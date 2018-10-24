Honeywell - Safe Haven For Tumultuous Times

After the recent spin-offs, the company is leaner and looking to invest in higher growth segments.

Investment thesis

Honeywell International (HON) is a high-quality industrial, led by a diverse and young management team. The company has a good mix of cyclical and non-cyclical segments and is diversified geographically. Over the past 10 years, its top-line has been growing consistently at the inflation rate -- nothing sexy but what it has done very well is as it scales it has expanded the operating margins from 9.7% to current 17.6%. Its free cash flow has also doubled over the same period. It’s a solid achievement considering their leverage ratio barely budged.

With minimal growth, Honeywell has been using its surplus resource to buy back shares and pay out a 3% dividend. Interestingly, it currently commands an attractive FCF multiple compared to the S&P500. We think this company is a solid defensive investment and could add diversification power to ones’ portfolio.

Leaner but still diversified

Investing in Honeywell is akin to managing a $112 billion diversified portfolio of companies. Honeywell has cyclical businesses in aerospace (Aero) and home & building (HBT), and it also has the less cyclical and growth opportunities in performance (PMT, automation technologies) and safety and productivity segments (SPS).

The portfolio has recently trimmed two businesses, Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX), a commercial vehicles business, and Resideo (end of Oct, 2018), its homes & global distribution business. It will remain diversified with sales spreads evenly (except Aero) in three categories as shown in the table below.

Source: Investor presentation Q3 2018

Honeywell is also well diversified geographically. Including exports, more than half of Honeywell’s sales (55%) is generated outside the US, spreads broadly across Europe and Asia.

Source: Honeywell 10-K Dec 2017

Interestingly, 10% of its annual sales is with the US Government (principally in Aerospace), and we are excited about the link up with Amazon (AMZN) in automation technologies.

The management remained tight-lipped about the specifics with Amazon in the conference call but the potential for a very large deal should be watched with great intent.

Distinguish financials and raised guidance

Impressively, all the diversification did not blunt Honeywell’s ability to perform. They have consistently beat market consensus. They had raised guidance each of the last four quarters.

Source: Investor presentation Q3 2018

What we particularly like the decision to spin-off Resideo, Honeywell will have divested one of the lower performing businesses (low single digit EBITDA and minimal organic growth), this is reflected in the higher FCF guidance for the year, from $5.2-$5.8B to $5.8-$6.2B.

Source: Investor presentation Q3 2018

We are also encouraged by the optimistic 2019 outlook,

We see continued demand in growing industries including e-commerce which we address with our warehouse automation offerings from Intelligrated and soon to be Transnorm. Commercial aviation where we had a strong position on the right platforms that will lead to healthy aftermarket growth, defense where we see robust budgets and clarity on defense spending for the year ahead, and process automation where we expect to see an eventual pick up and large projects coupled with continued demand for software and services.

Source: Honeywell Q3-2108 CC

No specifics offered by the management, but having investigated the travel space (Yatra (YTRA) and airports operators (CAAP (CAAP), we can concur that e-commerce and commercial aviation traffic will likely continue to strengthen next year. This is crucially important for Honeywell as Aerospace is its biggest segment.

In addition, the company grew its backlog by 7%, in which the long cycle segments achieved 14% growth. Even though backlog is not the most reliable indicator of future sales, the figures still show a healthy business demand ahead.

Shareholder friendly capital allocation

Year to date, Honeywell rewarded shareholders a total of $4.5B, evenly spread in buyback and dividend. This year, the company increased dividend payout by another 10% (announced Sept, 2018), and approved a further share buyback programme with a target of reducing the share count by at least 1%.

However, at the current share price, we would prefer the company to ease back the share repurchase. We feel the stock price isn’t cheap and the spare resource could be put at better use elsewhere. For example, something like the recent acquisition of Transnorm, a Europe based supplier of warehouse automation solutions, would be exciting to us. Or in areas that are showing the most growth, namely Safety and Productivity Solutions.

Valuation

In the past year, Honeywell has been buying back its shares aggressively between $140 and $155 per share. However, at this range, it is not exactly adding value. With higher base interest rates environment in the coming years, we would prefer Honeywell to reduce its debts obligations and explore higher growth M&A areas.

Having said that, for a company that has such a robust business model, and distinguish balance sheet, we think it is undervalued compared to the S&P500. Honeywell has a P/E of 19x and FCF of 18x, slightly lower than the S&P 500, 22x.

Moreover, as an established business, FCF should be a more important metric to value a business. Like Buffett, we think no metric conveys a business’ pricing power better. Incidentally, it is the best thing about Honeywell. Since 2008, Honeywell’s FCF and FCF margin has not stopped growing. Base on this metric, Honeywell is undervalued.

Source: Author’s calculations, Morningstar

Takeaway

No investing strategy will work all the time, in time of exuberant and confidence, growth stock will do very well, and in time of pessimism, value will do better. At the moment, it is not great fun for bargain hunters; most stocks are rich in valuation, especially in the US. On the other hand, growth investments in the FAANGs are also under pressure.

Honeywell offers an uncanny appeal to both types of investors. It trades at a low FCF multiple compared to the broad market, yet also offers defensive quality thanks to its diverse segments and geography. As value investors, Honeywell valuation is slightly higher than our liking, however, at the very least, its active buyback and respectable dividend policy will sweeten the deal for other investors.

Endnote

