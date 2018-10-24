Turkey: The 2018 Financial Crisis

The crisis was triggered by Erdoğan’s comments on interest rates and exacerbated by Trump’s sanctions and tariffs. The devaluation created fears regarding the sustainability of external financing and debt servicing.

The optimal time to buy stocks (touch wood) was when the currency collapsed, reserves were falling, interest rates were raised significantly, and inflation was rising.

Turkish (TUR) financial crises occurred in 1994, 2001, and 2009, with real GDP declining by around 5% on each occasion before a V-shaped recovery. This article is the third in a series of three, where I look at the “Made In Turkey” crises from 1994, 2001 and 2018 respectively, to discuss the parallels, and identify the differences between them.

Background To The 2018 Financial Crisis

The socially conservative, economically liberal, and newly-formed AK Party, led by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, was elected into power during the November 2002 Turkish general election. The enticing combination of declining inflation, high real GDP growth rates, an economically liberal government that was moving closer to Europe, low GDP per capita, and attractive demographics increased foreign direct investment.

The downside to strong economic growth was large current account deficits as imports increased more than exports.

Current Account Deficit

Turkey’s historical current account deficits have dwarfed other countries.

The structural driver of large current account deficits was Turkey’s dependence on energy imports and to a lesser extent gold purchases.

External Financing

Because Turkey’s historical savings rate has been low relative to its needs, external financing was relied upon.

With a large proportion of the external financing being short-term in nature.

Whilst Turkey’s absolute levels of debt are relatively low, its reliance on external financing makes it vulnerable to the external financiers’ willingness to provide credit.

So, it’s the external nature of Turkey’s debt that is its vulnerability, not the absolute levels which are low compared to other nations.

Foreign Exchange Liabilities

Because financiers prefer to lend in “stable” currencies like the US Dollar or the Euro to emerging market borrowers, Turkey has currency exposure on much of its debt. Turkish Banks hedge their direct FX exposure using derivatives like swaps.

The Turkish corporate sector is not fully hedged like the banks, their open position was US$ 221 billion providing indirect FX exposure to the banks.

When FX loans are made to businesses who generate revenue in external FX there’s little currency risk. Industries like construction where revenues are mainly in Lira are vulnerable to currency risk.

Corporate Sector Health

EBITDA margins of 9-11% provide a buffer for economic slowdowns, ceteris paribus.

And, non-performing loan ratios were low leading into the crisis for all sectors excluding Manufacturing, Wholesale and Retail.

Whilst the interest coverage ratio was between 1-2 times for 2017.

The Turkish Banking System

Loan growth has risen sharply since 2016 supported by the government’s Credit Guarantee Fund.

But capital adequacy ratios have been strong.

Foreign Exchange Reserves

Turkey’s net foreign exchange reserves were very low going into the 2018 crisis which is a negative.

And they’ve been declining since 2015.

Because they’ve been used to fund the current account deficit

Inflation

Inflation has been elevated of late.

This has been significantly impacted by the declining currency.

The declining Lira has created more demand for foreign currency deposits, furthering weakening the Lira, putting more pressure on import prices.

The Lira’s Real Effective Exchange Rate

It appears that the Lira’s decline prior to, and during the crisis exceeds what fundamentals would justify.

Source: Central Bank Of Turkey – September 2018

The Rise Of Authoritarianism In Turkey

The final piece of background before discussing the 2018 financial crisis itself, is the rise of authoritarianism in Turkey instigated by President Erdoğan. The two key events for its rise are the 2013 Gezi Park protests and the purge which emerged after the 2016 failed coup d'état.

The 2013 Gezi Park protests from May to September involved at least 2.5 million people predominantly opposing: Prime Minister Erdoğan’s authoritarianism, police brutality, decreased democracy, and an enfeebled media. Erdoğan lowered investor perceptions of Turkey by doubling down on his authoritarianism with water cannons, tear gas, beatings and rubber bullets, which were repeatedly used to disperse the protesters, producing at least 8163 injuries and 22 fatalities.

On 15 July 2016, an unsuccessful military coup d'état was launched against the AK Party and President Erdoğan. Power was consolidated after the coup with a staggering purge. The ongoing purge from 2016-18 dramatically decreased investor perceptions of an independent judiciary, the rule of law, a free press, and Turkish democracy.

With this background covered, we can now look at the crisis itself.

The 2018 Crisis

The 2018 crisis stemmed from an accelerated Lira devaluation, which created a panic regarding the health of Turkish corporations and their ability to service and rollover external financing. The Lira devaluation was due to President Erdoğan’s public comments on interest rates during a Bloomberg interview, which accelerated after President Trump placed tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum and sanctioned two Turkish ministers; demanding the release of Andrew Brunson.

In April 2018, despite the fact that the economy was overheating with inflation above 10% (relative to the 5% inflation target); fueled by the Credit Guarantee Fund and public-private partnerships, the following quote emerges from Erdoğan:

“Before I went abroad, we had a meeting regarding interest rates. We referred to lowering [them]. Then when I was abroad, the central bank raised interest rates … We take a decision and they don’t implement it. They did it behind my back.”

This raised doubts about central bank independence, despite the bank acting contrary to Erdoğan’s wishes. In May 18, Erdoğan conducted a Bloomberg interview, triggering the financial crisis when he said:

“The interest rate is the cause and inflation is the result. The lower the interest rate is, the lower inflation will be.”

Erdoğan went on to say that,

“…our central bank is independent, but the Central Bank can’t take this independence and set aside the signals given by the President who’s the head of the Executive. It will make its evaluations according to this, take its steps according to this.”

Referring to the new Executive Presidency system in Turkey (which was enacted in June 2018), Guy Johnson went on to clarify, “So you will play a role in monetary policy going forward? Is that the big change?”

Erdoğan: “Yes. This may make some uncomfortable but we have to do it, because it’s those who rule the state who are accountable to the citizens.”

The combination of Erdoğan’s view on interest rates; and the fact that he was going to have greater influence on monetary policy as President, appears to have terrified market participants.

Portfolio flows were also negative after the Bloomberg interview:

Confidence was hurt further when Erdoğan was re-elected as President on 24 June 2018 with more power. The appointment of his son-in-law, Berat Albayrak as the Minister of Treasury and Finance added to fears of economic mismanagement because nepotism appeared to have overruled meritocracy.

“Trump risk” emerged on 18 July 2018, when President Trump expressed his dissatisfaction that Andrew Brunson was still detained in Turkey.

Source: Twitter

Fears that the central bank’s independence was compromised increased on 24 July 2018, when interest rates remained unchanged at 16.5% despite inflation of 15% being well above the 5% target.

On 26 July 2018, President Trump upped the ante, threatening Turkey with sanctions if Brunson wasn’t released.

Source: Twitter

Sanctions were placed on Turkey’s Minister of Justice, Abdulhamit Gul, and Minister of Interior, Suleyman Soylu, on 1 August 2018 for their involvement in the detainment of Andrew Brunson.

President Trump doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum on 10 August 2018. It appears that Erdoğan overplayed his hand with Brunson, probably bargaining for Hakan Atilla or a reduced fine for Halkbank. This appears to have enraged Trump.

Source: Twitter

Three days after the above tweet, at the point of maximal fear, the stock market bottomed on August 13, 2018.

Source: Seeking Alpha

“Trump risk” was ever present, with the following tweet emerging on 16 August 2018.

Source: Twitter

Looking at the Lira, it’s clear that Erdogan’s Bloomberg interview triggered the crisis, that Trump’s tariffs, sanctions and tweets crashed the Lira, which then declined further as fears grew of the real economic impact; that the devaluation could have upon externally financed Turkish companies with FX exposure. Worries also surfaced concerning the banking system which was indirectly exposed to currency risk via corporates with FX loans, who could struggle with debt repayments due to the Lira’s devaluation.

With a current account balance likely around 5.5 Lira to the US Dollar, it appears that the overshoot to 7 occurred because the Central Bank lacked sufficient reserves to defend the currency.

Crisis Abatement

The turning point in the crisis was when the central bank raised its benchmark lending rate on September 13, 2018, raising the one-week repo rate from 17.75% to 24%; much higher than market expectations of approximately 22%. For a central bank whose credibility was in tatters, the substantial rate rise, in defiance of Erdoğan’s publicly-stated wishes, produced a veneer of independence which encouraged market participants.

On September 19, Turkish banks agreed to support domestic companies who were struggling with debt repayments; preventing a wave of bankruptcies from the currency crash. On September 20, Berat Albayrak presented the New Economy Program which focused on reducing inflation and the current account deficit, fiscal discipline, re-affirming central bank independence, and sustainable growth. On September 27, one of Turkey’s largest banks; Akbank, rolled over its externally funded debt with a $980 million syndicated loan at Libor + 2.75% and Euribor + 2.65%. This was a key moment because Turkish banks rely on external debt rollovers and there was a lot of fear that rollovers might not occur.

On October 11 it was reported that the current account surplus for August was $2.6 billion with imports falling significantly to $14.4 billion from $19.4 billion one month earlier, and exports falling marginally to $13.1 billion from $14.6 billion one month earlier. It was the first current account surplus in three years. On October 12, Andrew Brunson was released from Turkish custody and flown to the US, signaling a rebound in US-Turkey relations. On October 17, the Turkish government sold a five-year $2 billion bond, mainly to US investors, receiving $6 billion of bids, at 4.48% above US Treasuries.

Source: Twitter

Comparing the 2018 Crisis with 1994

In 1994 the Lira appreciated prior to the crisis (Point 2) whereas the real effective exchange rate had depreciated significantly since 2013 and leading into the 2018 crisis, where it became even cheaper. In 1994, banks borrowed too much in unhedged foreign currency (Point 3) whereas direct currency exposure for banks in 2018 was hedged using derivatives like swaps. The politicians in 1993 wanted lower interest rates (Point 4) just like Erdoğan in 2018. Fiscal deficits in 1994 were responsible for the crisis (Point 5) whereas central bank independence was the key concern of 2018. There was no monetization to finance government deficits in 2018, unlike 1994. Just like 1994 there was a crash in the Lira followed by a sharp recovery (Point 8). International reserves are still a key factor to watch for 2018 before proper comparisons to 1994 can be made (Point 9), without an IMF Program, it seems logical that the Lira can’t strengthen too much more in the short term as a current account surplus would be useful for international reserves. Unlike 1994 (Point 10), a banking crisis doesn’t appear likely because Turkish corporates who owe debt to the banks can restructure their liabilities, the banks have hedged their currency exposure, the Akbank rollover suggests that external financing won’t be a problem, and the government can support the banks with its strong balance sheet if required. Just like 1994 (Point 12), the depreciated Lira produced higher inflation and inflationary expectations, if history repeats itself, inflation should retreat over the next 12-18 months.

The 1994 crisis stabilized when the core issue, the reduction of government deficits was addressed (Point 13). The parallel for 2018, is that the core issue was central bank independence, which appears to have been addressed when the bank raised rates to 24% on September 13. It’s expected that private consumption will take a hit in 2018, similar to 1994 because of high inflation, declining real wages, and high borrowing rates (point 14). In a parallel to 1994, it looks like the stock market of August 13, 2018 bottomed one month before the crisis resolution arrived on September 13, 2018 with higher overnight rates (Point 15).

Comparing the 2018 Crisis with 2001

The banking system in 2018 was much safer than the banking system in 2001 (Point 2), because direct exposure to currency risk was hedged in 2018 using derivatives. Maturity risk is still present in 2018 but the success of Akbank in rolling over $980 million calmed the markets. Like 1994, the currency had strengthened in the lead-up to the 2001 crisis (Point 3) which is a stark difference to 2018. Non-performing loans leading into the 2018 crisis were low compared to 2001 (Point 4). Central bank reserves were an issue in 2001 and remain so for 2018 if current account deficits return; the AK Party refuses to tap the IMF which occurred multiple times in 2001 (Point 5); this view is partially understandable because the IMF, in part, worsened the crisis in 2001.

Remarkably, the 2001 crisis was triggered by a politician’s remarks (Point 7), just as Erdoğan’s remarks during the Bloomberg interview triggered the latest crisis. Similar to 2001, the depreciated Lira should produce increased inflation and raised unemployment for a time, although it doesn’t look like banks will have to be nationalized. It’s still an open question, but so far, it doesn’t look like an IMF package is necessary, if calm can be maintained alongside a current account surplus or a small deficit in parallel with structural reforms, which are occurring behind the scenes to increase exports and reduce the current account deficit.

Conclusion from comparing the 2018 crisis with 1994 and 2001

To me, the 2018 crisis looks relatively minor compared to 1994 and 2001. I don’t expect a banking crisis in 2018 because the banks’ direct currency exposure was hedged (learning from 1994 and 2001), and the weak point, being Turkish corporates with FX debt exposure can be managed by restructuring the debts which is occurring. It’s important to recognize that the debt was mainly utilized to fund corporate operations in an economy that will grow by 3.5-4.0% real in the medium term, which will alleviate debt repayment fears when EBITDA margins return to approximately 10% after a slowdown; there’s no question that debt can be repaid in the medium term by the majority of borrowers. In addition, low government debt provides ammunition to support the system if it’s needed.

The Lira’s decline since 2013 which accelerated in 2018 makes the export industry more competitive and exports should grow in the coming years. The real exchange rate appreciation prior to 1994 and 2001 exacerbated those crises, 2018 is the antithesis of this.

A key remaining weakness is international reserves but with a recent current account surplus, and reforms underway to reduce future current account deficits, things should probably be fine.

