Zendesk: Should You Buy After The Recent Drop?

It seems that the more this company sells, the more it loses. This prompts the question, if rising sales won't result in profits, what will?

Despite the recent pullback, over the past 12 months, the shares of Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) are up about 89%. I think they are overpriced at this level and I think investors would be wise to sell if they own the stock or eschew the name if they were considering buying it. I’ll go through my reasoning below by looking at the financial history here and by looking at the stock itself. For those who can’t stand the suspense, I’ll sum up here. The company obviously makes a very popular suite of software, as sales are growing rapidly. Sales growth alone isn’t enough, though, and it’s certainly not enough to warrant these valuations. I think investors who buy at these levels will regret the decision in the coming years.

Background

Zendesk is a software development company that provides SaaS products that are intended to help organizations and their customers build better relationships. The software is built on a modern architecture that allows for tremendous flexibility, allowing the company or its customers to rapidly innovate, adapt the technology in novel ways, and easily integrate with other products and applications. With origins in customer service, the company has evolved a suite of great products that work together to help organizations better understand their customers. The company is focused on the small and medium sized business market.

The company expects operating expenses to continue to increase in absolute dollars, as they must continuously invest in their software in order to broaden the functionality of their existing products and to further integrate these various offerings. In my view, this need to spend more than the company makes into the foreseeable future is troublesome.

Financial Snapshot

In my view, the way you look the financial history here says very much about your attitudes as an investor. If all you care about is sales, you’ll look at the past several years and celebrate. Obviously, most “investors” care about sales in this case, given what’s happened to share price recently. If you’re like me and you’re inclined to insist that the company deliver profits consistently, then you’ll have a much different take on the financial history here.

To my mind it seems that the more this company sells, the larger are its losses. In fact, I ran a correlation on revenue and losses over the past five years and found a very strong (r=-.9) negative relationship between revenue and net income. This prompts the question: If growing revenue won’t make this a profitable enterprise, what on earth will? I mean, it’s not like the company can suddenly eliminate the R&D, sales and marketing, or G&A expenses and expect to remain relevant. It should be said that this trend is lingering, given that revenue in the first half of 2018 was 38% higher than the same period in 2017, while net loss grew by 24%.

The shares outstanding also have grown massively over the past five years. Shares outstanding has grown at a CAGR of about 33% since 2013.

But Wait, There’s More: The Stock

I’ve said on many occasions that a troubled company can be a great investment if the price is right. I think the more you pay for a stream of future cash flows, the lower will be your subsequent returns. It also might be the case that the less you pay for a company, the greater will be your subsequent returns. The problem is that in order to pay a low price, the crowd must have driven the price lower. The investor’s job is to work out whether the problems the crowd is worried about are short term in nature or permanent.

This is largely academic in this case, though, because the crowd has actually driven this company to a ridiculous valuation in my estimation. On the principle that a picture is worth a thousand words, here's a chart of the price to free cash flow.

While Zendesk has certainly been more expensive than it is currently, at 158 times free cash flow, it remains morbidly expensive in my view.

Another way to frame this overvaluation is to conduct a thought experiment and ask what would need to happen to move this stock from the “morbidly overvalued” category to the “reasonably valued” category. Holding stock price and expenses constant, the company would need to grow free cash about 8 fold to make this a reasonably priced investment. Given that’s not likely to happen in the foreseeable future, I think investors who buy at these levels will regret it.

Conclusion

Investors need to remember that the source of all sustainable returns is profits and not revenue. If you own a business that sells products at a loss for an extended period of time, your best course of action is to shut down the business and use the capital elsewhere. For some reason, some public companies can get away with violating this law for extended periods, perhaps because they can access optimistic capital markets. In my view, sooner or later, though, the market will demand profits, and when that day comes, I think investors will be punished. In my view, price and value eventually and inevitably intersect, and I think investors would be wise to get out before price falls to match value.

