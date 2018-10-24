Dynavax: An Updated Investment Analysis

The stock has been on the move this week on the back of encouraging trial results. The ramp up of Heplisav-B should also begin in earnest in 2019.

It has been a brutal start to the fourth quarter for investors. Over 75% of the S&P 500 is in official correction territory. High beta and interest rate sensitive sectors have really taken the brunt of the negative sentiment in the market here this October.

Unfortunately, the biotech sector has been beaten like a rented mule to begin the Fall. On Monday, small oncology names that presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) conference in Germany were largely crushed in trading. Some names like Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) presented disappointing results so their sell-offs were understandable to some extent. Declines in other names like Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) which presented solid data were largely undeserved.

Today, we are going to revisit Dynavax Technologies (DVAX). It was one of the few stocks that avoided the carnage in this space and was up approximately 10% in trading Monday. It is up a further 10% in trading Tuesday as well. In normal times, the stock would have rallied higher (it was up over 20% in pre-market trading before the opening bell on Monday).

Source: Company Website

The company presented very solid data around its mid-stage oncology candidate SD-101 at the ESMO conference. Results from the combination of SD-101 plus pembrolizumab also known as Keytruda in patients with advanced melanoma naïve to anti-PD-1/L1 therapy showed the following

An overall response rate (ORR) in the group receiving no more than 2 mg of SD-101 of 70% (n=33/47).

The ORR in the group receiving 8 mg of SD-101 was 48% (n=19/40).

In addition, the first data from the STING agonist class from Merck (MRK) that was also presented at ESMO did not appear to be impressive according to a note I saw from Raymond James. That analyst went on to note the differences between the data sets and what it could possibly mean for Dynavax:

We note that the STING agonist class has been viewed as a competitive class to the TLR9 agonist class as they share similar mechanisms of action and also are administered intratumorally, and the STING agonists were speculated to be more potent than TLR9 agonists based on biology as well as certain preclinical studies. The apparent comparable potency between the two classes of agents, a potentially worse safety profile for STING, and the fact that STING agonists are about two years behind in development give Dynavax a stronger competitive edge for SD-101, in our view, which may aid in the formation of partnership deals for SD-101 in the near future.

Raymond James was not the only analyst firm that chimed in after data was presented at ESMO. JPMorgan reissued its Buy rating and $27 price target on DVAX Monday. Its analyst called the results a 'clear win' as the data hit the analyst's "upside/homerun scenario" with a 70% overall response rate.

RBC Capital also chimed in on Monday. That analyst firm reissued its Outperform rating and lifted its price target three bucks a share to $26. RBC's analyst noted "that the findings revealed no new safety signals and continued abscopal responses across both PD-L1 positive and negative patients, which he views as the "best-case scenario for this data cut."

Biotech Forum members know that I have been preaching that 2018 would be an inflection year for Dynavax Technologies throughout this year. The company needed the year to lay the ground work (insurance reimbursement, contract coverage, etc.) for its hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B. This vaccine should do $500 million to $600 million in eventual peak sales in the United States due to its significant protection and compliance compared with the current standard. We should start to see a significant ramp in Heplisav-B in 2019.

Source: Company Website

This asset alone seems underpriced via the company's stock price given DVAX current has a market capitalization of approximately $750 million. Advancing SD-101 in trial development was the other key milestone the company was targeting in 2018. With these results and a Phase 3 study around SD-101 for the treatment of low-grade, B cell lymphoma due to get underway before the end of 2018; the company has accomplished both goals.

