Coca-Cola Femsa Down With Problems In Latin America

Coca-Cola Femsa (KOF) is the Coca-Cola bottler for Mexico and much of Latin America. It has had an abundance of problems with unstable governments and weak currencies. It's an interesting stock but finding the bottom is very difficult.

The stock trades for $59.78, there are 210 million shares, and the market cap is $12.55 billion. Earnings we a loss so we can’t use price to earnings ratio. The dividend is $1.75 and the dividend yield is 2.93%.

Sales grew from 147.3 billion pesos ($7.6 billion) in 2014 to 203.8 billion pesos ($10.5 billion) last year. That’s nice top-line growth. Net income was 10.5 billion pesos ($542 million) in 2014 and fell to a loss of 12.8 billion pesos last year ($660 million). Free cash flow was over 22 billion pesos ($1.15 billion) which would put the free cash flow yield at 9.2%. That’s a nice yield.

The balance sheet shows 24.2 billion pesos ($1.25 billion) in cash and 19.1 billion pesos ($986 million) in receivables. The liability side shows 16.7 billion pesos ($862 million) in liabilities and 174.6 billion ($9 billion) in debt. That’s a little heavy on the debt side but the company does produce a lot of free cash flow.

Femsa is present in: Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Central America, Venezuela, and the Philippines. Right off the bat, you can see two big problem spots—Nicaragua and Venezuela. Also Argentina’s peso too. The company sells all the products that you’d think: Coca-Cola, Schweppes, Sprite, Monster, Minute-Maid, Fuze Tea, Fanta, and many other brands popular in Latin America. Femsa is also big into milk, water, and fruit drinks.

The three largest markets are Mexico, Brazil, and the Philippines. In 2017, sales were down 78.8% in Venezuela with the devaluation of the currency. Volumes were down 55.1%. Femsa is laying off 2,000 workers in Venezuela. That’s not good.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (FEMSA) (FMX) owns 47.9% of the stock. I was surprised to see that the Gates Foundation owns a third. You can see that the stock is tightly controlled. Coca-Cola also has a 38% voting shares. I got the idea to write on Coca-Cola Femsa after reading about it in Barron’s.

Five years ago, it only took 13 pesos to buy one dollar. Now, it takes 19.38. The peso has gotten crushed. It was doing poorly even before President Trump began talking about walls and who was going to pay for what. Most emerging market currencies have done poorly. With currency devaluation, cost inputs like sugar and aluminum can rise.

A Morningstar report estimates that Femsa controls 60% of the carbonated soft drinks market in Mexico. It also notes that the parent company owns a chain of convenience stores, OXXO, Coca-Cola Femsa can leverage this with marketing. Femsa represents 13% of Coke’s (KO) global volume. Concentrate accounts for 40% of cost of goods sold. Morningstar has a $74 target price.

Morningstar estimates that revenue growth will average 5% a year for the next few years with 45% gross margins. It then puts on a price to earnings ratio of 22 and an enterprise value to Ebitda multiple of 10. I can see where they get that. Provided that there are no more Venezuelas, Nicaraguas, or currency devaluations. The Morningstar report is excellent and gets into voting shares, something I rarely see in analyst reports yet often dictates a stock’s price.

One nice thing about the stock is that it's traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Also, I'm sure Coca-Cola has pretty tight rules and keeps an eye on things.

Femsa has decided to sell back its 51% stake in the Philippines to Coca-Cola. The company had issues with its labor unions and the sugar tax cut into profits. If I understand the transcript, the agreement cannot exceed a $1.35 billion repurchase. It might be nice to pay down some debt.

Femsa had to shut down its operations in Ciudad Altamirano in Mexico due to harassment from organized crime. That’s pretty scary.

In regards to Argentina, management stated in its last conference call that it will have to begin using hyperinflationary accounting rules. I find this interesting and don’t know much on the subject. Apparently, you have to update everything once a month as the currency changes and also change historical accounting.

I’m not going to buy now but do find Femsa interesting. There is just too much uncertainty. First, you have the weak peso, then Venezuela, then the divestment of the Philippines, and now Argentina and Nicaragua. Yes, you can buy stocks like this when there is uncertainty but this is extreme, in my opinion. Having stated this, keep it on your radar. People in Latin America won’t stop drinking Coca-Cola.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.