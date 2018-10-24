A Sears Bankruptcy Liquidation Would Be A Nightmare For Seritage Growth Properties

If Sears fully liquidates then it is highly doubtful SRG could service the $112 million of interest expense and you can't easily sell properties when Sears has 87 million sq.feet.

On SA's public site, back in 2017, I wrote three articles about Sears Holdings (SHLD). The first was published on February 10, 2017, back when its stock was in the low $7s (see here). I wrote another follow-up piece on April 13, 2017, after SHLD briefly squeezed into the $13s, a nice double for intrepid or lucky traders (see here). In that piece, my conclusion was that Sears's equity was worth zero.

Now understanding that Sears had zero equity value, in early 2017, was like saying the sky was blue. It was an easy call and the persistent hemorrhaging of capital was a pretty good tell. Moreover, simply understanding how qualitatively poorly positioned both Sears and K-Mart stores were compared to peers, especially in the super competitive Mass retail space, was another obvious clue.

Notwithstanding the fact that Sears's bankruptcy will severely impact existing employees, pension holders, local governments that collect taxes, and so many vendors, etc., this piece is about scratching the surface on the fallout from the Sears bankruptcy.

Disruptive Innovation

We find ourselves in very interesting times, times of disruptive innovation to borrow Clayton M. Christensen's phrase, a professor from Harvard Business School. So on the one hand Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), albeit briefly, eclipsed a $1 trillion market capitalization, and on the other hand, and in 2018 alone, we have already witnessed large retail bankruptcies from companies likes Toy R' Us, The Bon-Ton Stores, Claire's, Mattress Firm, and Sears. As an aside, keep in mind that the U.S. employment rate is at a 49-year low, consumers are spending, and by most conventional measures the economy is pretty strong.

Although I was never long or short any part of Sears's capital structure, as an observer of markets, there are always business lessons to glean. Perhaps, the biggest lesson for me is that you have to reinvest capital back into your business. Retail is incredibly competitive and Eddie's shortsighted financial engineering and focus on trying to extract short-term cash flow from the business by cutting corners eventually caught up with him.

The customers noticed, the in-store experience declined, competitors caught up and then breezed past Sears because they continued to innovate, and sadly Sears died a slow death. Selling the real estate, or the seed corn so to speak, to fund massive operating losses worked until it didn't. And when it comes to investing, hidden asset value only matters to the extent that there is some underlying business that has some value or operating profits.

Over the coming days and weeks, there will be countless media reports and business obituaries written about Sears. Perhaps, former executives, employees, vendors, and customers will be interviewed, at least in the better pieces, but I will leave those stories to the media as that is beyond the scope of this piece.

So let's switch gears and let me pivot to the thrust of my write-up and share what might be an actionable idea. I want to draw readers' attention to Seritage Growth Properties (SRG). In July 2015, (see here), Seritage went public. The company paid $2.7 billion to acquire 234 cherry-picked properties from Sears Holdings (see Appendix - Exhibit A).

As of December 31, 2017, most of SRG's properties were leased to Sears. In fact, 148 out of 240 were leased to Sears (see Appendix - Exhibit B). If we move to page 45 of Seritage's 10-K, we see that rental income from Sears Holdings was $112.9 million or 73.2% of total rental income in FY 2017 (see Appendix - Exhibit C).

So now you have context and we understand that a Sears bankruptcy is a big deal for Seritage. Next, let's get into the weeds.

On July 31, 2018, SRG entered into a large credit agreement with Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) (see the SEC document here).

There are two key provisions in this document related to trigger events.

In this credit agreement, there are "Financial Metric Trigger Events." One of these is Net Worth.

The Parent fails to maintain a Combined Net Worth greater than or equal to the Minimum Net Worth. “Minimum Net Worth” means $1,200,000,000.

If we looked at Seritage's balance sheet, as of Q2 2018, we see that its total equity is $1.299 billion or it is only $99 million above the minimum net worth threshold, again as spelled out in the credit agreement.

Source: Seritage FY 2018 Q2 (10-Q)

Moreover, the terms of the new loan are a fixed 7% on the $1.6 billion. So interest expense, YoY, has leaped to $112 million. Also, if you look at the balance sheet, it lists "$251 million of lease intangible assets, net."

So if you connect the dots, "if" we learn that Sears will be forced to eventually liquidate its entire store base then it doesn't take a rocket scientist to work out that Seritage is a good short at $40 per share. Putting it all together, Seritage will lose rental income as Sears will no longer be a going concern, still have the higher interest rate expense, and most likely trip important bond covenants, notably the trigger event consisting of minimum net worth covenants.

Yes, Seritage still owns the underlying real estate and yes, they could repurpose it and re-lease it to another tenant. However, that requires a lot of time and capital. They would still need to market the space and find new tenants and from there they still to improve the space, and retrofit it for another store concept. If you take a step back, think about how dramatically oversupplied the big box real estate will be in a Sears full liquidation scenario.

Per Sears's FY 2017 10-K:

At February 3, 2018, the Company operated a total of 432 Kmart stores across 47 states, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This store count consists of 431 discount stores, averaging 94,000 square feet, and one Super Center, approximately 185,000 square feet. Full-line Stores—547 stores located across 49 states and Puerto Rico, primarily mall-based locations averaging 159,000 square feet.

So 40.7 million square feet for Kmart stores and 87 million square feet for Sears stores. Adding up both stores and we are looking at almost 128 million of big box retail square feet.

And for perspective, Seritage has 39.4 million square feet of that 87 million.

Per Seritage's FY 2017 10-K:

As of December 31, 2017, our portfolio consisted of approximately 39.4 million square feet of gross leasable area (“GLA”), including 230 wholly owned properties totaling approximately 35.2 million square feet of GLA across 49 states and Puerto Rico, and interests in 23 joint venture properties totaling over 4.2 million square feet of GLA across 13 states.

If you think about seeing the forest instead of just seeing the trees, a Sears liquidation means that Seritage's equity is worth much less than $40 per share. Besides some of the larger discount retailers that are doing well, like TJX (NYSE:TJX) or Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) or Burlington (NYSE:BURL), aren't exactly briskly growing their overall store fleets. In other words, there aren't nearly enough natural peers that would have much business need or desire for most of the Sears properties.

Therefore, most mall REITs will have to invest the capital to repurpose them. So, at least in the short term, unless Seritage can raise a substantial amount of equity, its stock price looks vulnerable and potentially like a good short.

Risks

Shorting Seritage is already a crowded trade as 10 million out of a total float of 37 million shares have been sold short, as of September 28, 2018. Also, at face value, Eddie Lampert's ESL appears to only own 2.27 million shares of SRG (see here). However, if you read the 10-K more closely, you learn that ESL owns 36.2% of the Seritage "Operating Partnership units."

ESL owns approximately 36.2% of the Operating Partnership units, with the remainder of the units held by the Company. In addition, ESL will have the right to acquire additional Operating Partnership units in order to allow it to maintain its relative ownership interest in Operating Partnership if Operating Partnership issues additional units to the Company under certain circumstances, including if we issue additional equity and contribute the funds to Operating Partnership to fund acquisitions or redevelopment of properties, among other uses. In addition, ESL will have the right to require the Operating Partnership to redeem its Operating Partnership units in whole or in part in exchange for cash or, at the election of the Company, Class A common shares, except as described below.

Source: SRG FY 2017 10-K (pg. 18)

So Eddie will fight tooth and nail to save his interest in Seritage's equity. Therefore, I wouldn't short Seritage unless you were 99% convinced that Sears will file for Chapter 7.

Takeaway

I would argue that Seritage would have the highest collateral damage to a possible Sears Chapter 7 filing. Because Seritage generates significant amounts of income leasing many of its stores to Sears, a Chapter 7 filing would severely impact the company's overall revenue.

Moreover, because of the restrictive covenants designed to protect Berkshire Hathaway's $1.6 billion senior secured loan to Seritage, the company now has a much higher annual interest expense. Again, in the hypothetical event that Sears were to file for Chapter 7, it is highly likely that SRG trips bond covenants and then who knows what would happen. I highly doubt that Mr. Buffett will just waive covenants.

Taking a step back and trying not to miss the forest for the trees, the market, at least in my estimation, appears slow to work out the ripples and negative downstream spillover effects this will have on all mall REITs, notably the weakest players, like the CBLs (CBL) of the world. It isn't so much the direct loss of NOI from Sears stores going dark per se, it is more of the risk associated with way too much square footage hitting the market (think 87 million square feet and remember the Toys R' Us stores are mostly vacant) and what this will mean for the underlying property values, at least at the margin.

Moreover, every retail mall tenant in the country is closely scrutinizing their fleet of stores, when each individual store lease expires, and trying to aggressively push landlords for concessions. Therefore, if Sears were to file for Chapter 7, the weaker REITs, like a CBL, might not make it. Another way to think about it is that the risk to a CBL is that the left side of the balance sheet (the asset values) seem to be shrinking and the right side (the debt) is held constant, therefore the shareholders' equity could get eliminated. That said, I don't recommend shorting CBL in the low $3s, but I definitely wouldn't be long the stock either.

Appendix

Exhibit A - Seritage goes public

Per SRG's FY 2017 10-K:

On June 11, 2015 Sears Holdings Corporation (“Sears Holdings”) effected a rights offering (the “Rights Offering”) to Sears Holdings stockholders to purchase common shares of Seritage in order to fund, in part, the $2.7 billion acquisition of 234 of Sears Holdings’ owned properties and one of its ground leased properties (the “Wholly Owned Properties”), and its 50% interests in three joint ventures (such joint ventures, the “JVs,” and such 50% joint venture interests the “JV Interests”) that collectively own 28 properties, ground lease one property and lease two properties (collectively, the “Original JV Properties”) (collectively, the “Transaction”). The Rights Offering ended on July 2, 2015, and the Company’s Class A common shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange on July 6, 2015.

Source: Seritage FY 2017 10-K

Exhibit B - Number of Properties Leased to Sears

As of December 31, 2017, we leased space at 148 Wholly Owned Properties to Sears Holdings under a master lease agreement (the “Master Lease”), including 76 properties leased only to Sears Holdings and 72 properties leased to both Sears Holdings and one or more third-party tenants. The remaining 92 Wholly Owned Properties include 51 properties that are leased solely to third-party tenants and do not have any space leased to Sears Holdings, and 31 vacant properties. As of December 31, 2017, space at 22 JV Properties is also leased to Sears Holdings by, as applicable, (I) GS Portfolio Holdings II LLC (the “GGP I JV”), a joint venture between Seritage and a subsidiary of GGP Inc.

Exhibit C - Rental Income from Sears

For the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company recognized total rental income of $178.5 million as compared to $186.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2016. The $7.9 million decrease was driven primarily by (I) reduced rental income under the Master Lease of $20.3 million and (II) reduced straight-line rent of $9.2 million, offset by (I) termination fee income of $14.0 million and (II) increased third-party rental income of $7.1 million. Rental income attributable to Sears Holdings was $112.9 million (excluding termination fee income of $19.3 million and straight-line rental income of $0.8 million), or 73.2% of total rental income earned in the period. For the prior year period, the comparable rental income attributable to Sears Holdings was $133.2 million, or approximately 79.5% of total rental income earned in the period. Rental income attributable to third-party tenants was $41.4 million (excluding straight-line rental income of $2.9 million), or 26.8% of total rental income earned in the period. For the prior year period, the comparable rental income attributable to third-party tenants was $34.3 million, or approximately 20.5% of total rental income earned in the period.

Exhibit D - Short Interest

WSJ Short Interest

