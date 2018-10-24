Tilray: Different Ways To Look At The Convertible Bond Deal

But Tilray is driven by its low float and momentum, and it's possible convertible bond investors hedged through options strategies, locking in higher effective yields to maturity.

On October 5th, Tilray (TLRY) announced that it had priced $450 million of convertible bonds at a 5% interest rate with a conversion price of $167.41, which was 15% higher than the recent closing price of the stock. On October 22, 2018, the company announced that a further $25 million allotment had been issued, bringing the total to $475 million.

This sounds pretty impressive for a company that announced revenue for the quarter ending September 30, 2018 was between $10 and $10.5 million. In fact, the $23.75 million in annual interest on these bonds is more than the company's entire revenue in 2017.

Not that this really concerns anyone. Assuming a $40 million revenue run-rate as of today, and a market cap of $11.3 billion (based on $120 per share and 93.14 million shares outstanding as of August 29, 2018), that means Tilray is trading at 282 times sales, a truly incredible valuation. And that doesn't even count the 6 million or so shares that are represented by options and RSUs and will be added to the outstanding shares over the coming months.

So why would anyone lend $500 to this operation, let alone nearly $500 million? Well, the answer comes down to how the convertible bond market works. Typically converts are sold to investors who are able to hedge with a short of the underlying stock, thereby capturing the interest on the bond while being hedged on the stock. However, in this case the high short borrow rates (over 30% at times) on TLRY stock make the strategy more complicated.

Instead, one hypothetical strategy would involve options. The converts convert 5.9735 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes (equivalent to a conversion price of $167.41 per share). As of immediately prior to the convertible bond deal, Tilray January 2021 $170 calls were trading at over $60. If 5.9735 shares of calls were sold for $60 each, that would net $358.41. Subtracting that from the $1,000 bond price means you could purchase $1,000 of bonds for $641.59.

That, of course, changes the dynamics greatly. Now 5% interest is 7.8% because you are getting $50 in interest per year on a $641.59 investment. Not bad considering that the company will very likely sell additional equity in the next three months, which will serve as a cushion on the downside as the pot bubble inevitably pops.

In addition to the effective 7.8% yield, holders who had sold these calls (and therefore had an effective purchase price of $641.59 per $1,000 bond) would also obviously be entitled to receive the full $1,000 principal amount in 5 years at maturity. In effect, the bond's effective yield to maturity assuming sale of the call option is 15.9%.

Now factor in that such a holder could also sell another two year duration $170 call after the January 2021 calls expire, allowing the holder to generate additional proceeds from the investment.

Some in the financial press (see here, for example) viewed the convert as simple trade off of 15% of the stock's upside in return for 5% per year interest payments and a step up in the capital structure. In other words, if you were willing to buy Tilray stock at $145, why not buy it at $167 (the conversion price on the bonds) and also receive 5% interest payments for five years plus a bump up in the capital structure. After all, the 5% interest payments will cover the 15% difference between the stock price at the time and the conversion price in only three years. The rest is gravy.

This reasoning seems suspect to me simply because Tilray is a product of low float, access to the US markets, and momentum trading. It does not appear that there are a lot of long term fundamental bulls in the stock for which the decision of whether to hold the stock or the convert would be relevant.

Rather, I think it's more likely that potential investors were enticed by the prospect of an effective 15.9% yield to maturity (plus a potential additional kicker by selling the second call) in a company that they assume will take advantage of its high equity price to raise additional equity capital sufficient to refinance the bond. From Tilray's perspective, the deal makes total sense. Raise cheap debt. But Tilray's equity holders at some point will need to cash out and the company should want to raise additional funds through a secondary.

While impossible to value the company with any degree of precision at such an early stage of the industry, I am confident that Canada will be massively oversupplied with cannabis within a year, which will lead to falling prices and margins. And I do not believe that Canadian pot companies will dominate the industry globally when pot can be grown locally in most countries much easier than it can in Canada. My price target on Tilray long term remains single digits.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TLRY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.