Should Investors Square Up?

During the first full week of November, Square (NYSE: SQ) is expected to report earnings. Without a significant recovery, I’m sure investors will be glad to leave October behind and get to this report, as the stock is down significantly. In three of the last four quarters, Square has managed to positively surprise analysts.

For investors trying to figure out if more positive surprises are on the way, I have some good news and bad news. The good news is Square offers strong fundamental growth and may even be taking business from the likes of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). The bad news is the company needs to stop handing out its shares like candy for investors to get the kind of earnings the stock is calling for.

You get a share, you get a share, you get a share

When a company is growing fast, it’s all too common to use stock to attract and retain talented employees. With Square's stock more than doubling in the last year, it’s also not a surprise to see the company use its stock to pay for acquisitions. In each situation, if the company continues to grow quickly, investors are likely to ignore these share increases as a just part of the path the company must take.

When it comes to share-based compensation, in the last quarter alone, Square granted over $52 million in shares as part of its expenses. This wouldn’t seem like a big deal, but keep in mind it was a nearly 32% increase over last year. With this level of activity, over $200 million a year in share-based compensation would be handed out.

Square has also been on an acquisition spree, acquiring multiple companies in the last 12 months. Square’s CEO Jack Dorsey called out the plan to grow the company’s Caviar business multiple times in the last conference call. Caviar is described as an, “easy way to order food from the best local restaurants in cities across the U.S.” Though Caviar is only available in a limited number of cities, Square is focused on expanding this service through acquisitions.

In January, the company acquired certain assets of Entrees On-Trays. By April, Square continued this expansion path by acquiring assets of Zesty. These acquisitions will both expand Caviar’s presence and help with corporate ordering and catering. Also in April, Square bought Weebly, which offers website-building tools. Weebly has been focused on servicing small business and e-commerce companies, which fits well with Square’s core customer base.

Though acquisitions and share-based compensation all par for the course for fast growing companies, the speed of share issuance is concerning. Last quarter, Square’s diluted share count increased by nearly 19% on an annual basis. Over the last six quarters, Square’s diluted shares have increased by more than 10% annually on five separate occasions.

If these acquisitions pay off, and the share-based compensation helps continue Square’s fast growth, then investors will live with the increase in share count. The trouble is, the shares are on the books now whether these transactions pan out or not. If Square is going to grow earnings per share fast enough to keep investors happy, the vast increase in shares needs to slow down.

Cash or Coin?

One piece of good news for Square, is the company that is known for helping businesses accept payments is gaining traction in the personal payments arena as well. Square introduced the Cash App (aka. Square Cash) back in 2015, but until this year, there was little to separate the app from its many competitors.

Not that many years ago, PayPal was one of the few easy ways for individuals to pay each other for transactions. Over the years, Venmo was created, then sold to Braintree, which in turn was acquired by PayPal. Venmo has risen in popularity, in particular among millennials as the service isn’t just a payment option, but also seen as its own social network.

There is also a new risk to the Cash App as some of the largest banks in the country have created Zelle to transfer funds between individuals. The difference between Zelle and other payment options, is Zelle is being built into the founding bank’s existing apps. Zelle also has an advantage of near instant transfer of funds, whereas most of the time the other apps require a wait of at least a day or more.

With this background, the Cash App would seem to be at a significant disadvantage, with around 10 million users compared to nearly 23 million Venmo users. Some estimates predict that Zelle will grow to a larger user base than Venmo this year. However, the Cash App has a trick up its sleeve that the other services don’t presently offer.

In January of this year, the Cash App began to allow users to choose to buy Bitcoin within the app. Though Bitcoin causes significant debate among investors and analysts, Square generated over $37 million in revenue from Bitcoin in the last quarter. The bulls of Bitcoin suggest it is the equivalent to gold or silver, in that Bitcoin has a finite supply. Speculation over this new currency helped drive the value to as much as $20,000, before a massive fall to current levels of about $6,300. Over the last several months, it seems that the falling knife has found some support at current levels.

Though the future of this new currency seems to always be up for debate, the popularity of this choice in the Cash App is beyond doubt. According to Nomura Instinet, recent Cash App downloads grew by 128% year-over-year compared to 74% growth from Venmo. The increase in popularity of the Cash App was specifically tied to user’s interest in the Bitcoin option.

While it’s true that Venmo, PayPal or others could offer Bitcoin as an option in the future, at present the oft-debated currency is giving the Cash App a significant lift. Bitcoin transactions carry razor thin margins, as Square makes only about 1% off millions in sales. However, the sale of Bitcoin for significant profit isn’t Square’s goal. The goal is utilizing Bitcoin to the end of increasing users and engagement.

Can a stock at over 93 times earnings be considered cheap?

I’m sure in the comments below, someone is going to take me to task for the heading of this section but hear me out. Square sells at a forward P/E of over 93 at present so to most, the shares seem expensive. However, a P/E ratio doesn’t exist in a vacuum, and Square’s valuation could be considered as another piece of good news for investors. Suggesting that 93 times earnings is expensive, without looking at the company’s growth rate, is like trying to put together a puzzle without knowing what the completed picture should look like.

Comparing Square’s valuation to PayPal may help to clarify the opportunity some investors might otherwise miss.

Company Forward P/E 5 Yr Projected EPS Growth PEG PayPal 29.5 19.8% 1.5 Square 93.6 54.8% 1.7

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

On the surface, Square seems to be more than fairly valued at least in relation to PayPal. However, there is more to the story than meets the eye. Square’s transaction revenue growth came in at just under 30% in the last quarter, whereas PayPal’s transaction revenue increased by 17%. Though Square’s transaction revenue is a smaller base, 75% faster growth in the company’s core business isn’t something to overlook.

Another metric that investors need to watch is Square’s cash flow. I know many investors are probably wondering what I mean, since Square’s cash flow is currently negative. On the one hand, PayPal’s core operating cash flow over the last three months increased by just under 8%. Square reported negative operating cash flow of $7.4 million, yet this was an increase of almost 41% year-over-year.

The bottom line

Though the significant increase in Square’s share count is a concern, the company is extending its capabilities through acquisition. The popularity of Bitcoin as an option seems to be pushing the Cash App to faster growth. Square’s valuation seems rich, but the company’s underlying fundamentals suggest its true value may not be realized. Investors have been patiently waiting for Square to turn cash flow positive, while investing in future growth.

The company CFO Sarah Friar gave an outline for the back half of the year, that Square anticipates further EBITDA margin improvement. Though Square has challenges, and isn’t without competition, long-term investors looking for a fast growth enterprise should have the company on their short list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.