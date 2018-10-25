Labrador Iron Ore Has 34% Upside At Current Iron Ore Prices And Multiple Catalysts

Investment Thesis Summary

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCPK:LIFZF) [TSX:LIF] is a passive entity that derives its value from iron ore related assets in Canada. The company has three assets, all of which are associated with the Iron Ore Company of Canada [IOC] – a 7% royalty on the Iron Ore Company of Canada mine, a $0.10 per tonne in commission for every tonne sold, and a 15.1% ownership interest in the company. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty [LIF for short] is a passive entity, paying out the dividends it receives from these three assets directly to its own shareholders. That has given them a retail-heavy, yield focused investor base. It has also meant that the equity stake, which has not been paying out dividends recently, is mostly not included in the value of the company. That stake is very valuable, and there are a number of ways that value is coming to surface in the near term. The recent strike at the mine and lack of public data around the company are hiding its value, but as they start reporting post-strike results at current iron ore prices, there should be significant share price appreciation. My target price for the shares at current iron ore pricing is $37.80 CAD, materially in excess of the $28.18 CAD current price on the TSX, which is the primary listing. It takes nearly a 20% iron ore price drop to get a current value below the current share price, demonstrating the asymmetry of this opportunity.

Valuation

Given this is a non-operating company which pays out all its revenue as dividends to its shareholders, it will eventually cease to exist once the resources IOC is mining are gone. For a finite life investment, I think a DCF is likely the best way of coming up with a valuation. Of course, any DCF requires a strong understanding of the assumptions going in, which can dramatically impact the ending results. I’ll go through the assumptions I’m using below.

Source: Author's DCF, full download available below

I'm using their planned production rate of 23 MT [column B] for sales. For my base case, I’m using $67.50 USD/T [Column C] for the initial price of standard 62% Fe iron ore. That is the current market price, so seems like a good place to start. I will also run upside and downside cases using prices up to 30% higher and lower. I think those are reasonable upside/downside cases for this investment, and they demonstrate the asymmetry here. The royalty keeps the value of LIF up even at lower iron ore prices, while at higher prices the equity stake becomes very profitable providing significant upside.

Another important consideration is the premium for their higher quality product. They sell two different things: 65% Fe concentrate and iron ore pellets. As per their most recent MD&A the premium for 65% concentrate was $21 USD per tonne last quarter, and the pellet premium was $58 USD per tonne. With 55% of their product being pellets in 2017, that suggests a weighted average premium of $41.35 per tonne. I’m going to use $35 per tonne here [column E] for conservatism, and I think the market not believing these premiums will last is one of the primary reasons this opportunity exists. I have a section below on why I think these premiums will last, but I’m using lower-than-current premiums anyway. Worth noting that the pellet premium was $45 USD a year earlier, so the current premia aren’t a huge outlier.

On the cost side, I’m using $14 USD/T for freight [Column D] from Sept-Illes (where they ship from) to China, where iron ore prices are set. I sourced that number from a presentation (slide 13) by Alderon Iron Ore (OTC:AXXDF), a company with a development stage iron ore project in the same area. The mining cost side of things is a bit trickier, as full IOC financials aren’t published. Their cost per tonne was $71.14 in 2016, and I think that is likely conservative for a few reasons. The new Wabush 3 pit has a lower stripping ratio, so they will be moving less waste rock per tonne of ore, which should lower costs. Also, they are ramping up production which should allow them to better leverage their substantial fixed cost base. The Wabush 3 pit is on the existing royalty lands, so LIF will receive their royalty, commission, and equity interest in the new mine. I will use the $71.14 number but I think lower costs are a potential source of further upside here. [Column J, $71.14*production rate]

I’m also using $1.31 CAD per USD as an exchange rate, which is the current rate, and assuming a 50 year mine life, which is what they estimated when they started up Wabush 3. That is materially longer than their 25 years of reserves at the start of the year, so there is upside from the new pit that the market may not have realized. I am also using a 10% discount rate. While I understand CAPM and the selection of discount rates using beta, I always use 10%. I treat it as a hurdle rate for my portfolio, and deal with higher or lower risk outcomes in my assumptions, by making them more conservative for investments with less certainty. I have used 3% inflation for both iron ore prices and mining costs. They pay 20% royalty tax on the royalty revenue. They had $2.7 MM in G&A which I've escalated by inflation and 30% corporate income tax, both of which are in column M. This results in a base case NPV 10 of $2419 MM CAD. They have no debt, so that works out to $37.80 CAD per share as a base case. The model is attached for reference or for readers to test their own assumptions.

Labrador_Iron_Ore_DCF_Analysis_-_Final.xlsx

I mentioned I would run additional iron ore price scenarios, and they are presented in a table below.

Source: Author’s Analysis

I think it is extremely relevant a risk-reward point of view that it takes more than a 20% drop in the commodity price for the NPV at a 10% discount rate to get below the current share price. Said another way, even with a permanent 20% drop in the benchmark price of iron ore, you could still expect to earn a 10% IRR on an investment in LIF if the other assumptions hold true.

Catalysts

A potentially very significant catalyst here is the dividend. The last quarterly dividend was $0.55. While they vary, if you annualize that you’d get a 7.9% yield. However, the yield is likely to be much higher than that going forward. They received $0.92 per share in dividends from their equity stake this quarter. While they did note that IOC paid out a higher percentage of its earnings as dividends than it does normally, that also doesn’t include any revenue from the royalty or commission streams. It would be very reasonable to see $4 in annual dividends on a go forward basis, which would be a 14% yield on their current $28.39 share price. I think it is very likely that the market will re-rate the shares on higher dividend payments, but even if it doesn’t the payments themselves provide a meaningful catalyst.

In the past IOC was spending capital on building a new pit, Wabush 3. That pit is now open. This is a potential catalyst for LIF for a few reasons. With capital spending decreasing, IOC can pay more dividends. The new pit has less overburden and therefore lower operating costs, and it is also intended to increase their mining capacity to fill their processing capacity. The mine has never hit nameplate capacity of 23 MTPA, and this should allow them to get there. Lower operating costs and better fixed cost absorption plus higher volume should all lead to higher IOC profits, and therefore higher LIF dividends. Rio Tinto (RIO) who has the largest stake in the mine, had this to say about the production.

“Following a labour dispute in the second quarter of 2018, IOC achieved a safe and successful re-start and ramp-up of operations to normal production rates by the end of June 2018. Third quarter pellet production was 3.0 million tonnes (Rio Tinto share 1.7 million tonnes) and concentrate production for sale was 1.9 million tonnes (Rio Tinto share 1.1 million tonnes). Total third quarter production was nine per cent lower than the corresponding quarter in 2017, due to maintenance and the commissioning of a productivity improvement project on the spiral plant, which temporarily restricted throughput. Resulting sales achieved for the quarter were 5.4 million tonnes (Rio Tinto share 3.2 million tonnes) of concentrate and pellets.”

Source: Rio Tinto Production Update PDF

Given they were able to get to a 20 MM tonne run rate the first quarter back from the strike, and the new pit is still ramping up, that 23 MM tonnes seems to be quite possible. They haven’t achieved that previously, so upcoming higher production numbers are a potential catalyst. The summer is the best time to mine iron ore in Canada, so the next quarter should generate strong results.

The Wabush 3 pit also adds significant time to the mine’s life. While on a DCF basis it doesn’t make that much difference, as approximately 90% of the value is in the first 25 years, it might make a greater difference to the discount rate investors are willing to use. At a 50 year mine life, that is essentially a perpetuity for the vast majority of people’s investable horizon. At 25 years, that is less true, so while there isn’t much DCF value to the final 25 years, I think it will have a psychological effect on the share price, especially among income investors who are likely to buy primarily based on dividend yield.

Another huge potential catalyst is the sale of either the equity stake or the entire company. Rio Tinto owns the largest stake in IOC, and have been exploring either a sale or IPO of their stake. That would put a value on the IOC stake inside of LIF, which is likely to surface value. It is also possible they could sell their stake at the same time. The rumored sale price for the Rio Tinto stake is $6 billion USD, which on a pro-rata basis would make the LIF stake worth $1.54 billion USD. The source for the article is likely bankers engaged by Rio for their sale, so that is probably closer to an asking price than a final deal price. On the other hand, at a recent price of $28.39 the market capitalization of LIF as a whole is only $1.82 billion CAD, or slightly under $1.4 billion USD. Therefore, it isn’t inconceivable that LIF could gross their entire current market capitalization by selling only the equity stake, leaving them with a royalty asset that is likely to produce over $100 MM per year. There would be tax consequences of a sale of the asset, but I think they could be ameliorated somewhat by having a buyer buy LIF as a whole and spinning out the royalty/commission assets to a new firm owned by LIF shareholders.

Finally, any new buyer is likely to explore having IOC buy back the royalty. It’s a great asset, but it isn’t very tax efficient for the operation. LIF pays royalty tax to the provincial government, which IOC wouldn’t pay if they owned the royalty land themselves, so it would be worth more to IOC than it is to LIF. That provides a potential catalyst as a new owner of IOC would likely be motivated to optimize the capital structure surrounding the asset. Given the quality of the asset it is reasonable to expect LIF to demand a significant premium for any sale of the royalty.

One other catalyst that the market might be missing is the restart of the Bloom Lake iron ore mine. That mine restarted late in 2017, and hauls its iron ore to port using the IOC owned railroad. That provides IOC with a source of fee income, and improves the capacity utilization of the railway. Because the mine was ramping up in late 2017, the 2018 volumes will be materially better, as will the fees collected. This has the potential to be an upside surprise to the market, which tends to focus on tonnes produced and might miss an extra income stream for IOC, especially because IOC doesn’t report separate results.

Discussion of Iron Ore Premiums

As previously mentioned, while iron ore pricing has been strong, more importantly the premium for high quality ore has been very strong. IOC sells very high quality iron ore, with a high percentage of iron in the product, and much of it is pellets, which can be used by direct reduction facilities (commonly known as mini-mills). This premium is likely to remain structurally high for a number of reasons.

One big reason is that the marginal iron ore production is Australian ore. Most Australian production is very high quality in the ground, so it doesn’t make economic sense to spend significant capital beneficiating it. By comparison, IOC’s ore in the ground is more like 35% iron, so to make it a saleable product they need to beneficiate it. Once they’re doing that, it makes sense to go to 65% Fe and collect the premium vs stopping at 62%. However, Australian ore is typically hematite, which is harder to beneficiate because it is less magnetic (so harder to separate) than the magnetite that IOC mines. Additionally, it is generally between 58%-62% right out of the ground, so while it is theoretically possible to beneficiate it to the high 60s as a percentage of iron ore, the significant capital and operating costs of doing so don’t make sense, and it is directly shipped to market. The Australian industry can accept quality discounts and still ship iron ore because the process is less complicated, so the market is in balance even with the high premium. The premium would need to increase dramatically for it to make sense for the large Australian producers to switch to beneficiating, which improves the sustainability of the premium.

Another reason the pellet and high quality iron ore premium over standard ore is likely to remain high is the ongoing shut-down of the Samarco mine in Brazil. This is a very large mine that produces high quality product, but it suffered a catastrophic failure of the tailings dam in November 2015. That released huge amounts of tailings into the river system, and resulted in multi-billion dollar fines as well as homicide charges. The firm (a joint venture between Vale (VALE) and BHP Billiton (BBL) ) will need to come to an agreement with prosecutors about changes that need to be made to the tailings system, restructure its debt, and then rebuild and ramp up production. The latest timeline is that production will not start in 2019, with no target date set. From the perspective of pellet prices, an uncertain but extended timeline is ideal for existing producers. The pellet market will remain very tight until Samarco’s huge capacity either comes back online or is replaced. Because it is likely to eventually come back, other producers are unlikely to spend the capital to replace it, when their new plants could come online right around when Samarco returns to service, depressing returns. But the extended nature of the shut down means IOC/LIF will benefit for a number of years, likely long enough for the market to capitalize high cash flows from high pellet premiums.

Another structural reason for the current premium is pollution controls in China are increasing demand for high quality ore. Chinese ore is often low quality, and they need to blend it to get to higher Fe inputs. Also, shut downs (to reduce pollution during severe times) gives Chinese steel makers an incentive to maximize production when they can operate. Using a higher percentage of Fe allows more steel to be produced in the same time, maximizing the value of a plant that can’t be used year round. Given that air pollution is a critical issue in China that has the potential to cause civil unrest, I doubt the ruling party will ease up on those restrictions any time soon, which suggests those factors should be here to stay, at least for the reasonable duration of this trade. In fact, they have recently been expanded.

While I dislike having two political based arguments in one investment thesis, there is another one for higher pellet premiums from this side of the Pacific Ocean. The US tariffs on steel imports have improved demand for domestic steel, the majority of which is produced in “mini-mills” which use electric arc furnaces. Electric arc furnaces can’t use standard iron ore, they tend to use scrap steel and direct reduced iron, which is made from pellets. An interesting explanation of the process can be read in this old release from Nucor. As long as the tariffs are in place, it is reasonable to expect US steel production to run at a higher level of capacity utilization, which should disproportionately benefit iron pellet producers. The amount of scrap steel available to mini-mills shouldn’t change that much, so incremental demand will need to be met by increased pellet production. Because the tariffs have the potential to be transitory if political winds change, it is unlikely new large integrated steel facilities will be constructed in the US any time soon. Thus, this tailwind for the pellet premium can be expected to stick around for some time.

Why Does this Opportunity Exist?

This opportunity exists because of limited information and recent results that don’t affect the value of the business going forward. The mine was shut down by a strike during Q2. That means the market hasn’t fully seen the impact of recent high iron ore prices, and the company screens poorly on trailing results. As they show results with production from the new pit in the next few quarters and start paying out the full dividends from IOC again now that LIF’s cash reserves are replenished, the market will see a double digit dividend yield on long life royalty assets, and bid up the price. Shares traded above $40 in 2011, so my target price of $37.80 (based on current iron ore pricing and conservative assumptions elsewhere) seems reasonable. I also believe the market is skeptical on the durability of premiums on high quality iron ore.

Risks

The biggest risk here is a decline in the price of iron ore. I think that is more than priced in, and the sensitivity table above shows materially more upside than downside from a price point of view. The Chinese Belt and Road infrastructure initiative should continue to provide strong steel demand, and the economy is still generally strong. I don’t make a claim to be able to predict steel demand (and thus iron ore demand) going forward, but I think the asymmetry here is extremely attractive. If necessary, iron ore price risk could always be hedged out by shorting a primary iron ore producer as a pair trade.

Another potential risk the market could be focusing on is politics. While NAFTA was successfully renegotiated, it is always possible that Canadian iron ore exports to the US could get blocked by Trump. However, while they are benefitting from US pellet demand, their production mostly goes elsewhere. The destination of their production isn’t reported, but I backed into a reasonable estimate. The Port of Sept-Illes (where they ship from) produces a monthly ship schedule. I found last months via google cache. Then, I determined the next port the vessels that loaded at IOCs docks called. The September loadings available are shown below.

Sources: Port of Sept-Illes, www.Marinetraffic.com

As you can see, there is no direct exposure to US markets, so even if Trump puts a tariff on Canadian iron ore that shouldn’t affect the company significantly.

Another potential risk here is rising interest rates. LIF carries zero debt at present, although it does maintain a $50 MM line of credit in case they have a capital call from IOC. However, because they are a yield vehicle, higher interest rates make them less valuable. I think global interest rates will only continue to rise if the economy stays strong, and as long as the economy stays strong steel demand (and thus demand for iron) should stay strong too, which offsets this risk. Also, by using a relatively high 10% discount rate in the DCF, rising interest rates are somewhat accounted for.

One note on land tenure, which is sometimes a risk for royalty companies. Whenever I present royalty ideas, I generally receive questions on the legal basis for the royalty, and whether it is bankruptcy proof. While I’m not a lawyer, this seems like a fairly straightforward situation. The mineral rights in the area are owned by the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, and a LIF subsidiary was granted a mining leases and licenses by the government, which it has sublet to the Iron Ore Company of Canada. Thus, if for some reason IOC were to go bankrupt, the royalty would not cease to exist, instead, LIF could take back the assets, or the agreement would be assigned in a court restructuring. I don’t think any of that is remotely likely, but its comforting to know the details nonetheless. There is recent precedent for this in the area, as the similar royalty on the Wabush mine survived its court restructuring a few years ago.

Conclusion

Labrador Iron Ore is an asymmetric upside investment opportunity at its current price. A DCF using a 10% discount rate and conservative assumptions produces a price target over $37 CAD, and it takes nearly a 20% drop in the iron ore price to justify the current share price. The business is also operationally asymmetric, because much of the value comes from their royalty interest, which doesn’t participate in operating or capital costs, and is thus largely insulated from lower pricing. The market is missing this because of the recent strike which has disguised their earnings power from the new expansion pit that was recently completed. Finally, the majority owner of the mine is exploring a sale of their equity interest in the mine, which could crystallize or at least demonstrate the value of their equity stake, which I believe the market undervalues at present.

