60. Beneath we can track how the fund ended the week: Source: CEFConnect.com

Currently, the spread between the net asset value and price is -14.57%:

Another fund in which I see first signs of improvement is in the Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund (KMF). The fund is currently trading at a wide discount of -12.99% and has a negative Z-score of -1.80. Below on the 1-year chart we can easily see that the fund is at a discount on a regular basis, but most of the time in a tight correlation with its NAV. Lately the spread has widened a lot:

The chart translated in numbers:

Here is how things look on the 5-year chart:

6. Highest Effective Leverage

Closed-end funds are no stranger to leverage, and investors interested in this kind of products should be familiar with where their holdings stand in this regard. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, and be sure it is included in your analysis. The average effective leverage of the sector is 28.50%.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage

Of course, leverage is a double-edged sword because it might look great when the company is achieving great results and distributing big returns, but when it starts to sink, things start to get a little bit gloomy, I would say. What I mean is that the higher debt brings a bigger risk.

8. Highest Distribution Rate

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, we have included here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important.

9. Lowest Distribution Rate

For me, the distribution rate of a fund is not the most important metric to look at. I think that everybody has a clear vision of what is more important to seek before we enter a trade. Of course, the return on net asset value is what we should look at when we decide to invest.

Conclusion

The main reason for these weekly reviews is to track how the sector and its instruments are performing, and eventually to find an opportunity where we can make some fresh money. Unfortunately, here in the MLP sector, we observe quite a rapid slip between the different funds.

Note: This article was originally published on 10/21/2018 and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.