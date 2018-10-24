Motorhome Retirement Drives To Illinois For Dividends

In my first article, I discussed our plan to retire early and the strategies and portfolios we plan on using in the endeavor. The portfolios are:

The “Permanent Portfolio”

A Value Portfolio

A Dividend Growth Portfolio

A High Yield Portfolio

I wanted to get out a notification of a potential opportunity for the Dividend Growth Portfolio before ITW announces 3rd quarter 2019 earnings on October 24th.

ITW Strategy

Dividend Aristocrat, Illinois Tool Works (ITW) is a diversified industrial company that operates in 7 business units, Welding, Construction Products, Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement, and Polymers & Fluids. In 2012 ITW launched a strategy to generate growth and increase margins. This has four strategic principles and a three-point business model.

The strategic principles are best described by the graphic below

Source: ITW 2017 Annual Report. The three-point business model:

80/20 Front to Back Process – How they operate. Satisfy the large and profitable customers and minimize the complexity and distractions of small customers. Essentially, to focus on the 20% of the business that generates 80% of the returns Customer-Back Innovation Approach – How they innovate. They position themselves as the go to problem solvers for their “80” customers. Decentralized, Entrepreneurial Culture – How they execute. They also called it “Flexibility Within a Framework”. Individual unit managers are given the requirement to plan to improve year over year. Otherwise managers are given the autonomy to customize their approach for maximum impact.

From the inception of the strategy until 2017, the results have been outstanding.

Operating Margins have increased from 15.9% in 2012 to 24.4% in 2017.

After tax ROIC has increased from 14.5% in 2012 to 24.4% in 2017.

EPS CAGR from 2012 – 2017 was 15%.

Dividend per share CAGR from 2012 -2017 was 15%.

At implementation of the strategy ITW had margins in line with their peer group. In 2017 their margins far exceeded the peer group.

Source: ITW 2017 Annual Report.

2nd Quarter earnings

On July 23rd, ITW reported 2nd quarter 2019 earnings. They showed 7% increase in revenue or which 4% was organic. EPS was up 17% YOY. Operating margin was improved at 24.3%

Source: ITW Q2 2018 Earnings Announcement and Call Slides.

The first half of the year had a 20% EPS growth as depicted below.

Source: ITW Q2 2018 Earnings Announcement and Call Slides.

Underlying demand trends remained strong as evidenced by all 7 business segments in major geographies, delivering positive organic growth in the quarter.

Source: ITW Q2 2018 Earnings Announcement and Call Slides.

Source: ITW Q2 2018 Earnings Announcement and Call Slides.

Source: ITW Q2 2018 Earnings Announcement and Call Slides.

Source: ITW Q2 2018 Earnings Announcement and Call Slides.

They went on to say that they are seeing raw material price increases. Their mitigation strategy is to pass these increases to customers on a 1:1 basis so while they will affect margins, it will not affect EPS.

Any tariff pressure is mitigated by a “produce where sold” strategy. The one headwind that is having a negative effect is currency exchange.

The currency exchange is expected to have a negative $0.12 EPS in the second half of 2019. Because of this they lowered full year 2108 guidance $7.50-$7.70 for EPS down from $7.60-$7.80. Even though this is still projecting 15% EPS growth, the market reacted with a 6% plunge.

Source: ITW Q2 2018 Earnings Announcement and Call Slides.

Source: Seeking Alpha Charts

ITW recovered a bit before beginning to fall again during all the recent market volatility. I decided to take a look at the valuation to see if it was time to establish a position.

A look at valuation

The first thing I looked at was an average PE comparison. Forward PE (2018) is 16.8 and forward PE (2019) is 15.2. Over the last 10 years the average PE is around 17 so by this it appears slightly undervalued.

Next, I conducted my discounted cash flow analysis. I came up with a range of 100 to 136 range for value.

Source: Author Spreadsheet.

On the left side of the chart is the DCF based on EPS. I typically use a 15% discount rate. Sometimes I end up with a different rate but I always start at 15%. The calculation for Future value is the strict DCF calculation. This number is significantly under the market price in almost all situations. The reason for this is that using a 15% discount rate and a 5 % terminal growth rate corresponds to and ending PE of 10. The DCF calculates a current value for ITW of $103. I use a hybrid DCF to moderate this figure a bit. I assume an appropriate PE for the stock undergoing the analysis. Typically, 15 is the maximum future PE I will assume. The hybrid DCF computes a current value of $136 for ITW. (Note for both sides of the chart, values calculated in the tan shaded areas are future values and in the red are discounted values).

On the right side of the chart there is a strict DCF based on dividends and a hybrid DCF value. The computations reveal $113 and $119 respectively. By dividend DCF, ITW is a little overvalued. I use a 6% premium to the 10-Year Treasury rate when conducting DCF based on dividends.

Dividend analysis

While I consider them absolutely necessary for me to be a successful investor, there are a lot of assumptions in a DCF calculation so I consider them ballparkish at best. I look at some other metrics when considering a purchase.

Payout Ratio. In the case of ITW it is around 44%-50% typically and 2018 and 2109 do not appear to be an exception to this. This ratio gives room for the dividend to grow at least the rate of EPS. It also gives them room to continue increases if earnings growth slows for a year or two.

Dividend growth rate. Since implementation of the strategic principles and business model in 2012 the CAGR of the dividend is a better than 14%. While doing this, they have maintained the payout ratio in the 44%-50% range. This last increase of 22% actually dropped the payout ratio from 48% to 44%. I believe there are a few more years of exceptional dividend growth ahead before it drops to mid-single digit increases.

The yield for ITW has been around 2% last 10 years or so and now it is over 3%.

ITW has increased dividends for 43 years, making it a Dividend Aristocrat.

ITW has bought back $4.6 Billion in shares since 2015 and recently increased the buyback authorization to $9 billion total.

The the stock is no worse than fairly valued (and probably undervalued), the dividend metrics are very good to outstanding and ITW is buying back shares. Therefore, GrayBeard Retirement established a ¼ position at $128.21 in the Dividend Growth portfolio.

Today I discussed the 2Q2018 earnings report for ITW and the subsequent buying opportunity it provided by analyzing valuation and dividend metrics.

This is not investment advice. This is only a review of what we are doing with our situation. Your situation is different and will call for a different plan and a different investment portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ITW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.