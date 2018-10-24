Juniper Q3 Earnings: Cloud Issues

As a result, management lowered \ guidance for Q4 and expects a return to growth in 2019.

But the company has issues with its cloud segment.

Juniper (JNPR) released better than expected Q3 earnings and management is optimistic about 2019. But the company still has issues with its cloud solution. Management revised the Q4 guidance to take these difficulties into account.

The company will communicate about the longer-term outlook during the analyst day in November. But I don't expect any spectacular growth for 2019. The company still has to compete with Arista (ANET) and Cisco (CSCO).

The market values Juniper at a discount compared to Cisco. But considering the better results for Cisco, the current stock price doesn't provide an investing opportunity.

Image source: Juniper

Better than expected Q3 2018 earnings

Revenue, gross margin, and operating income dropped compared to last year. But the company delivered better results than expected.

Source: 8K Q3 2018

A one-time tax benefit disturbed the net income. Assuming a tax rate of 18%, net income would have amounted to $124.6 million. Management highlighted:

“We reported better than expected Q3 results, as continued enterprise strength and better than expected service provider results more than offset weakness in the cloud.

- Source: Q3 2018 press release

Routing, the most important segment from a volume perspective, decreased while switching stabilized.

Source: Q3 2018 press release

Security grew by 8.3%. But this growth corresponds to the security market growth. Thus, while the security growth is encouraging, the company is not gaining market shares in this area.

The table below shows the growth in the enterprise segment while the company is struggling with its cloud solution.

Source: Q3 2018 press release

The decline of the cloud segment is surprising considering the growth of this market.

The cloud issue

During Q2, management announced some deals in the cloud segment would take longer than expected and would not be taken into account in Q3.

With a 28% decline YoY and 11% QoQ, the least I can say is that Q3 results confirmed this statement.

This development is worrying in the context of a growing cloud market. For instance, Arista, with a smaller total installed based and less cross-selling opportunities, grew by 28% in Q2. And Arista guided on a 26% revenue growth for Q3 while generating a net income margin above 20%.

Management indicated the decline in the cloud segment is due to the timing of some deployments from a few big customers.

I want to sort of emphasize the fact that the timing of projects within the major cloud providers is really tied to a very few number of customers. - Rami Rahim, CEO

Source: Q3 2018 earnings call

When questioned by analysts during the Q3 earnings call, management gave more explanation about the cloud challenges. Juniper actually reduced the price per port of its cloud portfolio to maintain market share with the migration to the PTX solution. Management also indicated that the pricing is now stabilized and the PTX migration issues are behind.

Thus, management expects the cloud segment to grow again in 2019.

But considering the current difficulties in the cloud area, management revised the Q4 guidance.

While we were previously expecting Q4 to return to growth on a year-over-year basis, the mid-point of our revenue guidance reflects a year-over-year decline due to the slower pace of expected deployments in Cloud.

Source: Q3 2018 press release

Revised guidance and valuation

The table below summarizes the Q4 2018 guidance.

Source: author, based on company reports

Based on the past quarters, I assume $55 million of share-based compensation (SBC). As I estimate that SBC is a real cost to shareholders, I translate the non-GAAP guidance into estimated GAAP numbers by adding the SBC costs.

Combining the Q4 guidance with the 9M results, I estimate a GAAP net income at about $462.8 million for FY 2018.

The company will provide a long-term outlook during the analyst day on November 9. In the meantime, management indicated revenue would grow again in 2019.

Deferred revenue decreased due to some changes with accounting. With the same accounting standard ASC 605, deferred revenue is up by 1% and 2% for products and services.

Source: 8K Q3 2018

Thus, deferred revenues show moderate growth.

To support the growth, management highlighted, for instance, the development of 400 Gbps products:

Not to be overlooked, we're on the verge of introducing the industry's first 400-gig product and believe we will be well positioned to gain share, as cloud, service provider and enterprise customers look to meet surging bandwidth requirements. - Rami Rahim, CEO

Source: Q3 2018 earnings call

But, as a coincidence (or not), Arista announced 400 Gbps platforms a few hours before Juniper Q3 earnings.

In any case, I don't expect any spectacular growth for 2019.

With this context, I compare the valuation of Juniper and Cisco.

Source: author, based on company reports

We can see the market values Cisco at a premium compared to Juniper. But this premium is justified by the higher net margin and the better growth profile for Cisco.

Thus, from an absolute and relative point of view, the market is not undervaluing Juniper with a PE ratio at 13. The market will have to wait for Q1 2019 results to have a confirmation of the growth for the cloud segment.

Also, management indicated the company would pass the tariff extra costs to the customers. The impact of the tariffs adds uncertainties to the 2019 results.

Conclusion

Despite better than expected Q3 2018 results, the company is still struggling with a declining cloud segment.

Management indicated a return to growth by 2019. But the tough competition from Arista and Cisco represents an important challenge. Also, the moderate growth of the deferred revenue and the lack of competitive advantage, with the 400 Gbps technology, for instance, give me less confidence.

With the cloud issues and the doubt around the growth, the market values the company at a discount compared to Cisco. With a PE ratio of 13, I estimate the stock price is not undervalued considering the modest performance of the company.

Note: To receive real-time alerts about my articles, click on the "Follow" link at the top of this page next to my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.