Advanced Micro Devices: Trade Carefully My Friends

This is the first quarter that going into earnings I feel as though the outlook is very murky for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). On one hand, we have strong AMD CPU demand in Germany via the Mindfactory data; on the other hand, we have declining average-selling prices for AMD processors and GPUs when faced with "overwhelming demand" of Intel (INTC) processors and new GPU solutions from Nvidia (NVDA) in the United States. It makes one wonder - what exactly is the ASP for AMD processors and how will this impact Q3 earnings?

Average Selling Price of AMD's CPUs on Amazon

Using Camelcamelcamel.com and limiting the search from August 1st to Oct. 23rd (Q3), we obtained with great accuracy the ASP for AMD's CPUs.

Methodology: We rounded up or down to the nearest dollar. Typically, this resulted in a .01 cent movement up, but in one instance a .40 cent movement downward. If an item was not in stock for the October time frame, we used data from Newegg.com. (This rarely happened.) The light green in the "model" column represents last generation CPUs, while blue is the current generation of Ryzen processors. For the "% change" column, dark green is CPU price increases; red is price decreases. Here are the results for Q3 ASP change:

Source: Author via camelcamelcamel.com and newegg.com

Price decreases are only natural for the CPU industry and good for the consumer. Yet, if Intel is unable to meet demand - why is ASP dropping so much for the bread-and-butter mid-range CPUs and so quickly? It makes perfect sense for last generation Threadripper to be discounted - I expect the current generation of Threadripper to come down in price as it ramps. However, I find these drops odd as typically if your competition cannot meet demand, you do not have to cut your prices. One might argue that AMD is attempting to gain market share at the expense of margins. Maybe this is true... or maybe it is not.

Nvidia Brings the Pain to GPU (A Q4 problem)

When it comes to GPU sales, AMD is hurting. While Nvidia has introduced the ultra high-end 2080 GPU (with its corresponding high price), this GPU does not impact AMD since team red has zero presence in the high end. The Nvidia 2070, however, does present AMD with quite a problem - but that will not impact Q3. Moving on to Q4, the Nvidia 2070 offers up a superior GPU solution that will impact sales of AMD's Vega GPU by beating it in power efficiency (by 40.68%) along with performance, while being slightly more expensive (by 11%) than Vega 64 base models.

Looking at the various comparisons at 3dcenter.org (the site is in German; use Google translate if you want to read the text), we see they are using Nvidia 1080 as a baseline for comparison. Using their data, we see the 2070 beats Vega 64 by about 10% (give or take).



Source: 3dcenter.org

In response to the Nvidia 2070, Vega prices have dropped as the Vega 64 is priced as low as $450 at Newegg.com or $480 with 3x free games (AMD pays those promotion fees too for the games).

These price drops will not be enough to spur Vega sales. Anyone who looks at even the most basic Nvidia 2070 vs. Vega 64 review will spot... Vega does not cut it on performance or power compared to the competition. The performance gap will only widen with time as driver updates improve speed of the 2070. Costs might decrease slightly over time as well. The Nvidia 2070 costs $500 currently, but prices will come down over time (as it was just introduced). AIB (add in board) companies will find ways to cut costs.



Muddy Waters

Usually going into an earnings cycle for AMD, I have a very good guess of where things are going to go, but this cycle I feel as though things are muddy.

First, we have declining ASP for CPU in what is supposed to be "overwhelming demand" for Intel processors. This presents mixed data. Naturally, if your competition cannot meet demand, you have no reason to lower prices - yet, we see prices going down for some very new processors. Very odd behavior. Second, GPU prices are going down to more normal levels, but I think that GPU weakness might be occurring via the secondary markets being flooded with used mining cards which might explain the various rebates and promotions going on (such as receiving 3 free games for AMD GPUs).

I've seen some mild success in server, but nothing major (as of yet). Now, we do know that AMD is in talks with many players and this is a major wild card. Yet, AMD has projected they will take 5% server market share by Q4. Currently, the best guess places them at 1.5% for Q2. To hit Q3 numbers on track, they are going to have to move a lot of volume.

My Play

This cycle I'm playing with my cards close to my chest. Most of my short positions are profitably closed. The only remaining position is a small long position of shares at a cost average of $26.50. Covered calls in the form of $28 January have been sold against them for a $2.90 premium. We also own a - very - small short position via weekly $25 puts and just a few $20 puts for insurance and speculation against black swan events. Take the information presented today and make your own decisions. Bon chance! No matter how it turns out - expect volatility. Remember to spend a quarter and buy some insurance via protective puts if you are long.



Long-Term View

Looking past Q3 and into Q4, the AMD hype train should start up again around CES when Lisa Su is set to present. We will also see Vega 7nm launch in Q4, as well as some teasing of Ryzen 2 around CES. Expect Navi rumors to float around come next March in preparation for what we guess is a late summer launch. My long-term view of AMD is positive - yet, in the short term, I am cautious.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We own AMD stock and have sold covered calls against it.

We have shorted AMD via $20 weekly puts and $25 puts.

We are long Intel via options.

We are long Nvidia via common and options.