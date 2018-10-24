Pinduoduo Reveals The Real China Economy

China is not as wealthy as most people think it is.

China is the second-largest economy in the world but it is not as rich as it seems. Here are some facts:

There are only about 28 million Chinese people who declare and pay income taxes. This is astonishing considering that China has 1.3 billion people. According to the Chinese national statistic bureau’s latest report, 1.1 billion people have access to mobile phones in China. The per capita disposable income is 25,974 RMB (about 3,700 USD).

The Real China Story

Most visitors in China don’t see the real China. According to the official statistics, the real Chinese average Joe uses a cellphone under 1,000 RMB, spends 103 RMB on clothing, and consumes about 447 RMB food each month.

It is a misconception that China is a rich country where its people are going aboard to buy luxury products everywhere. Only about 5% of the Chinese population, roughly 65 million people, own passports. These people spent about 215 billion USD aboard in 2016. The disparity in wealth is shocking.

Believe it or not, the real Chinese average Joe probably does not use Alibaba’s Taobao since it doesn’t offer any pants under 30 RMB. On the other hand, Pinduoduo (PDD) offers a Chinese average Joe 8 RMB jeans (including shipping). The sad fact is that if you earned more than 3,500 RMB (about 500 USD) per month, your monthly income would surpass 90% of the Chinese population.

According to PDD’s 6K report, 9.7% users are from first-tier cities and 33.3% users are from second-tier cities. A lot of Chinese people are moving to the big cities from the rural areas. However, moving to the cities does not make the new city immigrants rich immediately, or worse, with larger expenditure, the new city immigrants find that they need to make more money in order to maintain their new lives. Therefore, it is no surprise that these people will look for cheap products.

Now you may wonder: how does Pinduoduo ever make money by offering extremely cheap products with free shipping? Well, Pinduoduo does not make profits. Not yet.

Pinduoduo's Customer Acquisition Secrets

Low Cost of Customer Acquisition

Pinduoduo has the lowest cost of customer acquisition among the big E-commerce platforms. Even its cost per active buyer went up to 54.51 RMB in Q1 2018, the cost is still far better than Alibaba (BABA) and JD (JD). (the cost increase was due to higher advertisement fees)

The secret of low cost per active buyer lies underneath its business model. Instead of direct purchase, group purchase becomes the norm on Pinduoduo.

Whenever you buy a product on PDD, group purchase price is always cheaper (sometimes FREE). But there is a catch: you need to find a dozen people who also want to buy the same product by sharing the product page on Wechat. In other words, Pinduoduo is spreading itself through buyers on every order they make.

Binding With Wechat

Unlike apps that typically require users to set up their own accounts and passwords, Pinduoduo asks users to log in with their Wechat accounts when they open the app for the first time. Hence, the default payment method is Wechat Pay.

Wechat’s registered users are close to 1 billion people. Most Chinese people who own cellphones have Wechat installed on their phones. Binding with Wechat has one great advantage: You do not have to download the PDD App.

PDD's DAU exceeded JD's DAU by the end of Q2 2018.

Pinduoduo users can simply access its products on their most used SMS. One less step usually means more purchases for older and less educated users.

AI As A Catalyst

Pinduoduo’s CEO Huang Zheng once said that “we are the JinRiTouTiao (the largest unicorn startup by market valuation) in the E-commerce world”. The Google ad system locks search engine keywords and pushes advertisements based on keywords. Taobao, similarly, locks your recent searches and pushes you many similar items and some are even better and cheaper.

In Huang Zheng’s eyes, this is very odd. Indeed, why would I want to see similar items after I have bought one already? The more logical AI would send me things that I would buy after the recent purchase.

Pinduoduo has been investing heavily in the AI field to improve its shopping recommendation system. The investment will pay off gradually as more data is collected over time.

Shopping Becomes No-Brainer

This sounds weird but it is the truth. The Chinese consumers are tired of thinking when it comes to shopping. They want to know what the best product is in a given category and they also want to know what everyone else is buying. (So you do not feel as bad when you buy something useless)

Pinduoduo promotes so-called “hot” products and limits SKU. As the CEO mentioned earlier, Pinduoduo learned some tricks from Costco.

With high GMV and limited SKU, Pinduoduo can make most products extremely cheap and attractive by bargaining with the manufacturers. All Pinduoduo's consumers have to do is decide whether they need something because there is not much comparison to do when you shop for a “hot” product on Pinduoduo.

Conclusion

Pinduoduo probably will survive the recent harsh economic period as people tend to spend on cheaper things. For now, I cannot tell what price is good to get in, nor I can tell a very accurate target price. I don't believe anybody can.

However, you are missing out a potential gem if you do not watch it closely.

