Netflix: Risk And Reward

Original content remains key to the business model, while debt remains the key driver of the company's growth, a risky proposition as borrowing costs trend to the upside.

The mishap was not to be repeated as the company's 3rd quarter results set expectations right with outsized gains in paid subscriptions worldwide.

In July's quarterly report, Netflix clearly missed investor expectations around the all-important measure of total paid subscriptions. The company paid dearly for the mishap.

If the world’s largest online streaming platform missed investor expectations for growth through the end of the 2nd quarter, Netflix (NFLX) was determined not to make the same mistake twice. The 2nd quarter’s underachievement was painful. After hitting a YTD high of $416.76 in the third week of June, the stock plunged summarily into bear territory with a post of $316.78 by the second week in September, down 24% off of June’s high.

Seesawing over the remainder of the quarter, Netflix’s share price managed to claw back just over 18% of its June peak by the end of the quarter. October's market environment remains challenging as the company again returned to bear territory, down just over 21% from its June high.

The market drubbing continued with the company falling back into bear territory by the midway point of the second week of the new quarter, down 21% from its June post. Technology stocks took a direct hit on the heels of a US Treasury ruling that provided the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS) with a new, potentially far-reaching mandate to review foreign investment in US companies across a wide spectrum of US industrial sectors, including technology, on national security grounds.

A month-long bond sell-off saw yields crash through the psychologically important 3% threshold by mid-September on their way toward a YTD peak yield of 3.26% - the highest post since April 2011. Heightened US-China trade tensions were already creating added uncertainty in global markets. And to add further uncertainty, US sanctions on Iranian oil production was sending global crude prices strongly to the upside. The CFIUS ruling clearly had China in its sights. Markets worldwide simply plummeted.

Tuesday’s quarterly report changed the company’s fortunes once again, this time to the upside. The company reported surpassing 130 million paid and 137 million total global subscribers to its streaming services, with almost 7 million subscribers signed up in the 3rd quarter. Just over 6 million of those quarterly additions were paid subscribers. Total revenue jumped 34% through the end of the 3rd quarter to $3.999 billion. Operating income soared 130%. Net income topped operating income by a factor of two, up a cool 210% YOY. Earnings per share matched the exuberance, up 206% at $0.89/share.

Figure 1: Netflix against the S&P 500; Amazon’s 5% Market Moves YTD

Source: StockCharts.com

Netflix is most certainly not for the weak at heart. The stock price has experienced a five-percent market move (blue line, upper frame) in either direction 37 times through Tuesday’s market close (23 October). By contrast, Amazon (AMZN) (green bars, lower frame) had similar 5 percent market moves 22 times over the same period (see Figure 1, above). Netflix price/earnings is 118 times earnings (23 October). The price/earnings of S&P 500 companies as a whole stand at 22.59 times.

In theory, Netflix’s P/E is much larger as investors expect the stock to turn in outsized relative to the benchmark and most other companies, which explains much of the constant volatility already exhibited during the course of the year. Amazon, Netflix, Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) contributed 83% of the S&P and 90% of the Nasdaq total gain through the end of the 2nd quarter. Netflix owns the highest percentage gain in either exchange at over 63% through Tuesday’s market close.

Unsurprisingly, Netflix negative cash flow is wide and deep - a whopping YOY increase of 85% to $859 million through the end of the 3rd quarter. Through the end of December 2017, the company’s streaming content obligations increased $0.9 billion from $17.7 billion to $18.6 billion through the end of the 3rd quarter. The company projects negative cash flow in the neighborhood of $3 billion through the end of the year with the 4th quarter spending projected out at about $1.7 billion.

If realized, the company’s negative cash flow measure would top a QOQ growth rate of 98%. Yesterday (22 Oct), the company announced plans to issue a $2 billion - and euro-denominated junk bond issue, on top of raising $1.9 billion in April and $1.6 billion last October to help finance its forward content spending. The company continues to use the debt rather than the equity markets to fund its original content drive despite its shares being up over 63% through Tuesday’s market close. Long-term debt hit $8.34 billion through the end of the 3rd quarter, up over 28% from the 4th quarter 2017.

Content companies like Disney (DIS), AT&T (T) and Comcast (CMCSA), as well as technology companies like Amazon have not turned a blind eye. Disney just spent $71 billion for 21st Century Fox movie and television studios, a number of cable networks and, importantly, a controlling stake in the streaming service Hulu. AT&T spent $85 billion for Time Warner media holdings, renaming its new media company WarnerMedia.

The new company will roll out a streaming service around its HBO franchise by the end of the year. Comcast, after losing out to Disney for most of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, settled for Sky, which will include the 39% piece owned by 21st Century Fox for a total outlay of $41 billion. Amazon spent $14 billion on technology and content for the six months ending 30 June. These large numbers all place Netflix spending more in the context of a very crowded field - all vying for the same viewing audience worldwide.

While its balance sheet bleeds red, Netflix’s concentration on original content over the past five years is unsurpassed, producing some stunning cumulative results. Year to date, the company has received 112 Emmy nominations spanning 40 shows, documentaries and special features across a wide spectrum of categories. Netflix received 23 Emmy awards. Subscriptions soared 26% YOY worldwide.

At 130 million paid subscribers worldwide, Netflix owns a commanding lead in the US and international streaming space. Here in the US, the company has almost 57 million paid subscribers to its streaming service, a YOY increase of 11%. Revenue from US subscribers came to $1.94 billion, an increase of 25% YOY through the end of the 3rd quarter. The annual rate of revenue growth for the past year comes to 4.6%. New, paid subscription growth for the period was just over 2%.

While many analysts look at the US streaming space at close to the saturation point, Netflix’s international paid subscriptions soared to 73.46 million for the period, up almost 40% YOY. For the year, paid subscriptions grew at an annual rate of 6.84% across 190 countries. International revenue spiked to $1.973 billion for the period, up 49% YOY. Annualized revenue in the international space grew at a rate of 8.26%. Total global membership, which includes both paid and trial memberships, has an annual growth rate of almost 21% since 2013.

By way of contrast, Hulu, now part of Disney, added 3 million subscribers through May of this year, breaching the 20 million mark, the latest data available. HBO will add a streaming service by the end of the year. Amazon’s Prime membership numbers over 100 million worldwide, but the number of Prime Video subscriptions remains a well-guarded secret. PV has subscription rights to over 3,000 feature films and has committed over $18 billion in royalties to independent filmmakers, producers and other film rights holders.

Figure 2: Netflix, Disney, AT&T and Comcast against the S&P 500

Source: StockCharts.com

The market swoon of recent weeks now places NFLX (green bars) back in bear territory through today’s market close (23 Oct) at just over 21% down from its July high, though still up a whopping 63% on the year. The company sports a P/E ratio of just over 118 times, about 5 times the cumulative P/E ratio of the S&P 500, on revenues of $11.7 billion through the end of the company’s fiscal year 2017.

Meanwhile, Disney (red line) hit its YTD peak quite recently on the 19th of October in the wake of its purchase of Fox media holdings. While up just under 5% for the year, the stock fell slightly from its high of $119/share to $117/share, down almost 2% through Tuesday’s market close (23 Oct). To date, the company’s P/E ratio through Tuesday’s market close is 14.72 times earnings, on revenue of $55.14 billion through the end of the company’s fiscal year 2017.

Comcast (orange dotted line) hit its YTD high early in late January, just days before the market correction at the end of the month. The company has not fully recovered from the market swoon and has largely remained in correction territory for much of the year. From its peak, Comcast is down just over 18%, with a P/E ratio of 6.96 times earnings on revenues of $84.53 billion through the end of the company’s fiscal year 2017.

AT&T (blue line) is also in correction territory, down just over 14% for the year. From its peak share price before the market correction in January, the company is down just under 16%, with a P/E ratio of just 6.38 times earnings, on revenue of $145.6 billion. About 23%, or roughly $33 billion of the company’s total revenue is entertainment.

Risk and reward: Netflix’s revenue total through the end of its fiscal year 2017 was almost 5 times less than that of Disney who trailed Netflix’s market gains to date by almost 15 times. Both the revenue and market spreads between Netflix and AT&T and Comcast were even greater. Netflix appears undaunted with the use of copious amounts of debt, particularly in an interest rate environment clearly on the uptick. Netflix continues to set the bar of success in the streaming media space at ever higher levels.

Original content appears to correlate closely with higher subscription rates worldwide. Netflix has the upper hand in the subscription race to date, a primary measure of its competitive advantage in the marketplace. AT&T, Disney and Comcast have all spent lavishly for their seat at the table. Getting on the same competitive page with Netflix will be a tough row to hoe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX, AMZN, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.