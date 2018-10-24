Twitter: The Most Resilient Social Network Could Beat Expectations

Twitter is playing the long game. And that's what you want to see as an investor.

The company has figured out how to make money through advertising and data licensing, which could be a dark horse.

Twitter isn't the fastest-growing social network, but it has staying power and appears to be resilient to regulation.

It's easy to bash Twitter (TWTR).

The stock is expensive on a forward P/E basis when compared to Facebook (FB). And it trades at a pretty lofty P/S ratio of 8.33.

On the other hand, TWTR has ~$6.5B in cash and an acceptable debt load of ~$3B. Not to mention the fact that earnings are growing steadily.

Investor Fact Sheet Q2 2018

The stock price has fallen pretty drastically over the past three months, largely due to regulatory concerns in the fallout of news that Russian hackers interfered in the last U.S. election.

I think this fall in price since June 2017 is warranted. Luckily, I sold most of my shares before it happened. At $45 a share, TWTR seemed just too expensive. It was trading at a P/E of about 60 at the time.

However, today's price might offer long-term investors a bargain. The stock probably won't deliver blockbuster returns this year, but it could surprise investors in the long run.

Let's look at three reasons to invest in TWTR.

1) Twitter has stood the test of time

It's not the fastest-growing social network, but it has staying power and influence over real-world events – faster-growing competitors like Instagram and Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) can't say the same.

Twitter always had real-world influence, all the way back to the so-called "Green Revolution" in Iran, and maybe even before that.

Users flock to Twitter to share their reactions to minor and major events and to see and respond to what thought leaders are saying. It's the only place where regular people and celebrities can interact in real time. And these interactions are usually authentic, not superficial like many posts on Instagram and Snapchat.

That's why I believe TWTR isn't in direct competition with the likes of FB and SNAP. And it's also why I think Twitter won't suffer the same fate as MySpace, which was at its peak for just four years between 2005 and 2009. Twitter has been going strong for 12 years (since 2006).

MAU data, 2010 to 2018, from Statista.

Twitter is older than Snapchat (seven years old) and Instagram (eight years old), but younger than Facebook (14 years old). According to the Lindy Effect, Twitter has a better chance of being around another 12 years than both Snapchat and Instagram.

Nevertheless, critics will rightly point to the fact that it's underperforming compared to other social networks.

Source: Pew Research Center

Still, growth is growth. And the use of one network doesn't rule out the use of another.

Source: Pew Research Center

One of the most common bear arguments against TWTR is that it's going to lose more and more users to more interactive platforms like Instagram and Snapchat, which are preferred by young people. The reasoning seems to be that these platforms offer a more engrossing experience (according to Elon Musk, they offer more "limbic resonance").

But recent reports revealed that Facebook lied to advertisers to convince them to publish more video content. They said video content performs better than text-based content. But it turns out that's just not true. And old-fashioned text might be more effective for engaging with potential customers. And that's what Twitter is (mostly) all about.

Twitter has found a niche in the social media world. The company has prioritized preserving its position as a place for conversation over making lots and lots of money like FB. That's perhaps why they've been able to consistently grow user engagement, which was up 81% YoY in Q2 2018.

TWTR continues to focus on playing the long game. Here's a quote from the Q2 2018 Factsheet:

We continue to invest in improving the health of the public conversation on Twitter, making the service better by integrating new behavioral signals to remove spammy and suspicious accounts and continuing to prioritize the long-term health of the platform over near-term metrics. We also acquired Smyte, a company that specializes in spam prevention, safety, and security.

2) Twitter seems to be getting good at making money

Most investors want to see explosive growth. But steady growth is much more sustainable and leaves more room on the upside for positive surprises.

Free cash flow is increasing at a nice rate, revenues are growing, and DAUs (much more important than MAUs for revenue generation) continue to grow by double digits (11% YoY in Q2 2018).

Q2 2018 Letter to Shareholders

Also, the cost of delivering ads is falling (by 32% in Q2 2018) while ad engagements increase (81% in Q2 2018).

Twitter is all grown up and looks like a profitable company. Can it sustain this winning streak? The next couple of earnings reports will be very interesting.

Q3 may disappoint, but investors already know this: TWTR announced it will increase its workforce by 15%, which could cause expenses to outpace revenue growth in H2 2018. But investors should focus on the long-term outlook, not just Q3 results.

3) Advertising isn't the only way to make money

Data licensing revenue grew from $85M in Q2 2017 to $109M in Q2 2018.

This could be an even more significant source of revenue in the future. It grew even faster than advertising revenues in Q2 2018 (29% YoY vs. 23%).

TWTR hasn't made much noise about its data licensing efforts, probably because they don't want users to be too concerned about data privacy. Data and Enterprise Solutions efforts are only mentioned three times in the Q2 shareholder letter. But watch out because this could be a dark horse revenue generator for the company.

The overall value of Twitter's network, for both advertisers and data miners, grows as it ages. Twitter users are constantly creating a rich dataset that TWTR can sell to a variety of customers interested in using the data to inform investment decisions, public policy, and business strategy.

Conclusion

Twitter remains an important forum for discussing daily events and sharing news. It has an undeniable influence on the world and has been proven to be resilient to government censorship time and time again.

I think the drop in the share price since June 2018 was warranted, to an extent, but the future outlook looks positive and there's a good chance the price will turn around in the near future.

TWTR may not be an exciting investment, but it could surprise investors and turn out to be a strong addition to your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.