Novo Nordisk: Obesity Epidemic Continues To Drive Bull Case

The company will likely see growth driven by the surging obesity rate in the USA but the stock is a bit richly valued against its peers.

The reason that they provide is the high level of obesity in the USA, which leads to a host of diseases.

Researchers at the University of Washington predict that the United States is likely to fall behind other countries in life expectancy.

Last week, researchers at the University of Washington released a study detailing the impact that the diets of many different cultures have on life expectancy. According to the study, the United States is likely to fall behind other nations, slipping more than twenty places in the life expectancy rankings by 2040. The researchers did, however, predict that life expectancy in the United States will increase, just not as much as that of other nations.

The primary reason that they gave for this is the growing prevalence of obesity in the United States and the diseases that accompany this condition, particularly type-2 diabetes. While certainly a public health disaster, the increasing obesity rate will likely prove to be a good thing for Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO).

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world and is perhaps the only major pharmaceutical company that focuses almost exclusively on providing products designed to help diabetics manage their condition. As we can see here, roughly 81% of the company's sales in the first half of the year were of various diabetes care products:

These products include both insulins and GLP-1 analogues such as Victoza and Ozempic. The firm's GLP-1 analogues delivered 77% of the company's growth in the first half of the year. This is a clear indication that doctors have been quite pleased with the performance of these products in helping their diabetic patients manage their condition and have been prescribing them more often. We can see this here:

As we can see here, while Victoza's market share may have declined somewhat over the past year, it has been more than offset by Ozempic gaining market share. Novo Nordisk's overall market share did increase over the year and sat at 44.4% in July, the latest date for which data was available.

If we look back at the first chart above, we see that Novo Nordisk also has an obesity care division. While this division is still quite small at only 3% of Novo Nordisk's total sales, it is growing at a 35% rate. This division basically came about when Novo Nordisk discovered that one of the side effects of Victoza is weight loss.

This led the company to reformulate it and begin selling the product under the trade name Saxenda. The product is marketed as a way for chronically obese patients with at least one other weight-related health condition to manage their obesity. As the sales growth figures show, Novo Nordisk has clearly been having some success with this product.

Obesity And Diabetes

Now that we have established that an increase in the prevalence of diabetes would prove beneficial to Novo Nordisk, let us establish the link between obesity and diabetes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obesity is a contributing factor to several other health conditions including heart disease, certain types of cancer, stroke, hypertension, osteoarthritis, and type-2 diabetes. Thus, people that are obese are more likely to contract type-2 diabetes.

The CDC puts the percentage of overweight adults in the United States at 39.6% in 2016. That is not too far off of the OECD's current estimate of 40%. The agency also puts the youth rate at 18.5% in 2016. Perhaps more importantly, the obesity rate in adults has been increasing fairly quickly over time. We see that here:

Although not every obese person will contract type-2 diabetes, we can assume that a statistical correlation is present. Therefore, the higher the proportion of obese people in the population, the higher the proportion of people with type-2 diabetes. This would result in the customer base for companies providing diabetes-care products to grow at a more rapid rate than the global population. In addition, diabetes is a chronic condition so once contracted the person will likely need products to manage it for the rest of their lives.

Valuation

While it certainly seems likely that the obesity epidemic will result in growth for Novo Nordisk, it is important to ensure that we do not overpay for this growth. This is because overpaying for any asset is a sure way to generate sub-optimal returns. In this way, the recent market turbulence can work in our favor because it has made the price of many stocks cheaper, including Novo Nordisk. One way that we can judge the valuation of a stock relative to its growth potential is known as the price-to-earnings growth ratio.

This is basically a way to adjust the more commonly used price-to-earnings ratio to account for a company's forward earnings growth. According to Zacks Investment Research, Novo Nordisk is expected to grow its earnings at a 7.74% rate over the next three to five years. This would give the stock a PEG ratio of 2.26 at its current level.

As a general rule, a PEG ratio of 1.0 or greater may be a sign that a stock is overvalued, which would be the case here. However, in the case of some large and slow-growing companies, the PEG ratio is not always an accurate sign of overvaluation. Thus, let us see how Novo Nordisk's valuation stacks up against its peers:

Company Ticker PEG Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S NVO 2.26 Eli Lilly & Company LLY 1.79 Merck & Company MRK 2.23 GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK 1.98 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY 1.52

As we can see here, Novo Nordisk is generally more highly valued relative to its forward growth than its peers. This may be an indication that the stock is indeed overvalued at its current level. With that said though, it is currently trading at a better valuation than it was a few weeks ago.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we continue to see the obesity epidemic spread, which is likely to result in a rising prevalence of type-2 diabetes. This is certainly a crisis for the health system, but Novo Nordisk will likely benefit due to its intense focus on providing products to help diabetic patients manage their condition. Unfortunately, the stock may be somewhat overvalued at its current level but it is trading at a much-improved level than a few weeks ago. If the market continues to show volatility then we might see a buying opportunity before too long.

