Starbucks: I Will Continue To Hold

As someone who has owned Starbucks (SBUX) stock for over two years, I indicated in a previous article in August that I would be watching the company’s developments in the Chinese market closely.

Specifically, I stated that:

1. The new partnership between Starbucks and Alibaba (BABA) would be crucial in expanding the company’s operations while fending off competition from rivals such as Luckin Coffee as well as a drop in third-party orders as a result of stricter government regulations

2. I would ultimately need to see a long-term growth of 10% per year in free cash flow to justify holding the stock long-term

With this being said, the stock has been rebounding nicely in terms of price. We see that SBUX has risen from a low of $48 back in July to $58 at the time of writing:

It appears that sentiment on the stock has been improving, with Wells Fargo recently lifting its price target on the stock to $64 from a prior $60.

When Starbucks reports earnings on November 1st, it still remains to be seen whether the impact on free cash flow will be sufficient to put Starbucks on a path of 10% growth per year in this metric.

However, some developments over the past quarter have given me reason to be optimistic. Specifically, the partnership with Alibaba appears to have been a success so far. For instance, Starbucks is set to expand its delivery service to nine additional Chinese cities this week, and has recently launched Starbucks Delivers to provide online delivery services. The partnership with Alibaba has strategic advantages as it allows the company to expand its footprint at a lower cost than if it were to go it alone, while allowing Starbucks to compete effectively with Luckin Coffee, which has significantly been expanding its footprint in China through online deliveries.

Of course, it was inevitable that Starbucks would face some competition in this space sooner or later. With that being said, I am still optimistic that Starbucks is positioning itself appropriately to wield off competitive threats, and I don’t particularly see the competition posed from Luckin Coffee to be a threat to the combined network of Starbucks and Alibaba for the foreseeable future.

Moreover, Starbucks has been restructuring its operations in Europe in order to allow for a focus on improving margins in the United States and China.

This is a welcome improvement, as the EMEA market is not a major source of profitability for the company, but the operating expenses are significantly disproportionate to operating income. For example, according to the Q3 earnings release, total operating expenses were nearly seven times the total operating income for EMEA, whereas this was just over 3.5 times for the Americas and 4.4 times for China/Asia Pacific:

Americas EMEA China Total operating expenses 3321.9 240.5 1018.4 Operating income 908.7 34.9 234.1 Total operating expenses/Operating income 3.65 6.89 4.35

In this regard, Starbucks is making the right move by streamlining its operations in Europe. In particular, the company is doing this by allowing Mexican-owned restaurant operator Alsea (OTCPK:ALSSF) the right to operate Starbucks’ cafes in France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. By franchising such stores, this allows Starbucks to lower the operating costs associated with running these stores, while still maintaining a European presence in major markets.

In this regard, I see the above developments as potentially being positive news for free cash flow. Expansion in China, coupled with effective ways of streamlining operations to reduce costs have the potential to be an effective strategy for Starbucks, and allow the company to start producing free cash flow once again. I am keeping my eye on earnings on November 1, and a positive surprise in this regard would make me more confident in my decision to continue holding Starbucks.

