Tech Has Fallen: Arista Networks Is A Strong Buy With 50% Upside

Arista Networks (ANET) is a disruptor in the networking industry growing revenues at double digit run rates but trading at only 28 times forward earnings. Shares are a very strong buy with 50% upside in the next twelve months.

Tech Has Fallen

Seeing red sucks. But in the long term, volatility is just noise that doesn’t hurt the portfolio. What it does occasionally do, however, is present attractive entry points in high quality stocks. One such example is that of ANET, which has dropped hard from its highs:

As we will soon see, this selloff has occurred in a name which is a best of breed disruptor in a large market while flowing plenty of cash flow. This is a gift and I am very thankful that tech has fallen.

David becomes Goliath

ANET is a supplier of cloud networking - readers may know that Cisco (CSCO) is generally considered the market incumbent in networking.

The number of server shipments occurring on the cloud and telecom service providers however has already begun to eclipse those of legacy enterprise and on premise networks and is projected to continue to rise moving forward:

(2018 Arista Q2 Presentation)

This creates an opportunity: the old legacy network systems, like that of CSCO, can not handle the high network bandwidth demanded by cloud computing. These legacy network systems are also susceptible to network outages occurring on a total network scale, which is disastrous in cloud computing. Lastly, they are not easily programmable which means that it is difficult to integrate with third party applications for things like network management, automation, orchestration and network services.

Enter ANET and their cloud networks, known as their Extensible Operating System (‘EOS’). Cloud networks are able to connect hundreds of thousands of servers together with predictable bandwidth. EOS is also highly available which means that network outages are isolated and self-healing. In other words, complete network outages are avoided and server uptime is maximized. EOS is highly programmable and thus is integratable with third party applications. Furthermore, their products come with automation and visibility tools which reduce the number of network engineers needed to manage the network, thus reducing the total costs.

(2018 Arista Q2 Presentation)

So we have a product specifically tailored for the cloud while simultaneously providing cost advantages - a total slam dunk.

It is thus no surprise that ANET has been able to consistently take market share from industry incumbent CSCO:

(2018 Arista Q2 Presentation)

ANET offers the kind of product which customers not only keep using, but also continually increase their purchases. We can see below how their top 15 customers have shown in concrete terms how ANET offers very sticky products:

(2018 Arista Q2 Presentation)

This appears to be a market which CSCO has long dominated but now is finally coming under fire from innovative firms like ANET. Their commitment to customer satisfaction and top quality is the exact recipe for financial success, which we analyze next.

Financial Cash Cow

ANET has been growing revenues very rapidly:

Like many software companies, ANET has high gross margins:

(2018 Arista Q2 Presentation)

Unlike many software companies, ANET has deeply positive operating margins:

(2018 Arista Q2 Presentation)

This is a rare combination of high growth and profitability which as we will soon see is also trading at an attractive valuation.

Balance Sheet

ANET has a very strong balance sheet with no long term debt and about $36 million in leasing obligations. ANET also has $1.8 billion in cash and marketable securities - this is almost 10% of their $18.7 billion market cap. ANET has a very clean balance sheet which gives it flexibility for acquisitions and even share repurchases, though I do not think that the latter option is likely to be used by management in the near future.

Valuation

ANET earned $5.35 per share in 2017 and is projected to earn $8.24 this year. This means shares trade at just over 28 times earnings which are growing 50% YOY. Revenues are growing 20-30%, with the latest quarter seeing 28.3% growth. While this earnings multiple is certainly premium to the broader market, the high growth at ANET means that it arguably warrants an even higher multiple. My 12 month price target for ANET is $370, or 45 times earnings. I view this to still be a conservative multiple given the high rate of growth and long growth runway (just look at all the market share it can still take from CSCO). This represents over 50% upside from current levels.

Large Insider Ownership

As we can see below, ANET has large insider ownership especially from their CEO Ullal, and founder and CDO Bechtolsheim:

(2017 ANET 10-K)

It seems rare nowadays to see management teams with large insider ownership at tech firms. In general insider ownership is very positive for the stock because it means that management is extra incentivized to create shareholder value. While it is never a reason to invest in stock alone, I definitely do this as a clear positive for ANET.

Risks

ANET has some large customers such as Microsoft (MSFT) which has accounted for more than 10% of revenues the past three years. While having such a big name customer is a positive as it attracts other customers, I would like to see this concentration go down moving forward.

ANET has been subject to frequently subject to litigation as CSCO has sued them in the past. They have however since settled with CSCO, and have the financial means to fight future court cases.

This is a very competitive space as they are also facing competition from others like Juniper Networks (JNPR). ANET will have to continue heavily reinvesting back in their business to make sure they continue offering a compelling product.

Conclusion

ANET trades at an attractive earnings multiple in spite of very strong growth. Given their high quality product offering and customer satisfaction rates as evident from their repurchase history, ANET looks like a steal only made possible by the market volatility. Shares are a strong buy with 50% 12 month upside.

