Kew Media Has A Strong Business Outlook And Is Significantly Undervalued

Investment Thesis

Kew Media (OTC:KWWMF) maintained its full-year EBITDA guidance of C$26.5 million, as the company expects strong results in the second half of 2018. We believe this is achievable as the company's content deliveries are skewed towards H2 2018. Its outlook is also favorable due to rising demands from various video platforms. The company’s share price is currently significantly undervalued.

Kew Media's business (Source: Investor Presentation)

Why we like Kew Media and its business outlook

H2 2018 should be much better than H1 2018-10-19

Kew Media’s revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the first half of 2018 are C$89.5 million and C$5.1 million respectively. The company’s adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2018 is C$26.5 million. This means that Kew Media will generate more than C$20 million in adjusted EBITDA in the second half of 2018. This will be significantly higher than the first half of 2018. We think this is achievable as content deliveries are skewed towards the second half of 2018. In the conference call, management expressed that they expect a good third quarter and then a particularly strong fourth quarter.

Source: September 2018 Investor Presentation

Favorable outlook

Compare to many other Canadian media companies that are exposed to legacy media advertisement revenue, Kew Media is a pure content player. As we know, legacy media advertisement revenue has been on a declining trend in the past few years. We can observe this trend in companies such as Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) and DHX Media. On the other hand, the rise of over-the-top (OTT) platforms has resulted in higher demand for contents. As can be seen from the chart below, there is a huge appetite for original series and TV content across all platforms (e.g. Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Facebook, etc.)

Source: September 2018 Investor Presentation

Kew Media’s management is also very optimistic about its industry outlook. As Kew Media’s founder and executive chair Peter Sussman expressed in its Q2 2018 conference call:

I’ve been doing this a long time and there’s just so many places to sell to, a new place to sell to and the old places keep buying and they keep buying more…we stay on top of that daily and so if there is an opportunity to sell, I promise you we won’t miss it.

The optimistic view is not without a reason. In this year’s MIPCOM show (October 15-18), Kew Media took about 115 titles to the show. This was up 40% from last year. In Kew Media’s recent news release, the company announced several pre-market sales on a number of its titles. Buyers included Discovery UK, Netflix, A&E, Sky, CBC, etc.

Recent Essential Quali Media Group acquisition is very accretive

Over the past year, Kew Media has completed several acquisitions. One of the recent acquisition include Essential Quali Media Group (“EQ Media”). In this acquisition, Kew Media acquired the company for about AUD$32.8 million. We know that EQ Media generated about AUD$10.2 million of adjusted EBITDA for the year ended June 30, 2018. This means that Kew Media purchased EQ Media for an EV to EBITDA ratio of only 3.2x. This is very accretive. In addition, 39% of the initial purchase price is to be paid in KEW Media shares issued at C$10 per share. This is also much higher than the current share price of C$6.84 (as at the end of October 18, 2018).

We like this acquisition because EQ Media will help Kew Media to significantly increase the market penetration in the U.S. and Australia. There will also be opportunity for incremental synergies.

Strong Balance Sheet

Kew Media has a solid balance sheet. As can be seen from the table below, its long-term debt of C$80.2 million only represents about 24.2% of its total assets. It also has cash and equivalents of C$25.6 million. We believe Kew has a strong balance sheet to pursue future accretive acquisitions.

Source: September 2018 Investor Presentation

Free cash flow should turn positive

In the first half of 2018, the company had a negative free cash flow of about C$13 million. Nevertheless, management expects its full year FCF to turn positive. This is because Kew Media invested quite heavily in the first half of 2018 (about C$17 million). However these investments should convert into both revenue and cash flow in the second half of 2018.

Attractive Valuation

Below is the chart that shows Kew Media and Entertainment One’s (OTCPK:ENTMF) share prices in the past year. As can be seen from the chart below, Entertainment One’s share price has trended much higher while Kew Media’s share price declined gradually. As a result of Entertainment One’s share price increase, its forward EV to EBITDA ratio increased to 10.5x from 8.1x back in May. On the other hand, Kew Media is only trading at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 5.3x. This is significantly lower than Entertainment One’s 10.5x. Hence we believe Kew Media’s share price is significantly undervalued. Having said that, we do understand that investors may be concerned about the uncertainty regarding Kew Media’s recent acquisition and that it is difficult to project Kew Media's pro forma Q3 and Q4 earnings.

Source: YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Investors of Kew Media face liquidity risk. The average daily trading volume of Kew Media (in Toronto Stock Exchange where the company is listed) in the past two months is less than 15 thousand shares per day. Hence, it might be challenging to convert a large amount of shares to cash if investors need to sell their shares quickly at a good price.

Investor Takeaway

We like Kew Media’s growth opportunities. We also believe the company will be able to achieve its fiscal 2018 EBITDA guidance. In addition, its share price is significantly undervalued. For investors who want to increase their exposure to small-cap stocks, Kew Media appears to be a good choice.

Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. All financial investments carry risk. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Author's note: Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KWWMF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.