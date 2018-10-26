PagSeguro - Fintech Disruptor Taking 'Swipes' At Brazilian Banking Sector

Introduction

With the recent rise in interest rates, questions about future global growth, and historically higher valuation multiples in recent years for U.S. listed stocks, investors are beginning to look globally, at both developed and emerging markets, for growth opportunities which may be more reasonably valued. We believe PagSeguro (PAGS), a Brazilian-based provider of financial technology solutions to micro-merchants and small/medium businesses, checks both the growth and valuation boxes investors are looking for within emerging market stocks.

Growth Prospects

PagSeguro’s current and future growth prospects are supported by regulatory changes in the R$1.8T ($487B) Brazilian micro-merchant and small/medium business payment processing market as well as an underpenetrated, yet growing, digital payment market relative to developed economies. The company’s primary source of revenues today is derived from the “take rate”, or percentage, it receives from transactions processed on the company’s end-to-end payment ecosystem. In future years the company believes there is an opportunity to deliver new services to its growing active merchant base which could offer higher margin fee-based revenues.

Total payment volumes (TPV) processed by the company have grown >100% in the last six quarters. In 2017, the company grew revenues 122% year-over-year, and in its most recent quarter, revenues continued to accelerate at a year-over-year pace of ~80%. In 2018, the company is projected to exceed $1B in total revenues, with our estimate of $1.18B, equaling growth of 73% versus 2017. Often robust growth in revenues can limit near-term profitability, however in 2017 PagSeguro nearly doubled reported GAAP EBIT margin to 27% and we expect the company to further expand its operating margin on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis in 2018 and beyond.

While reported growth in revenues and profitability have outpaced prior investor expectations in 2018, the company’s stock has remained volatile since its IPO in January. Valuation remains subdued relative to other global payment companies such as PayPal (PYPL), MercadoLibre (MELI) or Square (SQ). Currently, PagSeguro trades at a FY19E forward P/E of ~21x, assuming our estimate of $1.50 in non-GAAP earnings per share, compared to public payment comps trading at an average of ~51x, excluding outlier MercadoLibre (MELI).

IPO Filing of StoneCo Ltd.

In addition to the potential valuation disconnect to public payment companies, we believe the recent IPO filing of competitor StoneCo. Ltd. and its proposed valuation suggest the market may be undervaluing PagSeguro’s future growth prospects. While StoneCo. Ltd. is growing rapidly off a smaller revenue base, PagSeguro is outperforming its competitor in nearly all major operation metrics. As an example, quarterly total payment volume processed by PagSeguro in 2Q16 was nearly half of StoneCo. Ltd. However, based on data provided in StoneCo. Ltd. registration statement suggesting 3Q18 TPV levels of R$21.8B, and our estimate for PAGS 3Q18 TPV value of R$20.6B, the companies are now nearly equal. This metric suggests PAGS is growing quarterly TPV at a much faster rate than its higher-valued competitor StoneCo. Ltd.

We would note that since the October 16, 2018, updated registration filing statement for StoneCo Ltd.’s upcoming initial public offering, shares of PagSeguro have increased ~12% (PAGS share price closed at $27.69 on Oct. 15, 2018). We believe the recent rise in the company’s shares following the updated registration statement from competitor StoneCo. Ltd. is due primarily to investors noting the disconnect in valuation. We believe that over the next 6-12 months shares of PagSeguro have the potential to increase as much as 50-100% based on the average public payment company valuation, and/or the current multiples implied for StoneCo. Ltd. based on the mid-range of the anticipated IPO pricing of $22 per share.

A Note on Risks

While PagSeguro faces typical business-based risks such as execution, competition, and end market growth, the company also has additional risk associated with its exposure to an emerging market economy such as Brazil. Risks related to political uncertainty, currency fluctuation, potential future regulation, and macroeconomic conditions are much more prevalent in emerging markets versus more developed economies. We believe investor concern regarding political stability based on upcoming Brazilian Presidential elections have contributed to what we view as a restrained valuation of PagSeguro.

Market Share Growth Potential

Balancing both risks and opportunities for PagSeguro we believe shares remain undervalued. In our opinion, the company is only in the early innings of what we see as a multi-year growth opportunity. Even with the significant reported revenue growth in recent years, as of June 30, 2018, the company has only captured about 3% of the R$1.8T ($487B) micro-merchant and small/business payment processing market in Brazil. We believe given its differentiated offering relative to bank-owned incumbents and focus on the previously underserved micro-merchant and small/business market, the company could capture as much as 10% TPV market share by the end of 2020.

Investors looking to diversify into international growth opportunities, at a reasonable valuation, should look to PagSeguro as a fundamental component of a globally diversified portfolio.

Company and Market Background

PagSeguro is a Brazilian-based digital payment company founded in 2006. Initially, PagSeguro was launched as an online payment platform by parent company Universo Online S.A. (UOL) to support the growth of e-commerce transactions in Brazil. Following regulatory rollbacks (see pg 5 of StoneCo registration statement) in 2013 by the Brazilian Central Bank, disruption occurred in the Brazilian payment processing market. Previously, Cielo (OTC: OTCPK:CIOXY) (owned by Banco Bradesco/Banco do Brasil) and Redecard (owned by Itau Unibanco, NYSE: ITUB) held exclusive rights to process Visa/Mastercard transactions in Brazil, effectively equaling a market duopoly, creating significant barriers to entry for any new competition. With the changes in regulation new entrants such as PagSeguro, StoneCo. Ltd., MercadoLibre, and others were able to enter the R$5.1T ($1.4B) Brazilian payment processing market. Following the Central Bank decision, PagSeguro expanded from online payments into point of sale (POS) payments. By 2016, PagSeguro became the first non-incumbent payment provider to obtain accreditation as an acquirer with MasterCard and Visa. During the same year, PagSeguro became the largest online payment company in terms of total payment volume (TPV), according to data from market research firm Ebit (Webshoppers).

Industry Analysis

According to statistics for the World Bank, Brazil ranks as the eighth largest global economy. When compared to developed economies such as the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.), the Brazilian banking sector is relatively concentrated, ranking 18th globally in market concentration of gross loans, per the World Bank, compared to the U.S. at 36 and the U.K. at 42. However, the penetration of digital payments in Brazil remains low relative to more developed economies, such as the U.S. or U.K. The World Bank published data in 2015, which noted only 32% of the Brazilian population above the age of 15 held a credit card, compared to 60% in the U.S. and 62% in the U.K. The World Bank also noted that debit and credit card payments accounted for 28.4% of Brazilian household consumption in 2015 compared to similar metrics in the United States at 45% and the United Kingdom at 55%.

While penetration of digital payments in Brazil is low compared to developed economies, according to ABECS (Brazilian Association of Credit Card and Services Companies) credit and debit card transaction volume increased at a compounded annual growth rate of 14% from 2010 to 2017. We would note that during the 2010-2016 timeframe Brazil experienced a significant economic downturn, yet by 2016 MasterCard noted that the Brazilian real was one of the three primary revenue billing currencies. Thus, growth in digital payments continued to expand, while the overall Brazilian economy was contracting.

A fundamental driver of future growth opportunities for card acquirers such as PagSeguro is the continued expansion of digital payment usage towards levels of developed economies as the U.S. or U.K. today.

Low Penetration of Digital Transactions in Brazil Implies Multi-Year Growth Opportunities

While new opportunities in payment processing markets due to regulatory changes, and underpenetrated Brazilian digital payment markets, offer an opportunity for end market growth, PagSeguro must still provide merchants with a differentiated offering other than that offered by current incumbents, in order to increase its share of the market opportunity. The company focused on four key factors in its go to market strategy: 1) target micro-merchant and small/medium businesses which had been underserved by the current incumbents, offering a simple online onboarding process 2) allow merchants to purchase POS devices for the cost of a few months rental fee, removing costly recurring fees for smaller merchants 3) allow for use of the company’s payment ecosystem without the need to open a corresponding bank account which typically incurred fees, and 4) utilize both mobile and in-person POS devices for acceptance of merchant payments.

The micro-merchant and SME opportunity represents 35.4% of the R$5.1T ($1.4B) total annual Brazilian payment volumes, or R$1.8T ($487B). According to a survey conducted by PagSeguro in June 2017, nearly 75% of the merchants who owned an entry-level mPOS device, did not accept card payments prior to signing up with PagSeguro. Thus, opportunities to serve new entrants in the payment processing market, not currently utilizing an incumbent offering, provides opportunities for future growth.

PagSeguro Differentiation

Different than incumbents, and other payment processors such as Cielo, Redecard, and StoneCo. Ltd., PagSeguro sells its POS terminals to merchants. Historically, users of POS terminals have been required to pay a recurring monthly rental fee. PagSeguro believes that not charging a monthly rental fee for use of POS terminals provides a benefit to merchants who don’t want to pay fees for products they may not utilize every day.

The ability for merchants to utilize PagSeguro POS terminals without being required to open a fee-based bank account has also provided differentiation relative to competitive offerings. The company’s free digital account provides more-than 30 cash-in methods for merchants to utilize. In addition to being merchants, PagSeguro views its active user base as potential future consumers and allows merchants six ways to “cash-out” from their no-fee digital account. Of these six methods, PagSeguro is collecting fees in some form on four options (transaction fees, interchange fees, and ATM withdrawal fees).

Similar to U.S.-based Square (SQ), PagSeguro initially offered merchants the flexibility of payment processing via smartphones thru the use of its entry-level mPOS device which connects via Bluetooth to the company’s free app installed on the merchant’s smartphone. This allowed smaller merchants a new more inexpensive way to process their customers’ card payments. Over time PagSeguro began to introduce POS terminals which incorporated a higher level of functionality and integration for merchants with more established businesses.

Recent Results

While the company has delivered significant revenue growth in recent years, according to PagSeguro, as of June 30, 2018, the company has captured only ~3% of the estimated R$1.8T ($487B) total payment volume opportunity for micro-merchant/SME transactions. Given bank-owned incumbents Cielo and Redecard still control the lion’s share of the overall Brazilian payment processing market due to prior incumbency, we believe there is significant room for further gains in TPV market share for PagSeguro given its differentiated product offering and targeting of underserved micro and SME merchants. We estimate that by the end of 2018, PagSeguro’s share of the micro-merchant/SME payment processing market may equal ~4%. By 2020, we anticipate that PagSeguro could capture ~10% market share as it further penetrates new underserved customers but may also gain some share against prior incumbents given a more full-service financial offering provided by its free digital account, multiple digital payment solutions, future service offerings, and expansion into lending markets in coming years. If the company were able to achieve ~10% share of the micro-merchant/SME opportunity we estimate by 2020, revenues could potentially grow more than 50% versus our 2018 estimates.

Limited Penetration of Brazilian Micro-Merchant/SME Payment Processing Market Offers Significant Upside Opportunity

Calculating the opportunity for additional market share gains beyond the ~10% we estimate by 2020, assuming the current micro-merchant/SME market opportunity of R$1.8T (~$487B), we estimate for each additional 1% gain in market share the company would generate incremental TPV of ~R$18B. Utilizing our average blended take rate (percentage PagSeguro receives from TPV transactions) estimate for the company in 2020, ~4.63%, we estimate PagSeguro can generate ~R$834m in revenue for each additional 1% gain in current micro-merchant/SME TPV market share. Converting to USD (1 USD = 3.70 BRL), this would suggest potential revenue contribution of ~$225m. Applying our current estimated 2020 non-GAAP EBITDA margins of ~42%, the company would generate ~$95m in incremental non-GAAP EBITDA. Assuming a ~28% tax rate on our estimated incremental 2020 non-GAAP EBITDA, we believe the company potentially generates incremental non-GAAP EPS of ~$0.19/share for each additional 1% market share of the current micro-merchant/SME market opportunity.

Similar to PagSeguro’s TPV market share, active merchant penetration of Brazilian micro-merchants/SMEs remains low. The company defines active merchants as those who have made at least one transaction over the last 12 months. As of June 30, 2018, the company had ~3.5 million active merchants, an increase of 69% year-over-year. According to SEBRAE and the Portal do Empreendedor, in 2016, micro-merchants/SMEs accounted for 99.8% of Brazil’s 12 million businesses. If we assume a 9% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) on the estimated ~12 million businesses in Brazil, as of 2016, we believe PagSeguro could grow its share of overall merchants to ~42%, compared with our estimate of ~29% as of June 30, 2018. During 2Q18, PagSeguro added 414k new active merchants, the best quarterly merchant addition in the company’s history. During the 2Q18 the company faced multiple headwinds from the Brazilian economy such as a strike among the large trucking union, which was eventually resolved, and the county effectively being shut down during the month of June due to the World Cup. We believe given the challenges faced in a quarter in which the company set a record for quarterly adds, likely demonstrates the significant opportunity for the company to add and grow its active merchant base in future years.

According to PagSeguro, opportunities from services offered to its active merchant base could become an incremental revenue contributor in future years. With ~3.5m active merchants, as of June 30, 2018, and our estimate of ~7.1m by year-end 2020, the opportunity to upsell services to its current merchant base could provide a two-fold opportunity per the company. On one hand, PagSeguro will be able to add services which enhance the overall ecosystem offered to its active merchants. Management believes this will allow for competitive differentiation from companies competing as stand-alone payment processors. In addition, for some of the new services introduced to merchants the company can charge a fee, which could offer an incremental contribution of higher margin revenues in future years.

Additions of new services, such as the company’s Mobile Top Up app (adding minutes to merchant’s mobile plans), QR code payment acceptance, and bill payment solution have created the opportunity for new higher margin fee-based revenues. As of 2Q18, contribution from services launched to date were a very small portion of overall revenues. Thus, we don’t believe future opportunities in service-based revenues represent a significant portion of PagSeguro’s current valuation. We’ve seen recently how investors viewed the growth of services in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) compared with the multiple awarded to what was once perceived as a hardware-centric model. We would also note that the service revenues were not a leading factor in the valuation argument presented by Wall Street relating to Apple in years prior. At the time, the primary focus of investors related to growth in units for sales of its hardware devices such as the iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers. Similar to the Apple example, we believe today, investors are currently valuing PagSeguro on the growth of active users, TPV, and revenues. Given the limited service-based revenue contribution to date, we don’t believe investors have fully valued the benefit of higher margin service revenues in future years.

The acquisition of a controlling interest in Biva (75.1% ownership) (website), a small Brazilian-based lender, suggests PagSeguro is moving closer to becoming a full-service financial services company. Lending would expand the company from transaction-based, collecting fees on credit and debit cards, to a much larger financial institution offering its merchants access to complete financial offerings. PagSeguro stated on its 2Q18 earnings call a hope to enter the lending market by later this year, but no specific timeframe has been laid out to date. Based on company commentary, we believe management is still evaluating potential go-to-market strategies. We are pleased management’s main concern relating to lending is prudent credit risk. In our opinion, lending helps PagSeguro strengthen its ties with active merchants but could also be utilized to attract new customers who may want to access capital.

"Talking about lending we are trying lending with a small base of our merchants. We know some competitors already have this product in their ecosystem and we are testing lending with a small part of our merchants. We are very cautious about credit risk. We have no doubt there is going to be a lot of demand, but we should think about it and be cautious the way we are going to execute because it is very easy to lend the money but it is hard to collect. So the way we are going to execute, if we are going to work with someone else only as a distributor, if we are going to lend the money for the best merchants and the other portion of merchants we are going to send to someone else....so we hope to do it this year, but we cannot guarantee because it is a back-and-forth negotiation and so on. So as soon as we have some new information we are going to let you know." PagSeguro 2Q18 Conference Call Transcript

Valuation Relative to StoneCo Ltd IPO

Recently, domestic competitor StoneCo Ltd. filed an updated registration statement for its expected initial public offering (StoneCo F-1A) including an offering price range of $21-23 per share. At the mid-point of this range, StoneCo Ltd.’s market capitalization could equal ~$6.1B, based on an outstanding share count of 277,409,818 which assumes no over-allotment by the underwriters. Excluding current cash (~$91m) and estimated proceeds from the offering (~$1,055m), plus debt (~$534m), the company’s enterprise value (EV) could equal ~$5.5B. On a forward basis, estimating ~90% year-over-year growth in StoneCo Ltd.’s 4Q18 revenues would imply an EV/Revenue (2018) multiple of ~13x. Utilizing our estimate for FY18 Adj. EBIT (assumes ~20% adj. EBIT margin in 4Q18), StoneCo Ltd. would trade at an EV/Adj. EBIT multiple of ~70x. In comparison, PagSeguro currently trades at an EV/Revenue (2018E) multiple of ~8x. On an EV/Adj. EBIT basis, PagSeguro trades at just 23x our FY18 estimate.

The anticipated revenue growth projected for StoneCo Ltd. in FY18 (~98% year-over-year growth per our estimates), albeit from a smaller base, may be a catalyst for the valuation premium investors are assigning the company in its upcoming public offering. Other factors such as the 10-15% of revenues derived from recurring monthly POS rental fees could also impact valuation, as investors have typically provided a higher multiple to recurring based revenues. The estimated average per active merchant transaction is also higher for StoneCo. Ltd., potentially offering further support for the higher valuation currently proposed in its initial public offering. But given the substantial difference in profitability between the two companies we don’t see a premium valuation for StoneCo. Ltd. as warranted. If StoneCo. Ltd. trades at, or near, its proposed offering price, we believe investors would be better served to pass initially on shares of StoneCo. Ltd., and should look to acquire shares of PagSeguro, given its high-growth/high-margin profile, currently trading at what we view as a discounted valuation relative to its competitor.

In nearly all metrics we tracked, provided in charts below, PagSeguro is outperforming StoneCo Ltd. StoneCo Ltd. outperforms the company in quarterly TPV, and estimated year-over-year revenue growth in FY18, albeit from a smaller base. However, based on our 3Q18 estimates PagSeguro will be nearly even in quarterly TPV. In comparison, as of 2Q16, the reported TPV for PagSeguro was essentially half of StoneCo Ltd.’s TPV. This demonstrates the significant acceleration in TPV growth delivered by the company even relative to other competitors in the Brazilian payment processing market.

Other Relative Valuations

In comparison to other global public payment processing companies, such as Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL), Square (NYSE: SQ), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Global Payments (NYSE: GPN), we believe PagSeguro could be undervalued by as much as ~100%, depending on the forward P/E multiple investors apply to FY19E non-GAAP EPS.

On average, forward P/E multiples for the global payment companies used in our analysis equaled ~628x, with a low of ~19x (GPN) and high of 2,358x (MELI). Excluding outlier MELI, the average forward P/E for FY19 non-GAAP EPS estimate of public payment comps equals ~51x. Based on our FY19 estimates for PagSeguro, non-GAAP EBITDA margin, non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth, and non-GAAP year-over-year EPS growth, all significantly outperform other leading global payment companies, which suggests to us that at a minimum, PagSeguro should be trading at forward P/E levels closer to ~30x our FY19E non-GAAP EPS, compared with current levels of ~21x. We believe our assumed multiple discounts risks relating to the country, currency and political instability often associated with an emerging market economy such as Brazil.

100% Upside Potential

Given our belief future revenues will see an increasing contribution from services/lending offered to the company’s active merchants, along with the anticipated high growth/high margin model, there is potential for shares to trade at a forward P/E multiple as high as ~40x, which would offer nearly ~100% upside in share price from current levels based on our estimates for FY19 non-GAAP EPS of ~$1.50.

The list of institutional investors currently involved in PagSeguro is a “who’s who” of leading investment firms. The largest holder, Capital World Investors, has an impressive track record of finding undervalued global growth opportunities by conducting extensive due diligence. Alex Umansky, portfolio manager of the Baron Global Advantage Fund (BGAIX), suggests we are just at the beginning of growth opportunities for PagSeguro, noting the company is his largest holding within Brazil. Other institutional holders, such as Point72, Schroder Investments, Melvin Capital, and Citadel suggest PagSeguro has future growth opportunities which caught the attention of many leading global investment firms.

"PagSeguro Digital is down due to macroeconomic concerns, but their performance has been stellar. They have beaten and raised estimates since they went public," says Umansky. The company went public in the U.S. in January. The stock trades at about 25 times 2019 earnings even though it is posting earnings growth of 40%-50%. "This is a digital-commerce enabler in a place where maybe half the country does not have bank accounts," says Umansky. "We are so early. This is just the beginning. They can grow for 10-years plus." PagSeguro Digital is his fund's largest investment in Brazil. (CBS Marketwatch Article, Sept. 21, 2018)

While we believe PagSeguro is still early in what we view as a multi-year growth ramp there are still risks associated with the company. PagSeguro faces typical business-based risks such as execution, competition, and end market growth, the company also has additional risk associated with its exposure to an emerging market economy such as Brazil. Risks related to political uncertainty, currency fluctuation, potential future regulation, and macroeconomic conditions are much more prevalent in emerging markets versus more developed economies. Our current bullish thesis in shares of PagSeguro could be derailed if the growth of active merchants begins to see a meaningful slowdown on a year-over-year basis, or if the company’s blended take rate was to decelerate faster than the erosion embedded in our future estimates.

Conclusion

Given its relatively low valuation to domestic competitors and public global payment companies, we believe PagSeguro offers meaningful upside from current levels over the next 6-12 months. We believe it is a rare opportunity to buy a business with revenues projected to exceed ~$1B in FY18, growing ~80% (as of most recent quarter) with potential non-GAAP EBITDA margins near ~40%, for only ~21x our FY19 estimated non-GAAP EPS. In our opinion, investors should look at PagSeguro as a core international growth holding over the next few years.

