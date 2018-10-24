Freeport-McMoRan: First Look At Q3 Earnings

The stock dropped materially, and the valuation looks decent even if we take into account the upcoming transition year at the Grasberg operations.

At the beginning of this month, the market did not react much to Freeport-McMoRan’s (FCX) announcement on the divestment agreement with the Indonesian state-owned Inalum. There was a reason for this – the announcement provided no clarity on key topics. Since that time, Freeport-McMoRan shares kept falling amidst general market weakness and ultimately reached levels not seen since June 2017:

However, this trend may be broken since Freeport now has another catalyst – the company just reported its quarterly earnings. In the third quarter of this year, the company had revenues of $4.9 billion and GAAP earnings of $0.38 per share, higher than analyst estimates on both fronts. The key to this performance were higher sales on both copper (1.04 billion pounds vs expectation of 970 million pounds) and gold (837,000 ounces vs expectation of 700,000 ounces) fronts. This led to operating cash flows of $1.25 billion in the quarter. As a result, the company’s financial position appears strong, with $4.6 billion of cash on the balance sheet and $11.1 billion of long-term debt.

Now that we’ve gone through “obligatory” numbers, it’s high time to turn our attention to catalysts that move the stock. Most recently, Freeport’s shares have been plagued by two questions: 1) will U.S.-China trade war lead to a big drop in copper price and, therefore, Freeport’s earnings? and 2) will the Indonesian saga ever end, and the company gets the contract that ensures its mining rights up to 2041?

Recently, we’ve seen some stability in the copper price after the rapid downside in the second half of summer. In my opinion, the same factors that were pushing copper to $3.30 per pound are still in play now. The world economy is growing, and it needs copper. The U.S.-China trade war may slow down the world’s economy growth, but it is highly unlikely that it will take this growth into negative territory. Sure, China is the major source of copper demand, but it appears to be somewhat resilient to the ongoing struggle. Interestingly, copper did not react to the latest downside move in the U.S. market which also hurt oil prices. I see it as a sign of strength and those players that wished to panic and capitulate have already done this in August.

On the Indonesian front, there’s no big news: “The transaction, which is expected to close in late 2018 or early 2019, is subject to certain conditions, including the issuance of the IUPK in a form acceptable to FCX and PT Inalum; resolution of environmental regulatory matters satisfactory to the Indonesian government, FCX and PT Inalum; various other Indonesian regulatory actions and approvals; and receipt of customary approvals from international competition authorities.”

In short, the same problems remain, including the resolution of environmental matters and “other regulatory actions and approvals” that typically present headaches for mining companies around the world.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The next year will be a transition year at Grasberg operations (assuming all goes well with the Inalum deal), and this transition will lead to a decrease in cash flows and earnings as evident from analyst estimates presented above. That said, Freeport trades at 13 forward P/E after the recent downside – a normal valuation. But if we keep in mind that this is the valuation for the worst year to come and that the results will be back to normal levels after the transition year, the valuation appears lucrative. I’d also count on major support at the $11 - $12 area on the weekly chart. I have a strong belief that technicals do have a material say on shorter timeframes.

In my opinion, the stock should rebound from the current low levels due to valuation and the upcoming resolution of the Indonesian matters (the market will likely react on it only after the full deal is presented to the public and signed because there were too many false hopes during the years of this soap opera). However, speculators with shorter timeframes should closely watch the general market action, as further sell-off across the market will likely impact Freeport shares regardless of fundamentals.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FCX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.