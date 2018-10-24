October In The Mirror Of History

Instead of the famous "sell in May" advice, how about sell short in October?

Few of the market's most memorable crashes took place in October.

Red October

October is known to be a dangerous month for equity markets (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM). We already touched upon this month's tendency for red.

It seems like this has been the case since, well, forever...

Well, at least to some extent - it is!

October is the month where investors can expect the market to decline by 1% or more, more than any other month throughout the year.

There were many days along the years where trading days in October saw massive declines, greater than 5%. It certainly feels like October is the favorite month of the biggest crashes in recent history (1987-2018).

I've already taken my readers back to September 2008 on two occasions recently:

Therefore, I'll save you another travel in time back to the same year. Nevertheless, here are few other memorable Octobers:

October 2016

Two years ago, the headline was: "Stocks sink after new email review tied to Clinton."

October 2014

Four years ago, the headline was: "Ebola is spooking Wall Street"

October 2011

Seven years ago, the headline was: "Greek budget woes hit world stocks." "Is Morgan Stanley the next Lehman?"

October 1987

Thirty one years ago, the headline was: "Stocks Plunge 508 Points, A Drop Of 22.6%"

An old saying advises investors to "sell in May and go away". Perhaps it's time for this to be rephrased into something like "sell short in October and go celebrate with your broker"?...

