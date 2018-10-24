Independence Realty Trust: The Top Bargain In Multifamily

The balance sheet is in strong shape and the valuation is cheap relative to peers, creating a wide margin of safety.

IRT actively manages its portfolio in order to target properties with the best market fundamentals and produce outsized investor returns.

Independence Realty Trust (IRT) is an actively managed multifamily REIT concentrated in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. Due to its strong and stable growth runway, healthy balance sheet, and relatively cheap valuation, I believe it is the top bargain in the publicly traded multifamily real estate sector today.

Strong And Stable Growth Runway

With over 15,000 apartment units, IRT enjoys considerable economies of scale, facilitating accretive acquisition-fueled growth. This enables it to leverage its fixed costs to minimize incremental expenses for new acquisitions while also using its pricing power to drive down management, maintenance, utilities, and construction costs. Furthermore, the diversification that comes from such a large and fairly geographically diverse portfolio creates income and growth stability for shareholders.

Another quality that gives this REIT a strong and stable growth runway is the fact that it targets Class B properties (71% of the portfolio) in markets with strong employment and population growth, barriers to new construction, and favorable rent vs. buy dynamics. These market qualities should help maintain a strong and growing rental demand for apartment units, pushing growth steadily higher with limited downside risk.

Furthermore, Class B properties are the most stable growers in multifamily real estate. During economic booms, the loss of tenants upgrading to Class A properties and single-family homes is offset by new tenants upgrading from Class C properties. Recessionary periods see new cost-cutting tenants from Class A and single-family homes to offset the exodus of tenants moving to Class C properties.

A third reason why the growth runway is strong and stable is that it is not as dependent as some REITs on new acquisitions to sustain growth. This is especially important given the fact that its acquisition market criteria is highly selective and rising interest rates and shrinking cap rates is making it increasingly difficult to acquire properties acretively on a risk-adjusted basis. Instead, it is focused on extracting significant growth over the next several years from a recently acquired property portfolio by engaging in value-add operations.

Finally, the recent internalization of management is also viewed as a bullish indicator for future results as it cuts costs and increases alignment of interest. This should diminish the tendency to issue new equity in order to grow the portfolio and increase management fees. Additionally, the dilutive impact of the massive new equity issuance to purchase the value-add portfolio should decline in the coming quarters as renovation and redevelopment investments into these properties begins to yield additional cash flows (at a forecast return of 20% on invested capital). Combined, these factors should result in mid single-digit FFO/share growth over the next several years (5% growth forecast by analysts in 2019).

Healthy Balance Sheet

Thanks to its healthy balance sheet, IRT should have plenty of liquidity to finance its growth investments. Increased interest rate costs will be minimal since 96% of debt is locked in at fixed rates. Furthermore, the next significant debt maturity is not until 2021, with the vast majority of debt not maturing until 2023 and beyond. This will give management plenty of time to complete value-add operations and use the significantly increased cash flow to pay down and refinance the debt as it matures.

While debt to assets currently sits at just over 50%, management is focused on using its strong liquidity, reduced emphasis on acquisitions, and expected growth in cash flows to further deleverage into the low 40% range. As this debt paydown occurs, it should further improve IRT's perceived safety and result in share price appreciation.

Compelling Valuation

Despite its solid fundamentals and optimistic outlook, IRT looks very cheap compared to quality peers:

IRT Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

It even looks cheap compared to multifamily REITs with high leverage levels. Though BRG's dividend yield surpasses IRT's, it is actually more expensive as it has much higher P/FFO and payout ratios.

IRT Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

While the primary reasons for this discount are due to IRT's recent share issuances and higher leverage than higher quality peers, both of these problems are short term in nature. As the company begins boosting cash flows from the investments that it issued shares to purchase, the dilution will turn into accretion. Furthermore, the leverage levels will subside as cash flows are used to retire debt while also increasing EBITDA.

With above-average growth, minimal short to medium-term financial obligations, a conservative market strategy, and stable property portfolio, IRT's well-covered dividend yield is highly attractive. Combining the projected growth rate with the yield, this stock could provide solid double-digit returns with less risk than many other REITs with a comparable yield (such as retail).

Investor Takeaway

IRT - despite its stable business model and healthy debt maturity profile - is selling at a very attractive valuation, offering investors a well-covered dividend yield that is near the top of the multifamily sector alongside a solid growth profile. The downsides here are that debt still remains higher than many of its more richly-valued peers and the company has a recent history of issuing a significant amount of equity, thereby diluting existing shareholders.

However, management is taking an axe to its leverage levels and should only hasten that progress as investments in value add apartments begin to cash flow. Furthermore, with a reduced outlook for acquisition-fueled growth, new equity issuances should subside. With a forward growth rate plus dividend yield above 12%, IRT is the best bargain in the publicly-traded multifamily real estate sector.

