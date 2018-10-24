Chemical Financial Corporation's (CHFC) CEO David Provost on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2018 10:30 AM ET

Executives

David Provost - President and CEO

Thomas Shafer - Vice Chairman, Chemical Financial Corporation and CEO and President of Chemical Bank

Dennis Klaeser - CFO

Analysts

Chris McGratty - KBW

David Long - Raymond James

Scott Siefers - Sandler O' Neill & Partners

Kevin Reevey - D.A. Davidson

Terry McEvoy - Stephens

Nathan Race - Piper Jaffray

John Rodis - FIG Partners

Operator

With us today are David Provost, CEO and President of Chemical Financial Corporation; Thomas Shafer, Vice Chairman of Chemical Financial Corporation and CEO and President of Chemical Bank; and Dennis Klaeser, our Chief Financial Officer. After brief comments from management, the call will be opened to your questions.

David Provost

Thanks, Terry and good morning everyone. Looking at the third quarter financial highlights, our earnings of $70.4 million represent earnings per diluted share of $0.98, which is up from both the prior quarter and the third quarter of 2017. Our solid earnings for the quarter are reflective of our continued strong growth in our earning assets and overall credit quality improvement. These benefits are partially offset by the addition of our operating expenses in order to build upon our foundation with key additions to our management team, upgraded operating system and the continued expansion of our commercial lending team.

We are proud of our ability to have increased our deposit base in a highly competitive market by $893 million, a 24.6% annualized in the third quarter alone. It’s important to note that this level of growth does not yet include the impact of the operating accounts we expect from our selection as the City of Detroit’s primary banking partner announced earlier this quarter. We expect the deposit growth from the City of Detroit’s partnership to begin slowly in the fourth quarter, and then increased to a larger extent in the first quarter of 2019.

We are also pleased with our loan growth for the quarter of $217 million or a 5.9% annual growth rate during a seasonally slow quarter. Our growth was primarily driven by new relationships in our commercial and industrial portfolio as many of our new lenders we've added to our team are now fully up and running.

The recent additions to our team join with the strength we have previously built provided us with a continued optimistic outlook and believe that we are positioned ourselves for further expansion and increase market share in our high growth potential markets of Detroit, Cleveland and Grand Rapids as we focus on services and product lines that provide the greatest opportunity to create value.

Know that while we continue to make strategic market investments, we will continue to balance our disciplined expense management philosophy with a strong focus on driving revenue growth as we continue to make progress toward our goal of being the Midwest premier community bank providing best-in-class service to all of our customers.

With that, let me turn it over to Tom to go through some of the specifics of our overall strategic plan. Tom.

Thomas Shafer

Thanks, David. I'm pleased with the improvement in our fundamentals following the assessment of our allocation of capital over a year ago. We have succeeded in reinvesting our operational cost reduction implemented during the fourth quarter of last year into business segments and markets now producing an improved return on capital. And although our total operating costs run rate has not decreased it has been reallocated toward enhancing our revenue growth streams, strengthening our regulatory compliance and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Our key focus is now on solidifying and growing our foundation, maintaining strong market share and brand recognition in our historical markets and driving growth in our high potential markets West Michigan, Southeast Michigan and Cleveland. These high potential markets are defined as markets where we are currently have relatively low market share, but where we are investing additional resources to grow the institution.

As an example, in the Detroit MSA, we have 2% deposit market share in a $133 billion market or 84% of those deposits are held by out of state national or large out of state regional banks. The investments I mentioned include strategic staffing additions and product enhancements, leveraging our system upgrade that was completed in July. Our recruitment of some of the market's top commercial bankers mostly coming from national and large super-regionals to our team in high potential growth markets has shown positive results to our commercial loan growth.

Specifically C&I growth this past quarter and we anticipate more significant growth over the remainder of the year and into 2019. We currently expect our loan growth rate to be in the high single-digits in the fourth quarter. Let me be more specific, the 28 commercial bankers added in our high potential markets are meaningfully adding to our commercial loan and deposit growth this year and as these bankers continue to gain market recognition as chemical bankers their quarter-over-quarter production has grown. We also continue to add commercial talents including three commercial bankers in the third quarter and anticipate adding five in the fourth.

In the third quarter, we also hire two professionals that are long time commercial deposit specialist to enhance our commercial deposit growth. In addition, the excitement for the move of our headquarters to Detroit continues as the plans for our new building in the center of the entertainment and business district are underway and our partnership with Detroit to service the city is beginning to ramp up. We are proud to be part of building our economy and investing in Michigan and the Midwest future.

With that, let me turn it over to Dennis to go through the financial results in further detail. Dennis?

Dennis Klaeser

Thank you, Tom and good morning everyone. Moving on to slide seven, net income was $70.4 million in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of $1.4 million from the previous quarter's net income and $29.9 million from the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $0.98 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018, an increase from $0.96 in the second quarter and from $0.56 in the third quarter of 2017. The increase in net income compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by the increase in our net interest income resulting from increases in average balances and yields earned on loans and investment securities.

As seen on slide eight our return on average equity and return on average tangible common equity, return on assets and return on average tangible common equity remains very strong at 1.37% and 17.5% respectively, down just a couple of basis points from the prior quarter.

As shown on slide nine year-over-year our total loan portfolio has grown by approximately 7% or $963 million to $14.8 billion at September 30, 2018 I think it’s important to focus on the composition of the loan growth. In our view the highest quality loan growth is in commercial and industrial loans, which accounted for $400 million of the growth and an owner occupied CRE loans, which contributed $180 million of the growth. Together these two loan categories are responsible for 60% of the growth of the past year and during 2018 these categories are driving almost 70% of our loan growth.

Turning to slide 10, we had $217 million of loan growth in the third quarter, representing an annualized loan growth of just under 6%. We’re pleased with this level of growth given the third quarter is seasonally slower for loan growth, but more importantly we’re very pleased with the quality and composition of our loan growth.

From slide 11 you can see that our $217 million of net loan growth for the quarter is a result of $440 million of growth in our originated portfolio, offset by $231 million run-off in our acquired loan portfolio, while the run-off of acquired loans slowed from the prior quarter overall loan run-off is faster than we previously expected, which we believe is a reflection of the strong economy, which is improving customer’s ability to pay down loans.

Moving on to deposits as you see on slide 12, overall deposit growth year-over-year totaled $1.6 billion or 12%. The third quarter of 2018 was exceptionally strong with deposit growth of $893 million as we have actively pursued new customer deposits, which have reduced our reliance on broker deposits and FHLB borrowings. As Dave previously mentioned this growth does not yet include City of Detroit’s operating account deposits, which we expect to start coming in later this year and during the first quarter of next year.

Our average cost of deposits increased to 72 basis points in the third quarter, up from 56 basis points in the prior quarter, which is partly due to the competitive environment, but probably more importantly because we are being more aggressive to keep our loan to deposit ratio below 100%.

In managing our overall funding and deposit cost one of the key strategic focuses is growing our noninterest bearing checking accounts. Looking at our net interest margin table, you’ll see that the average balances for noninterest bearing checking accounts has grown nearly 10% year-over-year to just over $4 billion in the third quarter of 2018. One of the key drivers of this growth is our success in providing treasure management services to our growing base of commercial loan borrowers.

Turning to slide 14, our asset quality and loan loss coverage ratios remained strong, the decrease in the provision for loan losses for originated loans to $5.1 million in the third quarter compared to $9.6 million in the second quarter is result of lower level of loan growth in the third quarter and also reflects improvement in collateral position on loans that are individually evaluated for impairment.

The total provision for loan losses of $6 million includes $970,000 in an impairment identified in one of the our older acquired loan pools as a result of our quarterly re-estimation in cash flows that we do for all of our acquired loans. Net loan charge-offs were just 5 basis points with average loans in the third quarter, which was a decline from the prior quarter.

As I'm sure we will discuss more during the Q&A section of this call the increase in non-performing loans to $97 million or 0.65% of total loans from $63 million or 0.45% of total loans in the prior quarter is largely due to a single commercial loan relationship. This loan relationship was classified as non-performing because it felt out of compliance with a loan covenant, which we expect to be resolved this quarter. The loan relationship is not delinquent currently nor was it ever delinquent on any contractual debt service payments.

The loan is a Michigan based loan to a Michigan based businessman with whom we have a long standing relationship. Because of our collateral position and strength of the borrower the potential loss is on this loan relationship is very low. Our charge-off rates have remained consistently low over the past couple of years and we see no signs of that materially changing. In fact, we find that our overall loan quality is improving given that collateral values continue to rise and the overall business environment remains very healthy.

As shown on slide 15, net interest income increased $2 million to $159.5 million in the third quarter compared to the prior quarter. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.48% in the third quarter compared to 3.59% in the second quarter of 2018. The margin was negatively impacted by the $213 million increase in our securities portfolio. As I have discussed previous quarters, we will add leverage to our securities portfolio by match-funding those securities, resulting in a fairly narrow spread of only about 1.1%.

Additionally, as a result of the substantial growth in the deposits over the quarter, our low yielding deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank increased by about $100 million. Additionally, we have the normal pressure on margin given the reduced accretable yield contribution as our acquired loan portfolios run-off.

Overall, the margin was weaker than I expected for the quarter, but looking forward, I expect less pressure on the margin given the yield increase we will get on existing loan portfolio and newly generated loans from the recent increases in prime rate and LIBOR. We will get a yield pick-up on about 25% of our securities portfolio, and we will also get the yield benefit for more effective deployment of a portion of our liquid funds, which again will provide incremental benefit to the margin.

Longer term our continued success in bringing in operating accounts from municipalities like Detroit and broadening our treasury management relationships with commercial customers will provide additional benefits as we move into 2019.

Moving on to noninterest income on slide 16, our noninterest income for the third quarter totaled $37.9 million compared to $38 million in the second quarter. The slight decrease in noninterest income was largely due to a seasonal decrease in wealth management revenue of $1.1 million, partially offset by an increase in net gain on sale and other mortgage banking revenue of $1 million. Our mortgage banking revenue benefit from an increase in the change in fair value or our loan servicing rights in the third quarter.

As seen on slight 17, core operating expenses excluding impairment associated with tax credits realized during the quarter were $106.5 million in the third quarter of 2015 compared to $102.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. Included in our operating expenses was $2.7 million of conversion-related costs during the third quarter compared to $3.2 million in the prior quarter. Expenses associated with historic tax credits added $3.2 million to our operating expenses in the third quarter compared to $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Also during the third quarter, our occupancy expense increased by $0.9 million due to a lease termination cost. During the quarter we exited a lease and consolidated some of our office space. We expect the lease termination will result in annual reduction of our occupancy expense of about $450,000.

Going back to our historic tax credits, we expect an additional $6 million of the historic tax credit impairment expense in the fourth quarter, that’s up a little bit from the prior guidance. Again, that will be fully offset by tax benefits realized during the fourth quarter. We expect our effective tax rate to be approximately 11% in the fourth quarter, assuming the previously discussed timing of historic tax credits are completed on schedule compared to our effective tax rate of approximately 13.8% in the third quarter of 2018.

Our adjusted efficiency ratio was 52.8% in the third quarter of 2018 compared to 51.2% in both the second quarter of 2018 and probably one year ago. We expect to move our adjusted efficiency ratio close to the 51% level during the fourth quarter as we reduce our expenses related to our core operating system conversion and we continue to increase our revenue streams.

Turning to slide 18, we ended the quarter with tangible book value of $22.87, which represents just over 7% our tangible book value compared to a year ago. Our TCE to total assets remained strong at 8.3% at the end of the quarter and our regulatory capital ratios are strong at an estimated 10.9% tier 1 capital ratio and 11.7% total risk-based capital ratio.

I will now turn back to Dave for some closing remarks.

David Provost

Thanks, Dennis. As usual the key factors that will drive our future earnings are revenue growth and the continuation of our disciplined expense management. We continue to believe that while the reinvestments we are making in our foundation come at a cost, the benefit to come in the future are very much worth the expense.

From an M&A standpoint, we periodically evaluate merger and acquisitions and believe activity in our geographic market areas can offer the potential for additional opportunities to better leverage our capital position and further accelerate our forward momentum. However as always we strive to appropriately balance risk and reward. And as I said before and I'll say it again not every deal is created equal.

As always we appreciate your time and interest in Chemical Financial Corporation. And now moderator, let's open it up for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We'll take our first question from Chris McGratty at KBW.

Chris McGratty

Hey, good morning everybody.

David Provost

Good morning.

Chris McGratty

Dennis, let me just start on expenses, I got the tax credit $6 million in the fourth quarter. Can you just help us with kind of the next couple of quarters given all the moving pieces with the systems and the investments and maybe compare it to this quarter? Thanks.

Dennis Klaeser

Sure. So the sort of unusual items are that tax credit of approximately $6 million in the fourth quarter assuming the deals that we're working on get completed as expected. The other item is the final expenses related to the systems conversion, which was completed in July, but there is some lingering expenses associated with that full implementation. We expect that to be about $1 million in that neighborhood in the fourth quarter.

And then sort of the base level of expenses underlying that is in the $104 million range. And that has primarily crept up because the quarterly run-rate of our core operating system has ticked up now that we’re on the better system and we're paying cost associated with this upgraded system.

Additionally, as Tom noted, we have done some incremental hiring and so we have seen some incremental increases in our compensation expense as well. As I've commented before in 2019, the expense base -- the pace of growth should slow because we've made the investments in the core operating systems. We will have the normal sort of inflation adjustments to base levels of compensation. The pace of hiring of the higher costs in commercial lenders will slow. We will continue to do some hiring, but I think the cost of that and the pace of that hiring will be more moderate than we experienced in 2018.

Chris McGratty

Okay, thanks a lot. That’s a lot of details, but I can go back and make sure I got it all, but relative to this quarter if we take out the termination charge you were like $109 million roughly, which included about $3 million on the tax credit. So it's call it $106 million ex-the tax, so can you just help us kind of circle in a little bit narrower for the fourth quarter relative to that number? Maybe I need to go back and add it all up. But I just want make sure I got the model right.

Dennis Klaeser

Yes, so the total expenses in the $111 million range, with $6 million of that being historic tax credits and $1 million of that being file conversion expenses.

Chris McGratty

Got it, okay. Got it, appreciate that. And just maybe pivot into the margin, I totally get what you're doing with the great deposit strategy. And then obviously the yield curve is not helping many banks today. But though the guide has been a little more challenged for you guys, and I guess the 8 basis points or so of core compression excluding the accretion this quarter. You're saying slightly less pressure, but just maybe help magnitude and also kind of how you see like when the trough might occur? Thanks.

Dennis Klaeser

Yes. When you just look for example at the increase in the deposits at the Federal Reserve, we're probably $100 million -- $150 million of our target if we move $100 million of that into loans we would benefit margin by about 2 basis points or so. The other thing is that as you know LIBOR really didn’t move throughout the quarter, it did move later in the quarter, probably moved at the end of the quarter. We will get the benefit on just under a third of our loan portfolio immediately adjusting up. Then maybe even more importantly in terms of the new loan production you'll be pegged off of the higher rates and the majority of what were the new loan originations are primarily LIBOR based floating.

We also have about 20% or so of our securities portfolio that is variable rate pegged either off a LIBOR or prime. There is a slight lag and sort of the benefit we get on the lift there, but we will get a lift 20% of our securities portfolio and then there's another 5% or so of just cash flow portfolio that gets repriced and reinvested. So all those things create a bit more lift in the yield on the loan portfolio, more lift in the fourth quarter versus what we saw in the third quarter.

The overall deposit growth in the fourth quarter will likely be lower than what we saw in the third quarter and the change in those deposit flows actually has an incremental benefit on the margin as well.

Chris McGratty

Okay, thank you for the color. And David maybe just to sneak one more in, your concluding remarks about not all M&As kind of created equal. Maybe elaborate on that I'm interested in those comments? Thanks.

David Provost

So you know this management team has a history of being inquisitive, but the deals that we have done have really benefited our shareholders and I don't want to get thrown in with a mix of deals that have been done recently that really don't benefit shareholders. So that's really the purpose of that comment.

Chris McGratty

Okay, thank you. Thanks for the questions.

And we’ll go next to David Long of Raymond James.

David Long

Good morning, guys.

David Provost

Hey, David.

David Long

With the City of Detroit deposits that you should start to add here at least the operational account deposits here in the fourth quarter and into the first quarter, how much is that you think you guys can add? And then at what cost do you anticipate these deposits coming on at?

Dennis Klaeser

Yes, so you know depending on the year because of these cycles the collections of municipalities it will probably range from 200 to 500 in that general range throughout the year when were fully implemented. We expect the operating accounts to begin this quarter and through the first quarter. It's a significant I would say system upgrade for the City as we help them move to a more modern finance program. The average cost, I mean there'll be a mix between both operating deposits and money market something like that depending on the amount of collection they have at any given time.

There are some permanent dollars that they have at all times. That's probably around $100 million that will stay with us and it will help them through a money market arrangement probably.

David Long

Okay. Could you talk about the expected cost on those deposits? And then also any operational or operating expenses in the third or fourth quarter that you guys may have realized as a result of building out your infrastructure to handle these deposits?

David Provost

Yes, we really shouldn't be quoting particular rates for a particular client, but overall the deposit relationship is expected to average down our overall deposit costs.

David Long

Got it. Okay, thanks guys.

We’ll go next to Scott Siefers of Sandler O' Neill & Partners.

Scott Siefers

Good morning, guys. I wanted to go back on both the margins and the expense question. So I guess, Dennis, maybe start on the cost side, I think on the last call you guys suggested that when we get into like the first quarter of 2019 since we’ll have less noise from the tax credit business we should be able to get down to like a $102 million kind of steady state run rate, it sounds like there might be a little more pressure on that number if I read your comments correctly. What are you thinking for a sort of steady state cost base as we go into early 2019?

Dennis Klaeser

Yes, no I believe I was talking more of a $103 to million $104 million range previously, as sort of that baseline. That’s crept up to say $104 million range because of the additional hiring that we’re doing, that’s starting out into next year. So that’s sort of the baseline that we’re building off and again if we see opportunities to add talent make investments that we think are going to drive revenue growth that overtime benefits shareholders we’re going to do that. We see the significant opportunity of capturing market share, particularly in what we do as our growth markets and we think it’s a good opportunity to exploit that.

Scott Siefers

Okay, all right thank you for that clarification. So it sounds like basically $111 million in the third quarter -- in the fourth quarter down to about $104 million in the first quarter and then we sort of grow just normally off of that.

Dennis Klaeser

Yes, again not to split hairs, but in the first quarter like every institution has we typically have cost of living adjustments to compensation. It’s seasonally higher in terms of payroll taxes so you’ve got that issue. So I'm sure you’re accustom to modeling that sort of normal trend line into the first quarter I suggest that we end the year at a base run rate level of the $104 million, excluding those items the historic tax credits and the conversion expense.

Scott Siefers

Okay, I understand that that actually clarifies it quite a bit. So I appreciate that. And then going back to the margins just want to try to resolve exactly where it’s going, so if I think back to the second quarter I think the hope was that it would be stable to up now more pressure than we anticipated and it sounds like the hope is just sort of less pressure going forward meaning that it would still be down. So if we start on the 3.25% core margin, what would be your expectation into the fourth quarter and beyond?

Dennis Klaeser

In hindsight I probably should have been more cautious taking into consider all the different moving parts that affect margin, but overall I'm expecting some very modest pressure on the margin going forward based on the various items I talked with. So optimistically we might see a little bit lift, but I want to be just cautious and suggest that to expect a little bit of pressure on the margin given our expectations that our loan growth is going to be higher than peer and thus our deposit growth is going to be higher than peer and any bank that has high levels of loan and deposit growth tends to have a little bit higher betas to get those incremental deposits.

Scott Siefers

Okay, perfect. And then I guess there’s a final one hopefully when the City of Detroit deposits come all online that will at least ease some of the incremental pressure will that allow the margin to sort of flatten out is there enough of a base from those deposits or is this sort of going to be an ongoing funding pressure issue?

Dennis Klaeser

Yes, you can do the calculation that average balances that might range up to $500 million at an overall lower cost relative to the overall deposit base does have some incremental benefit, but that -- it doesn’t dramatically move the needle. What’s our strategic focus is other relationships as well other similar relationships to the City of Detroit, other municipalities, other institutions, law firms, and in particular just overall our commercial relationships where we’re cross-selling treasury management services.

Additionally, when we look at the growth of our noninterest bearing checking accounts, we've had very significant growth in our retail deposit base there as well. So we're gaining market share and share of wallet with our retail customers. And so it's really hitting on all those cylinders that's I think going to -- is our strategic focus to manage funding as we move through the cycle and expect to have -- continue to have strong loan growth. And we're obviously looking to fund the largest portion of that loan growth with core deposits.

Scott Siefers

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much for the color.

David Provost

Thanks.

We'll take our next question from Kevin Reevey at D.A. Davidson.

Kevin Reevey

Good morning, gentlemen. How are you?

David Provost

Good, Kevin.

Kevin Reevey

So can you talk about -- I know the rise in salaries and benefits that was mostly due to additional hires, was that all lenders or were there other hires that you brought on board during the quarter? And how many did you bring on and where?

Thomas Shafer

So I think that the -- there is number of groups who we’re focused on, we added some treasury management skill sets to the organization last quarter. I mentioned the deposit specialist that we brought on, we did bring on some additional commercial bankers and support staff for them anytime you bring that, you continue to grow that you've also got some credit talents that you've got to add to the team.

The -- Dennis will add anything specific about quarter-over-quarter because these people don't come on right at the beginning of the quarter. And so you end up having, a little bit of mixed expenses between quarter-over-quarter. But for the most part, it's been focused on commercial and commercial the segment, which includes treasury and support staff associated with that segment.

Dennis Klaeser

Yes, the overall move is pretty modest quarter-over-quarter. There's also a little bit of noise within the quarter-over-quarter, given change in mortgage loan production and also there's a change as a result of -- with lower new loan origination, there's less salary expenses that are capitalized along with the cost of originating those loans. So a portion of it is driven by those incremental hires, but the other portion is just driven by that normal noise that you have between quarters.

Kevin Reevey

And then as far as the -- I know you have other municipal RFPs that are in the pipeline. Can you give us a timeline as to when you think some of those other RFPs could be announced and what the potential dollar amount of those RFPs are?

Dennis Klaeser

So I want to be careful to predict, which ones we're in, we’re looking at public funds opportunities regularly, significant clients and prospects throughout the Midwest. I’d say that we're actively pursuing them both public funds, municipalities and commercial. So we're routinely bringing them on and I think that that's reflected in the growth of our deposits and growth of our loans. So routinely, but I don't think that I can give guidance on any specific client.

Kevin Reevey

Okay, thank you.

David Provost

In general, obviously the Detroit is very unusual in terms of its size and also unusual in the fact that we wanted after having nearly 100 year relationship with another regional bank. These other relationships aren't necessarily things that are going to require or justify a separate sort of 8-K filing or public announced.

Thomas Shafer

Individually move the needle like that when.

David Provost

I think also the importance over the message on winning the Detroit businesses is to really message the skill set that goes along with that.

Kevin Reevey

Excellent, thank you.

We'll take our next question from Terry McEvoy at Stephens.

David Provost

Hey, Terry.

Terry McEvoy

Good morning, guys. Hi, good morning. Just a question on 2019, if I just put this together expense growth slows, net interest income growth accelerates from here. I guess my question is, what are your thoughts on operating leverage and the efficiency ratio or maybe any other thoughts on kind of ROA or ROTCE targets. Just to give us some level of comfort around kind of profitability in 2019.

David Provost

Yeah, no. The -- 2019, we expect to be a year of increased operating leverage we did achieve some operating leverage this year, but we expect to have increased operating leverage because of our dynamic of the slowing pace of growth of operating expenses and sustained growth of revenues, driven by strong loan growth and we expect some growth in the fee income areas as well.

Right now I don’t think we want to set a particular ROTCE target, but we’re very focused on that and we think there is meaningful upside to that.

Terry McEvoy

Thank you. And then 4Q 2018 loan originations, is that going to look similar to maybe what we saw in the second quarter or is there potential upside to that figure given the new hires and what they bring to the table?

David Provost

Our target is to have it at that level. One wild card is the repayments, the pay downs of other loans whether it’s acquired loans or within the originated loan portfolio. And frankly that’s -- and both of those categories have proved to be higher than we’ve expected and we think it’s reflective of the very strong economy, very strong balance sheets that our customers have and we prefer our customers not to pay down loans. But because of their very strong financial positions we’ve seen that we had a little bit more headwind to the loan growth than we expected.

But I think, Tom, indicated fairly clearly that for the fourth quarter we think the annualized loan growth rate is going to get to that previous guidance of the high single digit annualized loan growth rate.

Terry McEvoy

And then just one last question, Dennis, if none of the historic tax credits get pushed into 2019, what would the effective tax rate look like?

Dennis Klaeser

Yes, in 2019 there are two credits that are still accounted for under the old accounting regime. And so, will have an impact in the quarter that those go into effect, but their projects that have probably at least a couple of quarters before they are completed. And so, when they do go into effect that quarter will have a very low tax rate like we occasionally saw this year.

So, in general, for the full year I’m expecting the effective tax rate to be in the 17% range and potentially moving down a little bit lower depending on the timing and level of the not only historic tax credits business that we are pursuing, but also low-income housing tax credits that we’re pursuing.

Terry McEvoy

Great, thank you.

[Operator Instructions] We’ll go next to Nathan Race at Piper Jaffray.

Nathan Race

Hey, guys. Good morning.

David Provost

Good morning.

Nathan Race

The income trends, Tom just curious with a lot of the hires that you guys are making on the commercial side, I mean, what kind of impact should we see on maybe treasury management fees and other fee income categories as we think about 2019 run rates?

Thomas Shafer

Yes, I’d say that the majority of the team that’s not only have been hired, but here is benefiting by the improved treasury management services that we have and the new system that we have in place that was implemented in the third quarter. So, when we talk about segment growth for C&I, the vast majority of those come with treasuries that are expected, you would see the continued growth, gradual growth because of the annuity like value of that over time. We’re very focused on growing that segment or those services for that segment.

Nathan Race

Okay, got it. And then Dennis going back to expenses for 2019, what impact do you guys potentially expect to see as FDIC assessments come down perhaps later this quarter or into early 2019?

Dennis Klaeser

Yes, we haven’t fully analyzed that impact, but obviously it could have a fairly meaningful benefit on operating expenses for us.

Nathan Race

Okay, got it. And then any kind of updated thoughts on how we should think about the accretion running through spread income into 2019 as well and perhaps into 4Q?

Dennis Klaeser

Yes. So, I think the pattern that occurred between the second quarter and the third quarter is likely to continue. And as we did last year in the first quarter we do a periodic sort of reassessment of all the assumptions underlying the accretion and the market that we have in the portfolio. And so there is potentially some benefit if the results of our next re-estimation or reevaluation turn out like they did last year that would benefit as starting in first quarter of next year.

Nathan Race

Okay perfect. I appreciate all the color guys.

Dennis Klaeser

Thank you.

And we'll go next to John Rodis of FIG Partners.

John Rodis

Good morning, guys. Good morning. Dennis just back to the tax rate, you said for full year 2019 roughly 17%, which was a little bit down from what you said last quarter. Should we be -- what about as far as tax credit amortization? Should we still be modeling $2 million or?

Dennis Klaeser

It will be -- yes. So to bring that rate down below 18% it's a result of tax credit. And there is an offset in the amortization expense and other expenses and noninterest operating expenses.

John Rodis

Okay. So $2 million is that sort of the -- for the full year as far as amortization expense?

Dennis Klaeser

Yes, it's a little bit higher than that. I don't have the exact number. But it's a little bit higher than that, and again it's the amount that brings the tax rate down to roughly 17% for the full year.

John Rodis

Okay. So -- but it's probably less than $5 million for the year.

Dennis Klaeser

Yes. And it's likely to be concentrated in a single quarter during the latter half of the year.

John Rodis

Okay, fair enough. Thank you.

And that does conclude the question-and-answer session. At this time, I'll turn the conference back over to management for any closing remarks.

David Provost

All right, thanks. As always, we appreciate your interest in Chemical Financials. We continue to remain very confident in the future and we believe we're very well positioned to achieve additional market share as we move forward. And so with that, thank you for your interest and thank you for joining the call. Have a great day. Thank you everybody.

