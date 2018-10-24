FirstService Corporation (FSV) CEO Scott Patterson on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Scott Patterson - Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Rakusin - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Stephen Sheldon - William Blair

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

Frederic Bastien - Raymond James

Michael Smith - RBC Capital Markets

Marc Riddick - Sidoti

Operator

Welcome to the Third Quarter Investor Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. Legal counsel requires us to advise that the discussion scheduled to take place today may contain forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results maybe materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the company’s Annual Information Form as filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and in the company’s Annual Report on Form 40-F as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded, October 24, 2018.

I would like to turn the call over to Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Scott Patterson. Please go ahead, sir.

Scott Patterson

Thank you, Amy and welcome ladies and gentlemen to our third quarter conference call. Thank you for joining. I am pleased to be here today with our CFO, Jeremy Rakusin and together we will walk you through the strong results we have posted this morning and answer any questions you might have.

I will start with a high level review of the numbers and some commentary around our quarterly highlights and then Jeremy will step in with a more detailed review of the financials. Revenues were up 9% over the prior year comprised of 5% organic growth and the balance from tuck-under acquisitions, primarily within our FirstService Brands division. EBITDA was up 13% driven by the revenue gains and a 20 basis point margin lift at FirstService Residential and earnings per share were up 22%, 9%, 13% and 22% at the revenue, EBITDA and earnings per share lines, a strong quarter and results that we are very pleased with.

At FirstService Residential, revenues grew 5% in total, 4% organically. Organic growth was driven by net new management contract wins and enhanced by healthy increases in ancillary service revenue, including seasonal pool maintenance and construction. Growth was balanced geographically with every region up over the prior year. Our revenue in this division is almost entirely contractual resulting in a recurring consistent financial model that does not swing significantly from quarter-to-quarter or year-to-year. As you know, our results in this division have been very consistent. We grow through net new contract wins and the two key variables are contract sales and contract retention. Our focus over the last few years both for sales and retention has been on larger communities with more complex service requirements, where we can more clearly differentiate our scale and expertise. These include urban high-rise condos and co-ops, large master plan and active adult communities. We have been growing at mid to low single-digits over the last few years, but subtly shifting our client base and we believe growing a healthier business.

Moving on to FirstService Brands, revenues for the quarter were up 17% versus the prior year, with 6% coming organically and the balance from 10 tuck-under acquisitions completed in the last year, 5 restoration operations, 3 California Closet operations and 2 fire safety tuck-unders. The organic growth at FirstService Brands was driven by low double-digit increases at California Closets, Century Fire and Floor Coverings International and supported by high single-digit growth at CertaPro Painters and the franchise operations of Paul Davis Restoration. Divisional growth was tempered by declines at our company-owned Paul Davis National business, which is our commercial large loss operation. We completed several large commercial projects in the third quarter of 2017 which generated outsized revenues for this business relative to our third quarter this year. Organic growth for the division is closer to 10% for the quarter if we exclude the top comparison of Paul Davis National. One of the side effects of building our company owned restoration platform which includes large lots operations is that we will see swings in our revenue periodically as a result of large losses and/or catastrophic weather events such as Harvey and Irma last year and Florence and Michael this year. These events are episodic and may alter our year-over-year trends even when the broader fundamentals remained intact.

Looking to the fourth quarter in this division, we expect continued strong organic growth in our home improvement brands, but again expect this to be tempered by flat to down results at our company-owned Paul Davis operations. The claims in activity generated by Florence and Michael won’t match the revenues that we generated last year in Florida and Texas primarily due to the relative number of buildings and total loss value in the affected areas. Organic growth should be in the high single-digit range for FirstService Brands in Q4. During the quarter we announced three tuck-unders Paul Davis, Lexington, Paul Davis, Seattle and California Closets, Houston. The two Paul Davis bring to ten the number of restoration acquisitions we have completed. We are making consistent progress in expanding our footprint and importantly we are making consistent progress in building out our shared services platform to support the footprint.

We made several hires this past quarter in operations and HR to enhance our ability to recruit, on-board and train talent. One of our key priorities with our company-owned restoration operations is to build capacity which will driver up our performance metrics with large national accounts. We feel very good about our progress in this area. The Houston California Closet acquisition brings to 17 the number of company-owned operations with this brand. This was the key acquisition for us strategically. Houston is the fifth largest metro market and we believe we can grow this business significantly over the next several years.

Let me now pass the floor to Jeremy for a review of our financial results.

Jeremy Rakusin

Thank you, Scott and morning everyone. As highlighted both in our earlier press release and in Scott’s prepared remarks, we reported strong third quarter financial performance. Consolidated results included revenues of $506 million, adjusted EBITDA of $59.4 million and adjusted EPS of $0.89, up 9%, 13% and 22% respectively. Based on both the current quarter and our year-to-date financial performance through Q3, the theme you will hear from me here today is that we remain on track to hit our full targets on all fronts. From a top line and earnings perspective free cash flow generation as well as capital allocation from our tuck-under program.

To summarize our consolidated results for the nine months year-to-date, we generated revenues of $1.43 billion, up from $1.29 billion in the prior year period, an increase of 11% including 6% organic growth. Adjusted EBITDA was $142 million, a 19% increase over $120 million last year, driven by our top line growth as well as margin expansion to 9.9%, up 60 basis points from last year’s 9.3% margin. And adjusted EPS was $1.99, up 34% versus $1.49 per share reported for the same period last year. Our adjustments to operating earnings and GAAP EPS in arriving at adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS respectively are summarized in this morning’s press release and are consistent with our approach and disclosures in prior periods.

Turning now to our segmented highlights for the quarter, FirstService Residential generated revenues of $331.7 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year. Our EBITDA for the division increased 8% to $35.9 million. This was accompanied by EBITDA margin expansion to 10.8%, up by 20 basis points over last year’s 10.6% margin. This quarter’s year-over-year margin expansion is more representative of the modest improvements we have been expecting this year and going forward after the significant margin increases seen over the prior 3 years. While we will not necessarily deliver ongoing margin expansion in each and every quarter, our FirstService Residential operators are always on the lookout for opportunities to optimize their business and we hope to continue delivering incremental increases on an annual basis.

Shifting over to our FirstService Brands division, we reported revenues of $174.6 million for the third quarter, up 17% versus the prior year period. EBITDA during the quarter increased to $26.6 million, an 18% increase year-over-year with our third quarter margin coming in at 15.2% flat to the prior year quarter. The strong growth of our higher margin brands division during the third quarter further accentuated our consolidated EBITDA margin improvement to 11.7%, up 30 basis points over last year.

Turning now to our balance sheet, at quarter end, our net debt was $254 million resulting in leverage of 1.3x net debt to trailing 12 months EBITDA, a tick lower than the leverage at the end of Q2 and equal to the leverage ratio at year end 2017. Our liquidity and debt capacity remained strong with close to $150 million of total undrawn availability under our credit facility and cash on hand. The strong free cash flow we have generated throughout the year has helped us maintain this conservative capital structure. Specifically in the third quarter, operating cash flow growth closely tracked earnings growth. Cash flow from operations before working capital changes was $45 million, a 21% increase year-over-year and operating cash flow after working capital was $34 million, a 25% increase over last year’s third quarter.

Our capital spending during the quarter was also in line with our annualized targets of capital deployment for both internal growth and acquisitions. We incurred just over $10 million of capital expenditures during the quarter and have now spent almost $30 million year-to-date in support of our existing businesses. We maintain our expectations for total annual maintenance CapEx for 2018 to be in the $40 million range together with modest additional growth related investments. On the acquisition front, we deployed just over $9 million towards a handful of tuck-under requisitions during the third quarter. Our transaction flow this year has been relatively active in a very competitive M&A environment. For the 9 months year-to-date, we have allocated a total of $53 million of capital towards 10 transactions approaching $70 million in aggregate annualized revenue. We are also confident we can close a couple of more transactions before year end and we continue to add to our mid-term deal pipeline.

So to reaffirm my comments at the outset of these remarks, the results we have delivered thus far in 2018, including the third quarter are on track with our expectations in every respect, in particular both organic and aggregate top line growth, margin improvement driving stronger earnings growth and execution of our tuck-under acquisition program, which positively impacts results for both this year and into next. We have strong conviction of our ability to cap off the remainder of the year in similar fashion. And during our next scheduled earnings call in early February summarizing our 2018 year end results, we will also be in a position to provide some commentary around our outlook for 2019.

And that now concludes our prepared comments. I would ask the operator to please open up the call to questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question today comes from the line of Stephen Sheldon from William Blair. Your line is open.

Stephen Sheldon

Yes, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. First, just wanted to make sure I heard you correctly on the fourth quarter commentary on Brands, I think you said high single-digit organic revenue growth. Is that excluding the tough comp from hurricane activity or were you saying that you should be able to grow high single-digit organically even with the tough comparison?

Scott Patterson

That includes the tough comparison. So, we would expect to be in the high single-digit range next quarter. We will see an increase at Paul Davis in the fourth quarter from the third quarter. The point I made is that we’ll be flat to down relative to the last year's fourth quarter.

Stephen Sheldon

Okay, got it. And then within Century Fire, you've talked about this the national accounts program there. So, I was just curious how the economics of that will work, I believe all of your company-owned assets are in Georgia right now. So, if you win a new national account with a national kind of service contract, how does the incremental monetization there look for you with the work that you pass on to the franchise operations?

Scott Patterson

Well, a few things. We operate in a number of states in the Southeast of the U.S, we have 13 different operations in seven states. So, it is a – it is very much a regional footprint and many of the national accounts are regional in nature. We do have some national accounts and are in the process of winning others, but we use a vendor network, carefully selected vendor network that has to meet very stringent response and operating metrics. And so we partnered with vendors across the country to make sure that we deliver on our promises to the – to our customer.

Stephen Sheldon

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Stephen MacLeod of BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Stephen MacLeod

Thank you. Good morning, guys.

Scott Patterson

Good morning, Steve.

Stephen MacLeod

I just wanted to circle in around a little bit on the FSV margin expectation flat this quarter, which a good result in light of the fact that you've been rolling in some of the franchised operations. Just curious if you can talk a little bit about how you expect that to evolve going forward, and implicit in that, how you expect the California Closets cutting facility to impact the margin evolution, I believe you're adding a third line there, and I'm just curious if you can give us some color on the timing?

Jeremy Rakusin

Yes, Stephen, yes, flat for the quarter, it was slightly up on a year-to-date basis. We've said that if – going forward, if we can hold in on a margin basis and not suffer much dilution from mix due to company-owned acquisitions, that's a win for us. So, I wouldn't expect any near-term margin improvements in the business over the next couple of years. We don't have any cost reduction initiatives. The California Closets one around centralized manufacturing is further out. We're putting the pieces in place as you just mentioned the third line at the Western Manufacturing Center, it provides additional capacity as we onboard additional company-owned operations out of our roster of 17, but we don't even have the 17 fully on. And until we reach our target of 25 and have them fully onboarded at the Western Manufacturing Center and the Eastern one in Grand Rapids, we will not see that 300 basis points plus of margin improvement that we've laid out there, I think that's 2020 and beyond.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay. Okay, that's helpful. Thank you. And then Scott, you made an interesting comment on the FirstService Residential business around focusing on larger complex communities. Can you just talk a little bit about how that dovetails with your competitive positioning and how that positions you when you are bidding on new contracts? And then I guess secondarily to that, is there a different margin profile associated with these sort of urban high rises, co-ops or large active adult communities?

Scott Patterson

I think the competition is not as significant and not as price competitive because there are fewer of our competitors that practically can provide the service that’s required at some of these some of these buildings which require specialized staff. Some of the buildings and communities we would have 50 people on site including engineers and lifestyle directors and event planners and many, many other specialized concierge folks. So we are able to more clearly differentiate ourselves. In addition in the high rise environment, we manage in the range of 2,500 high rises. Our closest competitor is probably a fifth of that, so our depth of knowledge and expertise is significant and that comes through in our presentations. And our contrast left to a smaller HOA community which is more I would say commodity like and focused on traditional management services and it’s tends to be much more price competitive and often the boards are more focused and interested on price than the service.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay. And then would you say that these are tend to be higher margin contracts or is it not necessarily the case?

Scott Patterson

Just by the nature of the competitiveness of them, they tend to be yes and certainly higher revenue opportunities. And so the, again by – in contrast with a smaller HOA community they would certainly be higher margin than that opportunity.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay, that’s great. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Frederic Bastien of Raymond James. Your line is open.

Frederic Bastien

Hi, good morning guys. You deployed a fair amount of capital on acquisitions in the past few years, yet you continue to carry a very strong balance sheet, as you look ahead, how do you reconcile keeping up the strong pace of M&A growth in view of the more competitive environment for targets and/or potentially returning more to shareholders via dividend increase?

Scott Patterson

Fred, we do generate strong internal cash flow and we have been fortunate enough that we can self-fund all of our tuck-under acquisitions. They tends to be pretty small in nature, but even when we acquired Century Fire, I think our leverage went at that point from 1.5x to 2x and we have doubled it back. So if we have our steady diet of acquisitions adding to 5% revenue growth which is a rough target for us, I think we will still modestly de-lever over time, not so much from the absolute dollars on the balance sheet debt to declining much more but from the growth of EBITDA. It will come down modestly, but it is a discussion with the Board every year as to where we sit, what our growth initiatives are for the upcoming year. We have increased our dividend three consecutive years since the spinoff at 10%. It will be a discussion with the Board again as we roll into 2019. But I don’t think we are at the juncture yet where we would be contemplating anything more significant than what we have done in the past ultimately it will be a decision.

Frederic Bastien

And just building on the comment you made about being pretty confident about closing few more deals before year end, is that in a relation to your company-owned strategy?

Scott Patterson

It can be on both sides of the equation, I mean we look at the pipeline how advanced we are in discussions where we are in a transaction process. Look pretty well the trend has been and will continue to be stronger acquisition growth on brand side of the business, because we got three relatively aggressive growth strategies there with Paul Davis, California Closets and Century Fire. We are still very focused on adding property management company and in service providers on the residential side, but it is a more mature strategy. And I would say that will tend to be a smaller growth opportunity on acquisitions on the residential side.

Frederic Bastien

Okay. Last question I have – appreciate the sort of the guidance on Q4, sort of organic growth on the FirstService Brands side, but – and I appreciate that there's a fair amount of volatility in Paul Davis National. But as you look ahead into 2019, are you – you’re feeling pretty good about the – your ability to sustain sort of high double – high single-digits, double-digit growth on the Brands side?

Scott Patterson

Not confident in double-digit growth, but we do believe the home improvement market will continue well into ‘19, perhaps not at the same level it's been in ‘17 and ‘18, but we don't see any significant slowdown in any of our metrics as it relates to the home improvement market.

Frederic Bastien

Okay, thanks. Appreciate it.

Scott Patterson

Thanks, Fred.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Smith of RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Michael Smith

Thank you, and good morning. Just following up on a couple of questions asked earlier, just with regards to the res business and your sort of strategy of going into –or targeting larger more complex communities. Could you give us some color as to what the new housing starts? Is that a trend within new construction to have larger more targeted lifestyle and complex communities or is anything – has anything changed in the last few years?

Scott Patterson

Well, I think certainly active adult communities over the last 10 years have been a new development theme. And then for us certainly the high-rise development markets in New York City, Toronto, the major cities in California, Texas, South Florida have all been prominent for us. And that is a cyclical, I mean, we saw that 15 years ago and then it slowed down significantly, it went away in many of those markets, and it's been relatively strong in the last five years. So, not necessarily a new theme or a trend, it’s – but those are areas where we have focused.

Michael Smith

Great, thank you. And just following up on your acquisitions. I mean, you have – there’s a lot of funds out there with – that are flushed with cash in the private equity world. Wondering, if you could just give us some color at the competition particularly for Century Fire, and even there in residential business, and are there any new businesses that are on horizon potentially?

Scott Patterson

As it relates to our tuck-under program, Michael, we're focused on smaller tuck-under businesses that, that expand our geographic footprint. We're filling and broaden our service line and they tend to be small family-owned businesses, $5 million in revenue thereabouts, and so we're not seeing significant competition from private equity in that area. There are strategies that are backed by private equity that do compete with us in Century Fire business, but not really in the residential property management world. As it relates to new service lines or new businesses, we're very focused on the engines that we have currently. And so, I don't see anything in our near-term future in that regard.

Michael Smith

Great. Thank you. That's it from me.

Scott Patterson

Thanks, Michael.

Operator

Your last question in queue at this time comes from the line of Marc Riddick of Sidoti. Your line is open.

Marc Riddick

Hi, good morning. I wanted to just go over briefly the thoughts around some of the efforts that you've had and the discipline around pricing and maybe around renewals, I was wondering if you can give an update as to what you are seeing there and what efforts you see going forward on the pricing discipline?

Scott Patterson

There isn’t any update of note market, but it does tie into some of the other questions and answers. And it really relates to communities where the Board is focused more on price than perhaps the level of service. And where that is more prominent is the smaller communities where smaller competitors can deliver a good and comparable service by delivering more traditional limited management services and not a full service offering that which is where we focus and are more clearly able to differentiate our self. So in those instances on renewal if the Board is choosing to go to bid and the price is being reduced we are simply in most cases choosing not to chase that down, but rather reallocating our resources to more effective labor management opportunity.

Marc Riddick

Okay, great. And I wanted to shift gears back to commentary around the efforts to pursue business with the larger communities which makes a lot of sense, but I am curious as to are there some numbers that you sort of as far as getting our minds around maybe what percentage of the residential business is what you would concern – currently consider in that bucket and maybe what you might think is a potential goal to obtain in the years to come?

Scott Patterson

There is no – certainly no goals or targets, I mean we have long focused on the urban high rise market where we have a deep expertise and now we will continue in that. Today it’s probably 35% of our revenue, so over time that will increase, not quickly but that will increase because our differentiators are significant in that vertical. But in terms of the size of the market and in particular targets that we have – I don’t really – I don’t have numbers for you right now.

Marc Riddick

Okay. And then the last thing for me, I was wondering if you can just sort of give a quick update around some of the efforts given that the labor market, some of the efforts that you had mentioned in the past regarding being more selective on the jobs that you are pursuing on the brands side and maybe a quick thought around the progress that you are making there or as far as labor market thoughts? Thanks.

Scott Patterson

Well, I mean the labor market continues to be very, very tight. We have open positions at every brand. We have for number of quarters. So we are capacity constrained and we do have to allocate our labor effectively and in the long-term interest of the brand, so focused on our national customers and our strategic customers first and for foremost and then as it relates to new leads and new business we have to be strategic about that as well. But it’s not an ideal place to be and what we are really focused on is our recruiting and retention efforts. And we have been – you have heard me talk about the last few several quarters investing in our recruiting and retention, differentiating ourselves as an employer of choice. We have to continue to focus on those areas if we are going to continue to grow the way we have because this labor market is not going to change overnight, that’s for sure.

Marc Riddick

Okay, I appreciate the color. Thank you very much.

Scott Patterson

Thanks Marc.

Operator

And there are no further questions in queue at this time. I turn the call back to the presenters.

Scott Patterson

Thank you, Amy and thank you everyone for dialing in. And if you have any follow-ups, please reach out otherwise we will speak at the end of – early February. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the third quarter investors’ conference call. Thank you for your participation and have a nice day.