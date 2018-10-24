Fiat Chrysler Is Driving Toward Paying A Dividend

A merger and acquisition that really didn't make much noise due to the recent market sell off was that of Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), divesting its components business, Magneti Marelli. The Magneti Marelli deal was rumored by analysts to be somewhere in the $5-$6 billion range. With the sale proceeds now estimated around $7.1 billion, this is a great windfall for shareholders of at least $1-$2 billion over what analysts believed was a fair price. What will FCAU do with this extra cash? I believe a dividend will be coming soon and will share a few reasons why below.

Fiat Chrysler, which hasn’t paid a dividend since it was brought together in 2014, could now consider rewarding its long-term shareholders. The sale of the component maker could provide FCAU with more than $2 billion in dividends, according to Joel Levington, a senior credit analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “The transaction recognizes the full strategic value of Magneti Marelli and is another important step in our relentless focus on value creation,” Mike Manley said in the statement released by Fiat Chrysler. FCAU continues to spin off businesses that aren't related to its core competence of building the best Jeep SUV's and Ram trucks.

As of June 30, FCAU stated in its financials that it has over $16.82 billion euros on hand. Lets take a look at a quick snapshot of FCAU's balance sheet ratios without the new capital.

Total Cash (mrq) 16.11B Total Cash Per Share (mrq) 10.39 Total Debt (mrq) 19.06B Total Debt/Equity (mrq) 72.17 Current Ratio (mrq) 0.82 Book Value Per Share (mrq) 16.89

When you factor in another $6 billion euros, it doesn't take a financial engineer to see Fiat Chrysler could pay down more long-term debt obligations, or issue a small dividend to its shareholders in 2019. On the last call before Sergio's sudden passing, he hinted to analysts that a dividend payout could be coming. If FCAU doesn't elect to start a dividend, the company will have roughly over $20 billion in cash on hand. If the economy is slowing, this will really buffer FCAU's capital position the next few years, if they elect to not issue a dividend.

Fiat Chrysler and its management team could certainly create some much needed buzz for its stock which has been drastically under-performing as of late.

When investors consider purchasing a stock, a major factor that is considered is whether it pays a dividend. Many investors believe if a company pays a dividend, the company is in relatively good financial health. Professional investors understand this many times can be misleading or inaccurate, but shareholders enjoy being cut a dividend check for owning shares. One more rumor being reported is that FCAU is considering a one time special dividend payment to its shareholders after the recent sale. This would make more sense considering where FCAU's current debt obligations are and the management teams aggressiveness to take down the its debt on hand.

Ratings Agency Moody's also is more hopeful on FCAU's current financial outlook with this recent statement, "FCA's outlook change to positive reflects the continued improvements in its credit metrics since our last upgrade in March this year," Moody's Senior Vice President Mr. Falk Frey said of the upgrade. "In case these metrics can be sustained even in periods of weaker demand and rising headwinds from higher raw material costs, rising interest rates and tarriff changes, this could result in an upgrade of FCA's ratings within the next 12-18."

The rating agency currently has a Ba2 speculative-grade rating on the company's $16.4 billion in debt. However, this doesn't include now the new $7.1 billion in cash the company will be receiving in early 2019 when the deal is complete. Whatever direction management decides to drive down, $7.1 billion in new cash will be looked at more favorably in whats setting up to be a challenging 2018-2019 economy.

Disclosure: Ortner Captial consults clients who currently own FCAU common stock. Past performance is not a guarantee of future performance, and this article represents no advice on to buy or sell the security.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.