Don't Sell Johnson & Johnson

What news has people up in arms recently?

Stone Fox Capital recently published another in his series of articles trying to generate doubts about the performance of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). This time he focuses on claims that J&J’s growth doesn’t warrant what he terms as a premium valuation, that the payout ratio is collapsing because the company didn’t buy back as many shares this quarter as it did the last time prices were this low, and finally the claim that the lawsuits over talc powder leave the company in a weak position.

I suppose Stone Fox Capital thinks that the third time is the charm for his recycled claims. But that fact is that the company is doing fine and there is no reason to sell in a panic. Being long JNJ, I would certainly like the opportunity to pick up more shares after a panic induced sell off, but the fact is that Stone Fox Capital hasn’t been seeing things clearly and his third repetition is no better.

Why setting your hair on fire over this news is unwarranted?

Let’s first take a look at the lawsuits. There was a recent award that at around $4.7 billion was quite large. But it has several issues that have resulted in reversals at the appellate level before. Rather that quoting folks on the big award, actually reading the article and see the technical problems with the case is important.

In the past lawsuits have relied on the claim that talc is similar to asbestos and that a study did find talc particles in the ovarian tumors of some women. The problem is that the study didn’t show that the women had ever used talc products nor did it show how talc ended up in the ovaries. Now, plaintiffs have switched focus to the potential for asbestos contamination of talc products. This new claim relies on some correspondence about asbestos contamination in a talc mine that J&J acquired many years ago. However, there has been no evidence produced that any talc products sold to American consumers (or J&J customers at all) were ever contaminated with asbestos.

The $20 billion figure Stone Fox Capital quoted is one based purely on speculation and on J&J doing something it doesn’t do. Which is settle cases before the appellate courts have weighed in on a subject. So far, the appeals courts have all ruled in J&J’s favor. Part of that has been jurisdiction issues (the latest award has such issues as well) and part has been due to lack of scientific evidence. So far no evidence has been presented to show that asbestos has ever been present in talc products sold by J&J.

From my point, I see no reason to think that some huge number of awards will happen in the near future. While there are certainly going to be legal costs to fighting these lawsuits, I just don’t see a $20 billion settlement coming any time soon.

To further explore this issue, let’s do a thought experiment. Suppose the claims of the plaintiffs are correct and that over a long period of time at least part of the time J&J’s talc products had enough asbestos contamination to cause the plaintiff’s ovarian cancers. Ovarian cancer has the lowest rate of those cancers determined to be caused by exposure to asbestos. So where are the other cancers? 75% of the cancers caused by asbestos exposure develop in the lungs. So where are all the lung cancers caused by asbestos when the patient seemed to have no exposure to asbestos? Mesothelioma is only caused by asbestos, so where are all of those cases where there doesn’t appear to be any exposure to asbestos?

So, how did J&J do in its 3 rd quarter?

Figure 2 Source 3rd Quarter Report

This slide gives some numbers that look pretty good to me. While I’d like more, for a $20-billion-dollar company, 3.6% more sales that in the same quarter last year isn’t bad. And remember, on a comparable basis sales are up 6.1%. To me that says some good calls were made in what was sold and what was bought. I also think it’s even better that the adjusted EPS are up 7.9%. Even GAAP EPS is up 5.1%. I like it when a company is able to increase earnings and profits faster than sales.

While I like it best when a company I own uses its cash to pay me a dividend, I also like it when the company uses cash to increase the value of my holdings. One way it can do that is to buy back shares and thus increase the amount of the company I own. But that isn’t the only way a company can do this. In fact, I think this should be a last resort. So I am not all that concerned that J&J didn’t buy back a lot of shares when the price was low. As long as it did something else that increased the value of my holdings with that cash. At the end of this quarter J&J had around $12 billion in net debt. That was composed of $19 billion in cash and $31 billion in debt. So over the quarter they accumulated another $5 billion in cash and paid down $1 billion in debt. I think reducing net debt by around $6 billion (including increasing cash on hand) is a more productive use of cash than taking another 46 million or so shares off the table.

How safe is the dividend?

As a dividend growth investor, the safety of the dividend is very important to me. So is the company’s ability to grow it. I look at the CFFO (Cash Flow from Operations) to judge how safe the current dividend and my dividend predictions are. For most companies this is a very reliable, and even the most reliable, source of cash to pay dividends.

The YChart® above shows how much CFFO is left after the dividends are paid on a TTM (Trailing 12-month) basis. Ideally I want to see a long term uptrend. J&J did have some issues a few years back, but over the last 18 months or so, this number has again begun to generally increase. Even at the low there was some $7 billion in cash flow left after the dividends were paid. This tells me, particularly in conjunction with the revenue and profits growth, that the dividends have been well supported in the past.

The YChart® above shows how much cash is left over from the quarterly CFFO after the dividend was paid. Here, I want to see that there aren’t any periods with negative cash flows remaining. And we see that as even in early 2016 with the lowest quarterly number, it is still above 0. I also like seeing the upward trend in the Q2 (worst quarter) number since 2016.

My final test to see how safe the dividend is what I call my Dividend Covreage Projection calculation. Basically I project CFFO over the next 60 months and look at how bad things will have to go for the company so that at the end of 60 months, the CFFO will just cover my projection of the dividend payment. In my last article, I used the CFFO for the fiscal year 2017. This time I will update it by using the CFFO numbers for the last half of 2017 and the first half of 2018 (the 10-Q for the latest quarter isn’t yet available). I will also use the new numbers from my DDM calculator as well.

So instead of $21,056 million, I will use $22,056 million (CFFO for 1H 2018 was $1 billion more than that of 1H 2017). Also let’s assume that management decides to not only stop buying shares back, but issues more. Say about 1% more shares each a year. Let’s further suppose that being prudent management decides it wants the net debt levels below $0, so it collects cash and reduces debt by $2.5 billion each of the next 5 years. How much will CFFO have to decline on average over the next 60 months so that CFFO just covers the projected dividend payment?

Given than J&J increased CFFO for the first half of this year by around 12%, how likely is it that CFFO will decline by 7.1% on average each year over the next 60 months? I think the dividend is pretty safe given that. And remember, the company will have around $39 billion in cash (if it pays off debt and accumulates cash as it did over the last year). I don’t expect any big cash layouts in the talc lawsuits before then and $39 billion in cash should more than cover things.

I am always looking for ideas to make my analysis better. So I would be very interested in hearing any suggestions for what I might be missing on my CFFO dividend coverage projection calculations. I originally got the idea for this calculation from Brad Kenagy, a Seeking Alpha contributor with which I often have fairly vigorous debates on the merits of various companies. His latest article where he uses what he calls a dividend stress test is here. One reason I read Brad’s articles is that he does have good ideas. Another reason I read him, despite there being what I consider better and more knowledgeable REIT analysts (for instance Brad Thomas) is not despite our very different investment approaches but because of them. Brad Kenagy does a good job of challenging my assumptions which many of the other analysts just don’t do.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List(which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see JNJ has an impressive 56 year streak of annual dividend increases.

Right now the declared dividend in $0.90 a share and I expect 1 more payments at this level. I expect the next dividend increase will be 6 cents (that is the amount of the last increase) so with 3 payments at that level the dividend payments over the next 12 months will total $3.78. As the coverage test shows that a 7.1% rate can be supported, I will use that for the dividend growth rate for the next 5 years. The terminal divided growth rate, based on current yield, is 3%.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted dividend stream is $137.60 setting the buy price at anything under $138. As I finish up this article on Tuesday morning it seems like JNJ early on bounced off of $137.50 only to bounce off $138.50 a little while later and then hover between $138 and $138.25. So with a little patience and a well-priced limit order one should be able to pick up shares at a reasonable price.

What to watch for going forward?

I expect J&J to continue to reduce net debt even as it acquires new assets and sheds less productive ones. If dispositions don’t largely pay for new acquisitions, I would expect the new assets to produce better sales and earnings than those sold. I also expect the trend in modest sales growth with better growth in earnings to continue.

Conclusion

J&J is a good dividend growing company that is still growing its sales and even better yet its profits. The dividend is in no danger. The growth is fine for such a large company and also looks to continue. There is no reason to sell at this time, and in fact the shares are still a good value. While each investor should look at how shares of JNJ would fit into their portfolio, I think at the current price, and even more so with a slightly lower price, that many dividend growth investors would find JNJ shares a good opportunity now.

