PayPal: It's A Buy

With one out of every four actions taken by users on the Venmo app being monetized, I see overall payment volumes growing from here.

Based on a projected 20% growth in free cash flow per year, a target price of $129 would mean significant upside from the current price of $84.

Back in August, I made the argument that PayPal (PYPL) could see more upside than I had originally anticipated.

Specifically, I argued that while I was originally hesitant on PayPal’s prospects due to slow growth in free cash flow, the rise in earnings and net income by nearly 30% from 2017 was quite encouraging. Moreover, free cash flow had also been artificially lower as a result of the U.S. Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017.

However, recent earnings performance has been very encouraging for this company. For instance, earnings per diluted share are up by 26% to $0.58. While free cash flow did decrease slightly by 8% to $772 million, revenue and earnings growth still continued to remain robust:

Source: PayPal Third Quarter 2018 Results

With this said, we have seen that the stock price has not seen any upside since August, descending to a level of $84.78 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

So, what’s happening on the price front? Is this simply profit-taking on the part of investors? If it is, it is hard to see how this would necessarily be related to PayPal’s earnings performance specifically. As one example, while Venmo did struggle initially to add to the company’s bottom line, total payment volumes did grow by 78% to $17 billion.

It seems more likely that PayPal has been gripped by the market contagion that has fueled a sell-off of U.S. equities more generally, based on concerns of overvaluation. For instance, we see that since last month, PayPal is down by 3.90% while the S&P 500 is down by 4.34%:

Source: investing.com

In this regard, I see a clear disconnect between price action and PayPal’s fundamentals, and would take this as an indication that this stock could be a buy at the current level.

When I analyzed PayPal’s free cash flow previously, I estimated that the company could have a five-year target price of $129, which would mark a 52% upside from the current price of $84.78.

Source: Author's Calculations

Specifically, I anticipate that this is the point at which investors will start to see significant growth from Venmo in terms of its contribution to overall payment volume.

Currently, it is reported that one out of every four actions taken by users on the Venmo app can be monetized, with payment volume on the Venmo app itself growing by almost 80 percent for the second quarter in a row. Should this trend continue, then I see it as very plausible that payment volume for Venmo will grow to a significantly larger proportion of PayPal’s overall payment volume.

Taking this into account, I see no rational explanation for the sell-off, other than market contagion is leading U.S. equities lower, and PayPal has simply been a casualty of this trend. My view is that PayPal is trading at an attractive price given its growth performance, and I would rate the stock a buy at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.