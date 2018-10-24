Limelight: 16% Post-Earnings Decline Creates Buying Opportunity

On Oct. 18, Limelight Networks (LLNW) met analyst expectations for the third quarter, which is historically its slowest.

Despite a seemingly strong headline result, the stock received a 16% haircut following the report. Such is the life of a small-cap technology stock, when interest rates are rising and trading volatility is spiking across the globe.

LLNW data by YCharts

While this marks the first time in eight quarters that management did not exceed profit expectations, there was little to dispel the positive outlook I put forth about the company several weeks back. My experience with low-dollar stocks suggests this decline has created a buying opportunity, as Limelight is positioned to deliver solid growth in 2019.

Clearing High Hurdles With Margin to Spare

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.03 a share in the third quarter, which matched the consensus analyst estimate. Revenue increased 7% from the previous year to $49.3 million and exceeded expectations.

One potential negative from the quarter is that Limelight is no longer doing business with two of its previous top-10 customers. In the initial write-up, I mentioned the company was in the process of renegotiating contracts with key customers.

Management believes the capacity can be successfully replaced over time with better pricing and Limelight still managed to expand the gross margin by 30 basis point from the previous year, to 48.7%. The company is keeping a tight lid on costs and lowered its 2018 CapEx guidance by 10% this quarter.

Limelight also generated a record $11.7 million of cash flow from operations in the third quarter, ending with a cash balance of $52.7 million ($0.45 a share). Management has said before that it would consider acquisitions with its growing cash pile.

Augmenting Growth With New Technology

The company’s key product in the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market is its Orchestrate software suite and Akamai (AKAM) is its chief competitor. Limelight said last quarter that average revenue per user $73,800, which management believes may be tops in the industry. Amazon.com (AMZN) remains the company’s largest customer and only one that accounts for at least 10% of total revenue.

With this quarter behind, Limelight the focus shifts toward how management can grow the business in 2019 and beyond. Through this multi-prong approach, the company said on the conference call it’s targeting potential 15% annual revenue growth and 55% gross margin within three years

The first avenue is new products and technologies, such as real-time streaming (RTS) video and edge computing. The company debuted its RTS service in September, which reduces the lag behind live broadcast from the current 30 or more seconds to less than one second.

Another way that Limelight plans to grow over the next several quarters is with strategic partners across the globe. The company generated its first meaningful revenue from a partnership with Tencent is China this quarter.

Management also just inked a deal with Ericsson, which places Limelight directly inside a carrier network for the first time, where Akamai has already been for a while.

The company will be the exclusive software provider for content delivery, while Ericsson has already committed the capital to supply the hardware and capacity. It will probably be a year until meaningful sales are generated from this partnership.

Oversold, Given Attractive Relative and PEG Valuation

Consensus estimates call for Limelight to generate 42% compound annual earnings growth over the next three years. In the meantime, the stock is trading at just 20x expected 2019 earnings of $0.21 a share, which is a discount to the industry median of 26x. Similarly, the company has an enterprise value of 2x expected 2019 revenue of $222 million, compared with the industry median of 3.3x.

Limelight shares had run up 28% in the two months before the latest earnings report, so some give-back was to be expected if management ended its seven-quarter streak of exceeding profit expectations. That said, the company remains on track to deliver significant growth in 2019 and beyond and certainly has room to grow into a higher price multiple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.