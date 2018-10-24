Applied Materials In Crosshairs As Semiconductor Revenues Drop And 10.5G Display Factories Are Cancelled

These pushouts are temporary and global semiconductor equipment will increase 7.5% in 2018 and decrease only 2.5% in 2019.

Applied Materials’ (AMAT) FY Q4 ends on October 29, 2018, and the company is expected to report earnings in mid-November. The conference call comes on the heels of:

Major semiconductor equipment competitor Lam Research’s (LRCX revenues dropped 25.4% QoQ and 5.9% YoY in the September quarter.

AMAT downgrades by BofA Merrill Lynch on August 27, 2018, Goldman Sachs on October 10, and Susquehanna on October 23.

I attempted to provide further insight on the BofA downgrade in an August 29, 2018, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Further Insight Into The BofA Merrill Lynch Downgrade Of Applied Materials.”

My focus on that article, which is an important basis for analyzing AMATs Q4 revenues in this article, is based on two issues:

1. AMAT's CEO Dickerson noted in the company's conference call:

“Our fiscal Q4 business outlook calls for semiconductor systems revenue to decline by about 4% year-over-year with non-GAAP earnings to increase by about 3% year-over-year at the midpoint to $0.96. From what I can see today, semiconductor systems revenue will be flat to slightly higher sequentially in Q1. Fiscal 2018 remains on track to be another record setting year for Applied Materials, and we expect each of our major businesses to deliver strong double-digit growth."

2. AMAT has been losing share to competitors and underperforming the overall semiconductor equipment market, as illustrated in Table 1.

The overriding theme of the downgrades mentioned above is reduced spending by memory suppliers. I presented a detailed analysis on the relationship between memory and equipment in an October 17, 2018, Seeking Alpha article entitled “The Disconnect Between Memory Chip Output And Processing Equipment Sales: Part 2, Equipment.”

DRAM capex spend pushouts by Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) were largely to blame for a QoQ revenue drop by Lam Research in the recent September quarter.

NAND capex pushouts may be next in 2019 if Samsung's operating margins continue to drop.

Samsung Electronics already said the addition of 20,000-30,000 wafers/month of DRAM capacity at the Pyeongtaek plant’s second floor will be postponed to 2020 in order to maintain profitability along with strategic inventory controls

It's important for readers to realize that DRAM pushouts are largely impacting AMAT and LRCX. This is due to the use of multiple patterning in DRAMs because DUV immersion lithography used by Samsung, SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL), and Micron Technology (MU) has reached its limits and companies are using multiple patterning processes, primarily LELELE (Lithography–Etch-Lithography-Etch-Lithography-Etch to migrate to the 1ynm process (SSNLF), and 1xnm process (HXSCL and MU). Thus, the migration to smaller dimensions on a DRAM chip demands the purchase of more etch equipment.

I discussed in a March 30, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled “The Switch To ASML's EUV Lithography Will Impact The Entire Semiconductor Supply Chain” how the move to EUV lithography will eliminate the multiple patterning in semiconductor production.

Is it any wonder why Samsung and SK Hynix are stepping up DRAM EUV technology R&D? Where's MU?

Chart 1 presents billings for North American semiconductor equipment suppliers for 2015 to 2018. The impact of the Samsung pushouts is clearly illustrated in the 2018 curve (yellow), which has diverted 2018 revenues from seasonal trends since June 2018.

Chart 1

Chart 2 presents a similar chart for Japanese equipment companies for the same period. Note that 2018 (yellow line) is following seasonal trends.

Chart 2

There are four major etch companies – AMAT (U.S.), LRCX (U.S.), Tokyo Electron (Japan) and Hitachi High Technologies (OTC:HICTF) (Japan). According to The Information Network’s report “Plasma Etching: Market Analysis and Strategic Issues,” Lam Research dominated the market followed (in decreasing order) by Tokyo Electron, AMAT, and Hitachi High Technologies.

Investor Takeaway

AMAT’s CEO Dickerson declared the company’s most recent FY Q3 earnings call that its Q4 semiconductor business would decline by about 4% year-over-year. In Q4 2017, AMAT reported semiconductor revenues of $2,431 million. A 4% increase would mean revenues of $2,528 million in Q4 2018 YoY. In Q3 2018, AMAT reported revenues of $2,748 million. The Q4 estimated revenue would mean a drop of only 8.0% QoQ.

LRCX reported revenues dropped 5.9% YoY and 25.4% YoY. Based on the data in Table 1 and additional market share losses and underperformance, AMAT’s guidance of -8% YoY is implausible.

A major question remains - is this a one-quarter phenomenon or the start of a down cycle that will extend into 2019? Goldman Sachs cut semiconductor equipment estimates after checks showed that the market could be underestimating the size of the cyclical downturn due to memory weakness.

I contend the NAND memory market is exhibiting short-term weakness and DRAM market not exhibiting any weakness except for PC slowdowns brought about by Intel's (INTC) CPU shortage. In my October 12, 2018, Seeking Alpha article entitled "The Disconnect Between Memory Chip Output And Processing Equipment Sales: Part 1 Memory Chips," I refuted the reasons presented by DRAMeXchange that DRAM prices will drop 5% in Q4.

I view these pushouts of memory equipment as a temporary issue so that the overall semiconductor equipment market will increase 7.5% in 2018 but decrease only 2.5% in 2019.

